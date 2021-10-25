Best luxury bath towel

Before the 1800s, handwoven towels were costly and only used by the rich who could afford them.

Which luxury bath towels are best?

After stepping out of a nice, hot shower or bath, there is nothing more comforting than being wrapped in a soft, fluffy bath towel. Now more than ever, bath and towel companies are dedicating themselves to bringing hotel and spa-level luxury into your homes by offering customers the softest and most exquisite bath towel quality available. These towels are both functional and comfortable, and with their luxury blends, weights and constructions, there is a luxury bath towel that will delight any household.

What to consider before buying luxury bath towels

Types of towels

Most luxury bath towels will come in sets. These sets will include washcloths, tip towels, hand towels and bath towels. Some sets will even go the extra mile and include bath sheets and bath mats for your floors. Distinguishing all of these towels will be the first step in deciding which ones will best suit your needs. Aside from your standard bath towels, washcloths are great for showers or baths, and hand towels are best for hand and face washing. Tip towels are also used for drying hands.

Material

Premium bath towel materials will come down to a matter of preference, as they have different weights, textures and levels of softness. For example, Turkish cotton is a premium, long-staple cotton that provides high comfort, absorbency and durability. Egyptian cotton is known as the world’s highest quality cotton and has long fibers roughly twice the length of traditional cotton. Bamboo mixed with cotton towels are silky and have quick-drying properties thanks to bamboo. Determining which of these materials will fit your comfort level will be vital in considering which towels are best for you.

Absorption

The amount of absorption of a towel depends on the kind of materials the towels are made with. Cotton, on average, is the most absorbent material, and most luxury towels will be made with some variation of cotton. Some other materials that are also very absorbent are microfiber and bamboo.

What to look for in quality luxury bath towels

Weight

Towels are weighed by grams per square meter. This refers to the density of the towel fabric, which is usually somewhere between 400 to 900 GSM. The GSM will also refer to how absorbent the towel is. The weight of most luxurious towels is typically between 750 and 900 GSM, making towels denser and more absorbent.

Sustainability

Many quality brands in luxury towels are dedicated to sustainability in some way or another. This means that the cotton harvested is done sustainably and grown without harsh pesticides or other harmful chemicals. This is the case with a lot of bamboo-infused towels as well.

Patterns

Though not a signature condition of luxury towels, many towels will have patterns on them. One such example of one of these patterns is the dobby pattern, which contains simple geometric forms, made typically with a spherical harness control mechanism called a dobby head. Another such pattern is the jacquard pattern, a raised pattern woven into the towel’s fabric. Some popular jacquard designs include floral and geometric patterns.

How much you can expect to spend on luxury bath towels

Most luxury bath towels will cost $30-$60. These towel sets will be made from quality cottons, such as Turkish cotton, while also comfortable. Towels that cost more than $60 will have even finer materials, such as bamboo-infused cotton or Egyptian cotton, one of the most luxurious types of cotton on earth.

Luxury bath towel FAQ

What is the ideal number of towels to have?

A. It is a traditional rule that having three sets of towels is ideal. This would indicate a towel set for the bathroom, the closet, and the laundry at all times.

Is there a difference between bath sheets and bath towels?

A. The main difference between bath sheets and bath towels is that the standard towel is 27 by 52 inches, while bath sheets are 35 by 60 inches.

What are the best luxury bath towels to buy?

Top luxury bath towels

American Soft Linen Towel Store Soft Linen Towel Set

What you need to know: This bath towel set by the American Soft Linen Store offers soft and fluffy towels that are highly absorbent and gentle to the touch.

What you’ll love: It comes in a set of six, with two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. Additionally, they are available in over 12 colors.

What you should consider: Users have reported that you must wash the towels before use to get maximum quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top luxury bath towels for the money

The White Classic Store Luxury Bath Sheet Towels Extra Large

What you need to know: These 100% cotton bath towels offer luxury quality that is both soft and durable.

What you’ll love: They are more absorbent than Turkish cotton and come in ten distinct color options.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the towels can shed in the first few washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hammam Linen Store White Bath Towels

What you need to know: The Hammam Linen bath set offers premium, long-lasting quality that is highly absorbent with a luxury hotel style.

What you’ll love: It is available in three, four and six-piece sets, making them perfect for all bathrooms. It is also available in twelve distinct colors.

What you should consider: Some users have mentioned that these towels are not as thick as other quality bath towels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Classic Turkish Towel Store Classic Turkish Towels

What you should know: These extra thick, ribbed Turkish towels offer spa-quality towels that are quick to dry and large enough for everyone.

What you’ll love: They are oversized bath towels that are perfect for long-term use. Their unique ribbed design offers airflow through its cotton fibers to make them quick-drying and comfortable.

What you should consider: Some users have reported shrinking in the wash before use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The White Classic Store Luxury White Bath Towels Large

What you should know: Another option from the White Classic Store, these Egyptian Cotton bath towels come in a set of four and offer spa-level luxury softness.

What you’ll love: It is available in over a dozen different colors to match every bathroom. The lightweight and durable construction, with fluffy 700 GSM long, staple cotton.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that these towels can shed in the wash after multiple uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.