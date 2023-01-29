Using a top-quality sleep mask can help you relax, fall asleep quicker and improve your quality of rest.

Which sleep mask is best?

For many, sleep is an elusive activity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated one-third of American adults don’t get enough sleep. Thankfully, there are plenty of products that can help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Sleep masks are a highly effective product that people use to achieve a good night’s rest, both at home and on the go.

The Manta Max Mask is a high-quality, blackout sleep mask. Its light-blocking design is comfortable, effective and durable.

What to know before you buy a sleep mask

Light blocking

Among all sleep mask features, one of the most desirable is light blocking. Since light can easily disturb or prevent sleep, a quality mask should filter out the vast majority of light sources in your space. Designs that fully block all light are often referred to as blackout masks.

Before purchasing a sleep mask, research how well each option performs this task. Because there are varying degrees of light blocking, you should select one that matches your preferences and needs. Consider where and when the mask will be used to make the best decision. On average, masks that feature a blackout design are more expensive than those that only filter out a percentage of light.

Comfort

The right sleep mask should be comfortable. Although some styles are more universally comfortable than others, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all design. Individual preference plays a massive role in the perceived comfort of a sleep mask. Fabric type, mask weight and strap type are important variables that control the overall feel of a sleep mask. Knowing what you prefer is paramount in choosing the mask that’s most comfortable for your face and sleep style.

Purpose

Another essential consideration to make before selecting a sleep mask is its purpose. Will it be used primarily on vacation or at home? Is it going to be used to promote enhanced relaxation at night or to fully block light for daytime sleep? Answering questions like these can help you pick a sleep mask that meets all your needs. After determining these things, some people find it best to purchase multiple masks for different purposes.

What to look for in a quality sleep mask

Pain relief

Sleep masks no longer exist simply to block out light — some masks now provide enhanced features, with one such feature being pain relief. Select styles offer cooling and heating elements to soothe headaches, puffy eyes and sinus issues. Typically, masks with a heating feature require that the user microwave the entire mask for a set amount of time. Cooling masks achieve this effect through a variety of means, including leaving detachable eye cups in the freezer. Heating and cooling features have no impact on the mask’s ability to block out light; they’re simply a bonus that can be useful for those who face headaches and related ailments.

Aromatherapy

Another favorite sleep mask feature is an aromatherapy pouch. According to the Mayo Clinic, aromatherapy with lavender oil can reduce anxiety, decrease certain types of pain and improve sleep. For those who are looking for added support in falling and staying asleep, an aromatherapy sleep mask can be a wonderful choice.

Some styles come with aromatherapy features built into the mask itself, while others have removable pads. Those who want to control the type of scents used or those who don’t want aromatherapy with each use should purchase a design with a removable component.

Ease of cleaning

Quality masks are constructed using durable materials and smart designs that can withstand repeated cleaning cycles. Since sleep masks can easily become dirty from residual eye makeup, foundation and from natural dirt and oil buildup, simple care is essential. Avoid masks that are too delicate to be washed using conventional cleaning methods.

Fit

No two sleep masks fit the same way. Styles offer varying degrees of tightness and methods of fastening behind the head. Straps range from stretchy bands to adjustable Velcro fasteners. Consider your preferences before making a purchase to ensure a comfortable fit.

How much you can expect to spend on a sleep mask

Quality sleep masks range from $13-$30.

Sleep mask FAQ

How do I know if I’m selecting the right sleep mask?

A. The “right” sleep mask all comes down to personal preferences. Considering factors such as fit, special features and comfort can lead to the best possible choice.

Are sleep masks worth it?

A. In many cases, yes. Individuals who have trouble falling asleep due to excess light in their environment will find a quality sleep mask to be especially valuable for their evening routine.

Are sleep masks comfortable?

A. When selected properly — and according to individual preferences — yes. However, because everyone prefers something different, carefully assessing features is important when selecting a comfortable mask.

What’s the best sleep mask to buy?

Top sleep mask

Manta Max Mask

What you need to know: As a total blackout mask, the innovative design of the Manta Max Mask provides maximum comfort and light blocking.

What you’ll love: The Manta mask is a lightweight sleep mask that totally blocks all light. This is achieved through its unique design, which features detachable eye cups. The eye cups are held in place with Velcro and are ultra comfortable.

What you should consider: This sleep mask is a more costly option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sleep mask for the money

Brownmed IMAK Compression Pain Relief Mask

What you need to know: People love this mask for its added pain relief feature, comfort and great price point.

What you’ll love: Wearers of this mask can experience relief from migraines, headaches and sinus conditions thanks to its one-of-a-kind features. Beads that are sewn into the mask deliver a light massage. The design also alleviates pressure and can provide a cooling effect when placed in the freezer before use.

What you should consider: Because of the weight of the beads, this sleep mask is too bulky and heavy for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Astura Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep

What you need to know: This soft and comfortable eye pillow is filled with lavender to help you drift off to sleep.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely comfy to wear all night, so it shouldn’t disturb your sleep. It does a great job of blocking out light. It’s also great for meditation and certain types of yoga.

What you should consider: Some people consider this mask to be too bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

