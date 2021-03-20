Bath Accessories

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Traffic
Video game news
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Top Stories
Will the U.S. recognize Armenian genocide? L.A.-area Armenian Americans are cautiously optimistic
Top Stories
‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested in Playa del Rey on suspicion of domestic violence
Westminster police officer on paid leave after video shows him punching female assault suspect
Man pleads guilty to execution-style killing of Lancaster sergeant in 2016 ambush
Release of police bodycam footage can take hours to months
Video
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
UC, Cal State systems plan to require COVID-19 vaccination for all students this fall once shots are FDA-approved
Top Stories
Multi-country study suggests pregnant women with COVID-19 more vulnerable to death, preterm birth
Top Stories
Dodgers offering seats in ‘fully vaccinated fan section’ for Saturday’s game against Padres
Video
Inoculated people being studied to determine how long protection from COVID-19 vaccines last
18-year-old being treated at Loma Linda is among 6 in U.S. with reported blood clots after J&J vaccine
Video
About half of LAPD personnel have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Podcasts
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Bath Accessories
The best bath pillow
Dodgers
Urías dominates as Dodgers pull out 1-0 win over Mariners, split 2-game series
Seattle Mariners use 2 home runs, terrific defensive play to top Dodgers 4-3
Dodgers, Padres complete intense weekend series in San Diego, will meet again in L.A. beginning Thursday
Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has hairline fracture in left leg ahead of series against Padres
Muncy blasts 3-run homer, Price earns 1st regular-season save as Dodgers top Rockies 7-5
Dodgers pay tribute to baseball legend on Jackie Robinson Day
Justin Turner powers Dodgers past slumping Rockies for 5th straight win
Former Dodgers player Yasiel Puig denies sexual assault allegations
Video
Betts, Bauer star in front of L.A. fans for 1st time as Dodgers crush Rockies 7-0
Dodgers sweep Nats as Kershaw barely outduels Scherzer
Five-run second inning propels Dodgers to 9-5 win over Nationals
Dodgers receive World Series rings in pregame ceremony
Limited number of fans to finally be welcomed back to Dodger Stadium for home opener, championship celebration
Video
More Dodgers
Lakers
Jordan Clarkson, Jazz avenge loss with 111-97 win over Lakers in rematch
Lakers roll in OT to beat NBA-leading Jazz 127-115
Celtics beat Lakers 121-113 in 1st game since fans returned to Staples Center
Staples Center welcomes back Lakers fans after more than a year of closure
Video
Kuzma nets 24, lifts Lakers past Hornets in 101-93 win
Jimmy Butler scores 28 as Heat beat depleted Lakers in Miami 110-104
Lakers sign veteran guard Ben McLemore for rest of season
Lakers add 2-time All-Star Andre Drummond for postseason push
Elgin Baylor, former Lakers star and NBA Hall of Famer, dies at 86
Video
Lebron James out indefinitely after hurting ankle during game, Lakers say
More Lakers
Most Popular
Police shoot, kill Black teenage girl holding knife in Columbus, Ohio
Video
Bodycam video released in fatal police shooting of Black teen girl swinging knife in Columbus, Ohio
Video
Another tiny home village is opening to house homeless people in North Hollywood
Video
Westminster police officer on paid leave after video shows him punching female assault suspect
Dodgers offering seats in ‘fully vaccinated fan section’ for Saturday’s game against Padres
Video
Downey homes evacuated over gas leak; emergency cellphone alert sent across L.A. area
LeBron James involved in controversy over deleted tweet about fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant