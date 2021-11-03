Best bath mat set

Bathroom mats make bathrooms look more attractive while reducing the chances of slippage.

Which bath mat set is best?

Few items are as important in a bathroom for both safety and style as bath mats. These functional pieces of decor come in a range of colors, materials, sizes and prices. If you need more than one mat for your bathroom, it makes sense to buy a bath mat set. Typically more affordable than buying each piece individually, it’s an easy way to achieve a matching look.

Plush options with memory-foam offer a lot of cushioning for bare feet, and the Clara Clark Bath Mat Set is the top choice. It’s fast-drying and comes in a wide variety of colors.

What to know before you buy a bath mat set

Why bath mats are important

Most people spend a lot of time in their bathrooms every single day. It may seem like a relatively harmless place, but this is anything but true. Statistically, the bathroom is the most dangerous room in your home.

Bath mats help reduce the chances of slipping in a bathroom because they absorb water and provide you with a high-traction surface to stand on, rather than a wet, slippery floor.

Your bathroom

Like any piece of decor, your bath mats should fit well in the space where you will use them. That means it is important to consider the size and dimensions of your bathroom before making a purchase decision.

If you have a rectangular bathroom, a traditional tub or a long vanity counter, a set that includes a long runner is usually a good idea. Conversely, if you have a smaller bathroom or a square shower, shorter rugs may be in order.

You should also take into account the number of pieces in a set. Bathrooms with more floor space may require a set that includes three pieces, while bathrooms with less square footage may be able to get by with a set of two.

What to look for in a quality bath mat set

Style

Bath mat sets come in a wide variety of styles, so you should have no trouble finding one that works well with the look of your bathroom and decor. When deciding on a style, think about how both the colors and materials will work in your bathroom. Fluffy, vibrantly-colored mats tend to stand out more, making them a focal point, while neutral, low-pile mats tend to blend into the background.

Material

There are many materials to select from when choosing a bath mat set. Cotton is one of the most popular options because it is absorbent and soft against bare feet. The downside is that it takes a long time to dry. If you like the soft feel of cotton but want something that will dry a bit quicker, consider a microfiber option.

Memory foam is a great option for bath mat sets, as it is very soft and comfortable to stand on and usually fast-drying. Mats made with memory foam cushioning are usually covered with a fabric like microfiber or cotton.

Bath mat sets in teak and bamboo are also available. They dry extremely fast, but they aren’t as comfortable for feet and are more likely to be slippery when wet.

Backing

The backing of a bath mat is extremely important because it determines how well the mat stays in place. Ideally, you should choose a bath mat set with an anti-slip rubber or PVC backing. However, if you really like the style of a set that doesn’t have an anti-slip backing, you can purchase non-slip rug pads to go under it.

How much can you expect to spend on a bath mat set

Most bath mat sets cost $20-$50 depending on the materials, quality and number of pieces included.

Bath mat set FAQ

How do you clean bath mats?

A. Most bath mats are designed for machine washing, which makes for easy maintenance. That said, it is important to read the care instructions for any set you purchase, some may not be machine washable.

It is best to start by shaking your mats outside first to remove some of the dust and dirt that tends to collect in them before placing them in the washing machine. For wooden bath mats, you can simply sweep them off and wipe them down with a damp cloth and a wood-safe cleaning solution.

Can you mix and match bath mats to create your own set?

A. If you are trying to achieve a more personalized look in your bathroom, there is no reason you can’t buy single mats to create your own set. It is generally best to stick with mats that have the same type of materials when doing this, but feel free to experiment as much as you like.

What’s the best bath mat set to buy?

Top bath mat set

Clara Clark Bath Mat Set

What you need to know: With memory foam cushioning and a soft microfiber exterior, these bath mats are exceptionally plush and a pleasure to stand on.

What you’ll love: There are several colors and sizes to choose from, so it’s easy to find a set that matches your bathroom. The PVC-dotted backing does a great job of keeping them in place.

What you should consider: Some buyers received mats with a heavy crease that took a long time to fully release.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bath mat set for the money

Modern Threads 2-Pack Solid Loop Bath Mat Set

What you need to know: These bath mats are made entirely from natural, chemical-free materials and are easy to care for.

What you’ll love: The 100% ring-spun cotton they are made from is durable enough to stand up to plenty of use without looking any worse for the wear.

What you should consider: The rugs are a bit thin, meaning they will dry quickly but don’t offer much cushioning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tindbea Chenille Bathroom Mat Set

What you need to know: If you are looking for something affordable that doesn’t compromise on style, these bath mats fit the bill.

What you’ll love: The striped design gives spaces a modern feel, and the materials are highly absorbent so no water winds up leaking out onto your floors.

What you should consider: Dust and dirt can collect in the chenille fibers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

