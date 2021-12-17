Best purple bath towel

Handwoven towels originated in the 17th century in Turkey. They were very expensive and only the very rich could afford them–until the 1800s, when machines were invented for mass production.

Which purple bath towel is best?

Purple bath towels come in a range of different materials, sizes, weights and patterns, so finding the right one for you can be a big choice. If you’re looking for a high-quality purple bath towel for everyday use, the Hotel Collection Turkish Bath Towel is a top choice. It is made of soft pure Turkish cotton and, while sold individually, hand towels and washcloths are available to match if you are looking to create a set.

What to know before you buy a purple bath towel

If you are looking to purchase a purple bath towel or towel set, there are a variety of things to consider and think about.

Material

Bath towels are available in a range of materials including bamboo and microfiber, though the large majority of towels are made with a form of cotton. If you are looking for a thick and fluffy towel, you should choose one made from 100% Egyptian or Turkish cotton, as they have long fibers and are highly absorbent. Although these feel luxurious, they also take longer to dry than other options. If you are looking for a towel with natural resistance to mildew formation, bamboo is a great choice, though it is not as absorbent as towels made with cotton. You should consider microfiber if you need a towel that will dry quickly or fold up small for traveling.

GSM

While you are shopping for a bath towel, you will often see the abbreviation GSM to indicate its weight in grams per square meter. Towels typically range between 300-900 GSM, with thinner and lighter towels having a lower GSM than thicker and heavier towels. While bath towels with a higher GSM, between 700 and 900, will be fluffier and heavier, they will also take longer to dry than those with a lower GSM. To get a towel of the highest quality, look for one with 500-800 GSM.

Size

Regular bath towels typically measure around 27-by-52 inches, while oversized ones are usually about 35-by-70 inches. For most people, a regular-sized towel is the best option because it is not too big and dries quickly. If you are looking for a large bath towel for a taller or bigger person, the bigger size (usually called “bath sheet” size) is a good choice, though it will take longer than a regular towel to dry after each use.

What to look for in a quality purple bath towel

Pattern

Do you want a plain purple bath towel, or do you just want one with a purple design or trim? Bath towels are available in various colors and designs to complement any decor. If you are looking for a statement piece or bold color, you should choose a single-tone purple towel. A purple and white pattern or embroidered design is a great choice if you prefer something lighter to match your bathroom decor or theme.

Individual or set

Whether you opt to buy a purple bath towel individually or a towel set depends on your needs and price range. If you are just looking to buy a bath towel for one person, then you probably wouldn’t want to buy a set. If you are wanting spare towels for other family members, guests or just for swapping out to wash, a towel set can be an economical way to get multiple items. While there is no one standard towel set, they generally include at least two bath towels or bath sheets, hand towels measuring around 16 inches by 28 inches, and washcloths, usually 12 to 13 inch squares.

How much you can expect to spend on a purple bath towel

The price of bath towels can vary substantially depending on brand, material, size and whether you purchase them in a set or individually. Sold individually, you can expect to pay around $10-$60.

Purple bath towel FAQ

How often should you wash your bath towel?

A. You should wash your bath towel after using it between three and five times. You should let your towel dry completely after washing before you use it again. Doing this will help prevent bacteria and mold from growing on your towel.

Why do your towels have a musty smell?

A. The main reason why towels develop a musty smell is that they have not been left to completely dry between uses. If your towels smell, wash them on your machine’s hottest cycle along with 2 cups of vinegar. Then wash your towels again using your normal detergent. Make sure you hang them out to completely dry before using.

What’s the best purple bath towel to buy?

Top purple bath towel

Hotel Collection Turkish Bath Towel

What you need to know: This bath towel is made of soft Turkish cotton and measures 30-by-56 inches. It is sold as an individual towel but you can also buy hand towels and washcloths from the same collection if you want some to match.

What you’ll love: It is larger than a standard bath towel and is very soft and absorbent. Users report that this towel stays plush and does not fade in the wash.

What you should consider: It may be more expensive to buy all towels individually if you are looking to create a set.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top purple bath towel for the money

Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Bath Towel

What you need to know: This bath towel gives you the absorption you need at a fraction of the cost.

What you’ll love: This soft, absorbent towel is as big as many more expensive ones and the color does not fade in the wash.

What you should consider: This towel is 575 GSM, which is thinner than some of the pricier options.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Worth checking out

Madison Park Signature Eight-piece Towel Set

What you need to know: You can make sure you complete your bath towel collection with this eight-piece set, which includes two of each kind of towel and four washcloths.

What you’ll love: The set is available in many colors including both bright and light purple. These towels are also thicker, softer and more absorbent than a lot of alternatives.

What you should consider: These towels are not available to be purchased individually.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Rachael Millanta writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.