Best platform bed frame

Platform beds can come with or without headboards and footboards, so choose according to your preference.

Which platform bed frames are best?

Once upon a time, you had to have both a bed frame and a box spring to sit underneath your mattress, but platform bed frames cut out the need for a box spring. This is a much simpler setup, but you’ll still need to decide which platform bed frame is right for you.

The material, color and style will all be factors you need to consider to help you find your perfect model. If you’re looking for a quality upholstered bed frame, the DHP Rose Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed is the optimal choice.

What to know before you buy a platform bed frame

Frame material

Platform beds are generally made from metal, wood, upholstered materials or a combination of any of these.

Metal bed frames are light yet durable. They can look either highly modern or extremely traditional, so there are plenty of options to choose from. Most are painted black or white, but you can find other colors and bare metal options.

Wooden bed frames can be extremely durable when well-made or fairly flimsy if you buy a cheap model. The most solid options can be quite heavy and, therefore, difficult to move. Wooden beds often have a timeless look that can work with a range of decorative styles.

Upholstered bed frames are covered in fabric with plush, padded headboards that are comfortable to lean against while sitting up. Most look pretty traditional, but there are also contemporary offerings to be had.

Height

Platform bed frames range in height from around 6-18 inches. Of course, you’ll need to take into account the depth of the mattress and whether or not the mattress is slightly recessed into the frame. On the whole, platform beds are slightly lower than beds with box springs — some people like this about platform beds, whereas others prefer a taller option.

Size

You’ll find platform bed frames in all standard sizes — twin, full, queen and king — as well as some less common sizes, like California king and twin XL. When you’re only replacing your bed frame, not your mattress, it’s easy to choose which size frame to buy as it will need to be the same size as your mattress. If you’re purchasing both at the same time, consider the size of the room and who will be sleeping in the bed to determine the correct size frame.

What to look for in a quality platform bed frame

Slats

Platform beds have wooden or metal slats on which the mattress sits. This allows air to circulate below the mattress to prevent mustiness.

Color and style

You can find bed frames in a wide range of colors and styles. The best option for you will depend on the decor of your room and furnishings.

Storage

Some platform bed frames have drawers or other forms of storage built-in. If your bed doesn’t have built-in storage, but you want to store items underneath, consider the floor clearance to determine whether or not this is practical.

How much you can expect to spend on a platform bed frame

Depending on what you want from it, you can spend a little or a lot on a platform bed frame. Basic platform bed frames can cost as little as $75-$150, while elaborate upholstered or solid wood options can cost well over $1,500.

Platform bed frame FAQ

How do platform beds compare to box springs?

A. Platform bed frames don’t require a box spring or any other kind of foundation between the frame and the mattress. Platform beds don’t have as much bounce to them as box springs, but they’re less prone to squeaking, more affordable and are suitable for use with all mattress types. In comparison, box springs can’t be used with memory foam or other foam mattresses. Switching from one type of bed frame to another can take some adjustment, but — on the whole — platform beds are more practical.

Are platform bed frames too low?

A. Some people who are used to sleeping on bed frames with added box springs may initially consider platform beds too low. However, platform bed frames can vary in height from just a few inches off the floor to 18 inches. When you factor in the added height from the mattress, the tallest platform beds are of comparable size to traditional bed frames with box springs. Bed height is a preference more than anything — some people love sleeping on low beds, whereas others prefer taller options.

What are the best platform bed frames to buy?

Top platform bed frame

DHP Rose Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed

What you need to know: This is a quality upholstered platform bed that works with traditional and contemporary decorative styles.

What you’ll love: This bed frame comes in a range of colors and fabrics. It has built-in drawers in the base for storage. It’s available in twin, full, queen or king sizes, so there’s an option to suit most buyers.

What you should consider: The assembly is a little tricky, and the slats could be more durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top platform bed frame for the money

ZINUS Joseph Metal Platform Bed Frame

What you need to know: This contemporary metal bed frame is stylish yet affordable.

What you’ll love: You can choose from a range of frame heights between 6 and 18 inches. It features an extremely strong steel frame and wooden slats and is available in all standard sizes.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a headboard or footboard, which doesn’t suit all individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Acacia Aurora Wood Platform Bed Frame

What you need to know: This attractive bed frame is made from solid wood and features a contemporary yet classic-looking headboard.

What you’ll love: The slight lip around the edge of the bed keeps the mattress from slipping out of place. This bed frame is available in queen or king sizes in two warm wood hues. It’s durable and feels sturdy.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers received models with chips or damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

