Which king duvet covers are best?

No one wants the chore of washing an entire king-size comforter, let alone those who sleep with their pets and need to wash it a lot more frequently. The best king duvet cover can help you manage your weekly laundry requirements with little effort.

They also look just as beautiful as comforters, fit easily into most washing machines and are an affordable way to freshen up your decor. A top pick for the best king duvet cover is the Linen King Duvet Cover by Simple&Opulence.

What to know before you buy a king duvet cover

Duvet cover basics

The best king duvet cover can effortlessly upgrade your bedding, and it usually costs a lot less than a new comforter set. However, it’s critical to ensure your old comforter or duvet is lighter in color than your new duvet cover. Inserting a dark or printed comforter inside of a white duvet cover will most likely show through.

Once inserted, use the four ties on the inside corners of the duvet cover to secure your comforter or duvet and close the duvet cover to ensure your old bedding stays hidden.

Best fabric options

More affordable duvet covers are available in various fabrics, including flannel, polyester and cotton blends. However, the best king duvet covers are made from 100% linen or cotton because the natural fibers are more breathable.

Size

The general measurements of a king duvet cover are around 92 by 104 inches. However, you should measure your existing king-size bedding before you begin shopping, as your ideal duvet cover size will depend on those measurements.

What to look for in a quality king duvet cover

Included items

The best king duvet cover comes with two matching pillow shams, as they are essential to the transformation of your bedding. If you see a duvet cover without the matching shams, then you may never find an exact match in the future, and it could throw off your whole look.

Material features and closures

100% linen or cotton are ideal fabrics for your king duvet cover. However, the best king duvet covers are also moisture wicking, organic, breathable, non-pilling and soft. King duvet covers come with various closures, including buttons, zippers, ties, pleating and snaps. All are great options to consider.

Easy maintenance

A large part of the appeal of buying a king duvet cover is that it is easy to maintain. Therefore, it will be relatively simple for you to find one that’s machine washable and fits comfortably into most washers with a regular load of laundry.

How much you can expect to spend on a king duvet cover

You can get a quality king duvet cover for as little as $33, and the best king duvet covers can go up to around $150.

King duvet cover FAQ

Which duvet color is best if you frequently get bored with your decor?

A. Consider buying a king duvet cover in a neutral color that complements your bedroom decor, then layer in a fun, oversized throw and accent pillows on top of your bed. Since you can place the throw and accent pillows anywhere in your home when you no longer want them on your bed, they are more likely to be versatile.

What is the best way to insert your comforter into your duvet cover?

A. Turn your duvet cover inside out and spread it out on your bed. Lay your comforter on top of it and secure each of the four corners with the cover’s built-in ties. Next, start at the bottom and roll them up together. Once they are rolled up to the top, flip the open top of the duvet cover over the rolled-up section and unroll it.

What are the best king duvet covers to buy?

Top king duvet cover

100% Linen King Duvet Cover by Simple&Opulence

What you need to know: This is the best king duvet cover for those who want classically elegant bedding that’s both high quality and machine washable.

What you’ll love: It gets softer with every wash and comes in 11 colors. The duvet cover secures your duvet or comforter with its four inner ties and button closure. It measures 104 by 92 inches and the two pillow shams are 20 by 36 inches.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have very many dark color options available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top king duvet cover for the money

Bedsure Seersucker Pattern King Duvet Cover

What you need to know: The Bedsure king duvet cover is ideal for those who want to update their decor on a budget while maintaining a luxury look and feel.

What you’ll love: The duvet cover is 104 by 90 inches. It comes with two pillow shams that are 20 by 36 inches. The duvet cover is 100% microfiber with four color options. It’s machine washable, breathable and lightweight. This kind duvet cover also includes four inner ties and a zipper closure.

What you should consider: While it’s a high-quality duvet cover for the price, over time, it might pill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

S VICTORY SYMBOL Pure Linen King Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This is a luxurious king duvet cover made from pure linen that’s breathable. It’s also an anti-pilling, soft and moisture-wicking duvet cover that provides maximum comfort.

What you’ll love: The duvet is 104 by 92 inches and the pillow shams are 20 by 40 inches. It’s machine washable and more durable than cotton. This hypoallergenic, static-free duvet cover is available in 14 color options and it includes four inner ties and closes with a hidden button design.

What you should consider: It’s a bit costly for a duvet cover, but you do get what you pay for in this case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

