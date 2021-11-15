Air mattress review: Can the SoundAsleep offer a comfortable night’s rest?

Consider using a mattress topper on the SoundAsleep air mattress. It will help protect the sleeper from the cool air and make their sleeping experience even more pleasurable.

SoundAsleep air mattress review

When you can’t sleep in your own bed, or have guests staying overnight, using an air mattress is a viable option. However, many air mattresses are uncomfortable and begin to deflate before the night is even over, which can make your sleeping experience less than pleasant.

SoundAsleep Products claims to have a solution with its Dream Series air mattress, which is designed with ComfortCoil technology as well as a Sure-Grip bottom that adds stability and firmness. The air mattress also has an internal pump that allows you to inflate or deflate the mattress in a matter of minutes.

We decided to test the SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress to see how well it held up over multiple nights of use. Here’s what we found.

Testing the SoundAsleep air mattress

Our tester had company coming over for a three-night stay. Since their old air mattress only lasted two years before breaking, they purchased a SoundAsleep air mattress for their guest to use for the duration of their visit. After the third night, our tester interviewed their guest to learn about their experience.

What is the SoundAsleep air mattress?

The SoundAsleep Products Dream Series is a high-quality air mattress that includes special features such as a one-click internal pump and a 19-inch height. The company manufactures its mattresses to offer firm support and comfort throughout the night, and has models available in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes.

How to use the SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress

Unboxing

The Dream Series air mattress arrived folded up in a box. While it was heavy, it wasn’t too heavy for one person to slide out and set it up on their own. We unfolded the mattress and placed it on the living room floor near an outlet. Since it was a queen-size mattress, it required a fairly large space for setup. It’s important to find a location that isn’t in direct sunlight and to clear the area of any sharp objects before putting the mattress in place.

When we unpacked the air mattress, there was a distinct rubber and plastic smell, but we didn’t notice after a while. We used the mattress without airing it out and the smell was nearly gone by the time we finished putting the sheets on it.

Inflating

To inflate the SoundAsleep air mattress, we simply had to plug it in, turn the dial to “inflate” and then set it to “off” once it had reached our desired level of firmness. After that, we unplugged the air mattress and stored the cord in the pocket. The entire process took us around seven to 10 minutes.

Top up

If you will be using the air mattress for more than two nights in a row, you will need to “top up” the mattress. This simply means plugging in the air pump and turning the dial to the Inflate setting for roughly 10 seconds to make sure the mattress remains firm.

Deflating

To deflate the SoundAsleep air mattress, we plugged the mattress back in, set the dial to the Deflate setting and then turned it off once all the air had been removed. From there, we unplugged the air mattress, stored the cord away and folded up the mattress.

Cleaning

Cleaning the Dream Series air mattress is easy. Make sure the unit is unplugged, clean it using mild soap and water, and then let the mattress air-dry before folding it up.

Storing

When we were finished deflating the Dream Series air mattress, we easily rolled it up and stashed it in the cupboard. We found the mattress ideal for someone who doesn’t have a great deal of space in their home.

Key features of the SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress

ComfortCoil technology

The Dream Series air mattress has 40 internal air coils that provide additional support and keep the mattress flat and firm throughout the night.

One-click internal pump

The convenient built-in air pump plugs into an outlet and clicks to the right to inflate or the left to deflate. The entire inflation process took us less than 10 minutes.

Waterproof flocked top

The top of this mattress contains an extra-thick layer of flocking for a more pleasant sleeping experience.

SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress price

The size of the SoundAsleep air mattress determines its price. The cost ranges from $110.99 for a twin to $174.95 for a king.

Where is the SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress sold?

The SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress is available on Amazon.

SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress benefits

We found the SoundAsleep air mattress to be sturdy. It puts the sleeper high above the floor and has a built-in pillow for comfort. The eco-friendly, puncture-resistant PVC material gives this air mattress added durability. We liked how it inflates quickly and holds its level of firmness throughout the night. After the mattress is deflated, it’s compact and easy to store. We also appreciated the bonus carry bag that is included.

SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress drawbacks

Other than a brief odor that dissipates a few minutes after opening, and a slow loss of air that requires topping up every two nights, we discovered no notable drawbacks to owning a SoundAsleep air mattress.

Should you get a SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress?

If you have occasional overnight guests, the SoundAsleep’s Dream Series air mattress is an ideal choice. It holds up over multiple nights of use as long as you top it off with a bit of air. It’s reliable and comfortable, keeps its firmness level throughout the night, and is quick to inflate and deflate, making it easy to store.

