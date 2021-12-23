Best bath brush for the elderly

Bath body brushes should be hung to dry between uses to minimize the growth of mold and bacteria.

Which bath brushes for the elderly are best?

Both young and elderly people can benefit from exfoliation to keep their skin healthy and looking its best. However, differences in the elasticity and sensitivity of the skin in young and old people mean they often shouldn’t be using the same tools. While young people may enjoy rough exfoliation and hard scrubbing, this can be too abrasive for the elderly. The SoulBay Electric Body Brush is a motorized option that stands out. It is extremely versatile, thanks to the inclusion of multiple heads, and it has a well-designed, contoured handle.

What to know before you buy a bath brush for the elderly

Ease of use

Perhaps the most important thing to consider when choosing a bath brush for the elderly is how easy it is to use. As people get older, bending and reaching can get more difficult as they lose mobility. They can also lose grip strength. Both of these things should be taken into account when looking at various bath brushes and trying to determine how easy they are to use.

Long, ergonomically curved handles help get at hard-to-reach spaces. A rubberized or some other kind of textured grip is also a good idea. Consider the size of the brush head, too. Larger heads allow you to cover more surface area in less time but can be awkward when trying to clean small areas like under the arms.

Scrubbing material

Another issue many elderly people deal with is dry or thin skin. This makes it more susceptible to irritation and injury from rough, abrasive materials. With that in mind, it is a good idea to avoid bath brushes made from rough materials intended for heavy exfoliation, such as natural loofahs and hard-bristle brushes. Instead, consider synthetic loofahs, silicone brushes and those advertised as having soft or comfortable bristles.

Manual vs. motorized

Bath brushes come in manual and electric models, both of which offer some pros and cons for the elderly. With manual bath brushes, you can control the scrubbing action so you can do it gently as you prefer. The downside is that they require more physical effort on your part, which is something some elderly people may not have the energy or strength for.

Motorized brushes remove most of the physical effort on your part, and you simply press a button to scrub your body. However, some may spin too fast, which can feel overly rough to some.

Features to look for in a quality bath brush for the elderly

Handle

The handle dictates not only how easy it is to hold a particular brush, but also how easy it makes scrubbing what would normally be hard-to-reach places. An ideal grip is both textured and contoured. Handles should be at least 12 inches in length, with most elderly people finding 15-20 inches to the ideal size.

Double-sided

Double-sided bath body brushes offer a lot of value for the money since they are essentially two brushes in one. Generally, these will have harder bristles on one side, and softer bristles on the other. This allows you to perform hard exfoliation or soft scrubbing as needed.

Interchangeable heads

Interchangeable heads are usually only found on motorized bath brushes. These serve a similar purpose as double-headed designs on manual models but offer even more versatility because they generally feature not only different bristle firmness between heads but also different materials.

Hanging point

Bath body brushes should be allowed to fully dry between uses. The best way to do this is to hang them up. To allow for this, make sure you choose a model that has a hanging hole or loop of some kind.

How much you can expect to spend on a bath brush for the elderly

Most people can find a suitable bath body brush for the elderly between $8-$50.

Bath brush FAQ

How often should I replace my bath brush?

A. How often you should replace your bath brush depends on the material it is made from. Natural loofahs and natural bristle brushes should be replaced every two months or so. Synthetic materials should be replaced every 4-6 months.

How do I clean a bath brush?

A. You don’t have to clean your bath body brush after every use, but you should do it at least once every week or two. The easiest method is to fill your sink or a large pot with hot tap water and a half cup of baking soda and half a cup of white vinegar. Let it soak for 10-15 minutes and then thoroughly rinse it with more hot tap water. Afterward, hang it to fully dry.

What are the best bath brushes for the elderly to buy?

Top bath brush for the elderly

SoulBay Electric Body Brush

What you need to know: With plenty of interchangeable heads and a nonslip handle, this motorized brush is a smart choice for just about anyone.

What you’ll love: It offers three speeds so you can select the one you find most comfortable. It is also USB rechargeable so you don’t have to worry about changing batteries all the time. Plus, the 17-inch handle makes it easy to get at hard-to-reach spots.

What you should consider: The charging slot cover can be a hassle to open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bath brush for the elderly for the money

KIPRITII Ergonomically Back Scrubber

What you need to know: This dual-headed, ergonomically curved brush is suitable for both hard and soft exfoliation and looks more attractive than many others.

What you’ll love: It has a contoured, rubberized grip that is easy to get a secure hold on even with wet, soapy hands. Also, the curve in the handle means you don’t have to reach as far behind you when scrubbing your back.

What you should consider: The soft bristles tend to wear out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kindfu Soft Silicone Back Scrubber

What you need to know: Not only is this brush gentle on the skin, but its silicone construction means it will last a lot longer than many other options.

What you’ll love: It is double-headed with different bristle sizes on each side. It also features a hanging hole for convenient and sanitary storage between uses.

What you should consider: The handle may not be long enough for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

