Best Christmas bed sheet

It’s the holiday season, which is the perfect reason to sleep in and snuggle. Invest in some Christmas sheets this winter to snooze in style.

Which Christmas bed sheets are best?

There’s nothing quite like crawling into a cozy bed at the end of a long day. What’s even better is to relax in between soft, comfortable sheets. With the holidays approaching, it’s a great time to invest in some quality and festive bedding.

If you are looking for a great set of Christmas bed sheets to rotate in this season, check out the Charter Club Damask Designs Holiday Cotton Four-Piece set.

What to know before you buy Christmas bed sheets

If you’re on the hunt for the best Christmas bed sheets, there are a few things to think about. The thread count is something you want to consider, as the higher the number, the softer the sheets. You’ll also want to take into account the type of material the sheets are made from. If you want the sheets to extend beyond the season, the color and pattern could also be a factor when making a purchase.

Thread count

While there are always exceptions, a good rule of thumb is that the thread count should be 200 or above to achieve a soft sheet for sleeping on. Something in the 400-600 thread count range will provide an even sweeter sleep. Although fabrics like flannel and linen are measured differently, you’ll still want to select something breathable.

Material

Sheets are available in many different forms, such as jersey, silk and bamboo, just to name a few. While flannel proves to be a favorite during fall weather, the climate where you live and the temperature you keep at home can determine what type of fabric works best for you.

Color

Traditionally, the colors of Christmas tend to be red and green, although there are many options when it comes to holiday decorating. If you want sheets that are specific just to Christmas, there are plenty of patterns to choose from. For sheets that can stay on the bed beyond the holiday season, go with something solid or that has a subtle print.

What to look for in Christmas bed sheets

Quality

The last thing you want is for your brand new Christmas bed sheets queen- or king-sized to fall apart after one wear on the bed or a single trip to the washing machine. Inspect the stitching and make sure that there are no loose strings. Follow the care instructions to ensure that they will not shrink in the dryer and that you can use a hot iron to take out wrinkles.

Versatility

Whether you want your new sheets to be on display just through the holiday season or you’d like to stretch their use a little longer, you’ll want to select a set that suits your personal style. If you prefer something a little more subtle, don’t settle on a loud Christmas pattern just for the sake of the season. You’ll also want to choose sheets that match the current bedding or complement the existing decor in the room, creating a more versatile look.

Comfort

Bedding that breathes easily and lends itself to a pleasant night’s sleep is optimal. Sheets that have a hugging sensation and feel soft against the skin are a must. Anything that is too stiff or scratchy will be uncomfortable and likely will stay on the closet shelf instead of going back onto the mattress. Sheets should help keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, so finding the set that is just right for any thermostat setting is key.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas bed sheets

There’s a wide price range for Christmas bed sheets, mostly due to the varying sizes and fabrics. You can expect to spend from around $33-$145.

Christmas bed sheets FAQ

How should I store Christmas bed sheets?

A. Although you’ll want to store your holiday bed sheets in the same manner that you keep the rest of your bedding, you might consider protecting them in a clear, zippered bag. Since they won’t be on rotation like the rest of your sheets, protecting them from dust can help to preserve them for next year. A clear container will also allow you to see them on display so that you don’t have to hunt for them during the next holiday season.

How often do I need to replace Christmas bed sheets?

A. It’s a good idea to replace frequently used bed sheets every 2 to 3 years. Specific sheets that only come out once a year can likely last a little longer. Use your best judgment and store securely to help increase the shelf life of your seasonal sheets.

What are the best Christmas bed sheets to buy?

Top Christmas bed sheets

Charter Club Damask Designs Holiday Cotton Four-Piece Set

What you need to know: These super soft sheets are made from 100 percent Supima cotton with a thread count of 550.

What you’ll love: These sheets are really easy to care for. They are washing machine friendly and can be ironed.

What you should consider: The base color is white, so makeup and dirt can easily show. Be cautious if you wash them with anything else so that the fabric won’t absorb darker colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Christmas bed sheets for the money

True North by Sleep Philosophy

What you need to know: These Christmas bed sheets come in queen, king and everything in between.

What you’ll love: Cute and cuddly, these inviting sheets are available in several subtle winter-themed patterns that kids, adults and guests can enjoy.

What you should consider: They’re flannel, so they might be a bit warm for some sleepers.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Great Bay Home Four-Piece Ultra-Soft Microfiber Sheet Set

What you need to know: These hotel-quality microfiber sheets are festive and fade-resistant.

What you’ll love: They are durable and machine washable. What’s more, they won’t pill, shrink or wrinkle.

What you should consider: The holiday theming is subtle with these sheets, as they are inspired by scenes in nature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews.

