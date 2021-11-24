Best Christmas bath towels

Modal is a less common fabric used to make bath towels that are known for being soft while still maintaining their shape after many washes. It is made from cellulose from beech trees.

Which Christmas bath towels are best?

For some people, decking the halls means placing a wreath on the door and a tree in the living room. But why stop there? A little bit of Christmas in each room of the house can be a lot of fun. There is basically an endless selection of adorable Christmas bath towels on the market, including a towel to suit just about any style of bathroom and personal taste. The Martha Stewart Wreath Embroidered Bath Towel is a great option for almost any taste, though, which makes it perfect for gifting.

What to know before you buy a Christmas bath towel

A lot of what matters for picking out a Christmas bath towel comes down to personal taste and style. It is worth giving some thought to more practical considerations, too, though. Think about durability, care instructions and storage, the way you would with your next nonseasonal bath mat or hand towel.

Larger towels are less common

Christmas hand towels are everywhere and in every style. There are also countless Christmas kitchen towels, many of which would also work fine as hand towels in the bathroom. It is harder to find full-size Christmas bath towels, though, so you may want to start your search earlier if you want to wrap yourself in something seasonal after your bath.

Towel sets can save you money

If you just want a pop of Christmas color and cheer throughout the home, buying one set of towels and dividing them between different bathrooms or a bathroom and a kitchen makes sense. You will pay less for each towel. Towel sets are also great for gifting. The smaller sizes often come in sets of four or more. Neighbors and coworkers might like a Christmas towel.

Patterns are optional

There is no need to be too on the nose with your Christmas bath towel choices. There are many styles with embroidered Christmas images and lettering. Your bathroom can still feel updated and festive for the season with a new set of bath towels that are a solid color, though, especially if that color is red or green. A plaid set might also be just Christmassy enough for some bathrooms.

What to look for in a quality Christmas bath towel

These towels are only going to be up for a month or two out of the year, at most, so you may not need a laser focus on the tightness of each stitch. But quality still counts, especially if you are looking to gift the towels.

GSM

Towels often list their GSM, or grams per square meter, as an indication of their density. As the GSM number goes up, the weight and absorbency go up, so a higher number is generally regarded as better. Lower GSM does mean faster drying times, though, and that can be good in some settings.

Fabric

Towels are generally made of cotton, polyester or some combination of the two, but you may also see a bamboo option. Bamboo is more sustainable in terms of the environment, and it is less susceptible to fungus growth. It is not generally as fluffy or absorbent as cotton, though. Turkish and Egyptian cotton are both known for having longer fibers than other types of cotton and for being soft and luxurious. Usually those types of cotton cost more, though.

Size

A hand towel generally measures around 30 inches long, but some are much smaller, and bath towels generally measure around 50 inches long, but some are much larger, so it is worth taking note of dimensions before you buy.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas bath towel

You could spend as little as $5 on a Christmas-themed hand towel, but if you want larger bath towels, they usually come in a set and start at about $30. Prices go up from there, and can depend on cotton quality and intricacy of designs.

Christmas bath towel FAQ

How do I wash them?

A. Your Christmas bath towels may need a little TLC, especially if they have embroidery. To prevent color bleeding or damage to the stitching, cleaning experts recommend hand-washing for delicate embroidery or at least cooler temperatures in the washing machine than you might use for other non-embroidered towels.

How do I keep them fluffy?

A. Residue from soap, hard water, fabric softeners and dryer sheets can build up over time on your towels. Some experts recommend running a few wash cycles with baking soda or vinegar to break it down.

What’s the best Christmas bath towel to buy?

Top Christmas bath towel

Martha Stewart Wreath Embroidered Bath Towel

What you need to know: This is a great style for a wide variety of people — not too traditional or stuffy but also not too edgy.

What you’ll love: Martha Stewart is a trusted name in home decor for a reason, and this 100% cotton towel is designed to be absorbent and soft while adding a cheery seasonal touch to your bathroom.

What you should consider: Colorful embroidery on a white towel has the potential to bleed, so wash carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Christmas bath towel for the money

BH Home and Linen Season’s Greeting Towel Set

What you need to know: This is a set of towels for less than the price of one towel in more expensive brands.

What you’ll love: This set comes with a bath towel, hand towel and fingertip towel that could add a touch of color to one or more bathrooms. The array of design options includes red, white and ivory towels with cute embroidered Christmas trees, poinsettias and more.

What you should consider: Some users reported these towels were thinner and less absorbent than average.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Avanti Christmas Trees Bath Towel

What you need to know: This is the type of design that could liven up any style bathroom with its clean modern lines.

What you’ll love: This is a versatile towel that could be paired with other sizes from

the matching set or with a few other solid-color towels that tie in with the metallic

stitching or the forest green border.

What you should consider: Each piece in this collection sells separately and none of them are cheap.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

