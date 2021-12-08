Best extra-large bath towels

A quality extra-large bath towel can provide many benefits in addition to drying skin. If you can’t seem to find a towel big enough for your tastes, search for a bath sheet instead.

Which extra-large bath towel is best?

Finding a great extra-large bath towel is worth the effort you put into your search. The difference that a great oversized towel makes can be significant, whether you’re off to the beach or getting out of the shower.

If you’re scouring the internet for the best XL towel around, it doesn’t get any better than the Cariloha Organic Bamboo and Turkish Cotton Bath Towel. This plush, eco-bamboo quick-dry bath towel is hypoallergenic, soft on your skin and environmentally friendly.

What to know before you buy an extra-large bath towel

There are extra-large bath towels, and then there are bath sheets. Bath sheets are much larger and for some users, they are too large. Some people use their bath towels as beach towels. If you’re one of those people, you may want a bath sheet. There are also some other important things to note when shopping for an extra-large bath towel.

Purposes

If you’re shopping for a product that you will wrap around your head to dry your hair, look for an extra-large bath towel that isn’t too heavy or too large. Choose one with maximum absorbency without focusing too much on softness. However, if you’ll need the towel for your body, you will want a heavier one that absorbs well and is super soft.

Storage space

If you plan to store your extra-large bath towel on a hook on the back of your bathroom door, you may not be too concerned with its length. However, if you have plans to store it in a cabinet or on shelves, you may want to consider a shorter or smaller towel that’s sure to fit nicely. Be sure to check the measurements of your bath towel before purchasing.

Feel of the towel

Do you prefer light, fluffy towels or thick, heavy ones? If you want something that’s plush and lavish, look for zero-twist cotton towels. If you prefer something that is soft and dries the skin quickly, consider bamboo or organic cotton.

What to look for in a quality extra-large bath towel

When you’re shopping for an XL bath towel, consider the material first and foremost. Premium towels are highly absorbent. They won’t fray or unravel. They’re also soft to the touch and easy to launder, too. There are a few additional features to look for in the best extra-large bath towels, as well.

Fabrics

Many people consider Egyptian cotton the premier fabric of choice because it is durable, easy to care for and lasts for many years. Other people prefer Turkish cotton, which is extremely luxurious and soft. Bamboo is an excellent choice because the fibers are very strong, soft and highly absorbent. Avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester, which tend to wear out quickly and don’t absorb moisture very well.

Colors

High-quality extra-large bath towels will have a uniform color from one end of the towel to the other. Colors will be bold and seep through every strand of fabric in the towel. Beware of towels that only have the tips of threads dyed or painted, as it won’t be long before the color disappears.

Excellent laundering properties

No one wants to take towels to the cleaners or wash them by hand. The good news is that the best extra-large bath towels are perfectly safe to toss into your washer and dryer. Always follow the care labels and pay attention to temperature recommendations.

How much you can expect to spend on an extra-large bath towel

Depending on the type of materials, the size, the brand and the construction quality, you can look to spend anywhere from $20-$100 for a great oversized towel.

Extra-large bath towels FAQ

What is the best towel material for sensitive skin?

A. Any towel used on sensitive skin should be organic and free of chemicals and dyes. Look for 100% organic cotton or 100% bamboo for hypoallergenic characteristics.

What’s the best way to care for luxury extra-large bath towels?

A. Most people machine-wash their luxury towels with similar colors in cool or cold water to prevent fading. It’s recommended that you tumble dry on low to avoid shrinking, shape distortion and linting.

What’s the best extra-large bath towel to buy?

Best extra-large bath towel

Cariloha Organic Bamboo and Turkish Cotton Bath Towel

What you need to know: This oversized towel is available in several colors and is a top choice for those who want a high-quality soft towel that is organic and durable.

What you’ll love: The Cariloha towel is odor-resistant and made from top-notch moisture-wicking yarn. It’s OEKO-TEX 100 certified, which means it’s hypoallergenic and ideal for sensitive skin.

What you should consider: These towels take longer than average to dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best extra-large bath towel for the money

Cotton Paradise Genuine Ringspun Cotton Bath Sheet

What you need to know: This bath sheet is popular with people who want as much luxury wrapped around them as possible after a shower or bath.

What you’ll love: This extra-large bath towel has matching rugs and towels available, hems are double stitched and the towel is highly absorbent. The 100% cotton fabric is exceptionally soft.

What you should consider: The sheer size of this bath sheet can make it difficult for smaller people to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

O&O by Olivia & Oliver Turkish Modal Bath Sheet

What you need to know: This soft bath sheet also has matching bath towels available and is a good size for most users.

What you’ll love: These towels are machine washable and can be tumble-dried. The blend of cotton and modal makes this towel silky, soft, durable and absorbent.

What you should consider: There are only four color options available for this extra-large bath towel.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

