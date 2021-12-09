Velvet was first made from silk, and since it required so much material to make, only the wealthy or royalty owned it.

Which velvet duvet cover is best?

If you are looking to add a touch of luxury and texture to your bedding, picking up the best velvet duvet cover is a fantastic solution. However, you will need to know what you are looking for, as velvet is available in several fabric types. Silk and rayon velvets drape well, carry a high sheen and look expensive. On the other hand, synthetics are affordable and cozy. Finally, cotton velvets are durable, breathable and easy to clean.

If you want your space to have a decadently dreamy look, a top recommendation is the Boho Velvet Duvet Cover by The Linen Lovers.

What to know before you buy a velvet duvet cover

How velvet is made

A double loom sews two pieces of matte fabric together with a high-sheen pile fabric. They are cut down the center with a fine blade, producing two pieces of mirrored fabric with the high-sheen pile yarn standing upright on the surface of each. The pile fabric on the surface gives your velvet duvet cover its texture and reflective qualities.

Types

Since you are looking for the best velvet duvet cover, you should know which velvet types are available. While there are many, you will most often encounter these types of velvet in your search.

Silk velvet is very rare and costly, carries a high sheen and drapes incredibly well.

is very rare and costly, carries a high sheen and drapes incredibly well. Rayon velvet is a good substitute for silk velvet as it mimics its sheen and drape for a fraction of the cost.

is a good substitute for silk velvet as it mimics its sheen and drape for a fraction of the cost. Plain velvet is most often made from cotton or synthetics such as polyester and carries the luxuriously soft texture but lacks the shine seen in velvet made from silk and rayon.

is most often made from cotton or synthetics such as polyester and carries the luxuriously soft texture but lacks the shine seen in velvet made from silk and rayon. Crushed and panne velvets have been machine-pressed to create texture and change how the light hits the fabric.

have been machine-pressed to create texture and change how the light hits the fabric. Embossed, brocade and burnout velvets have been machine-pressed or cut to create specific designs and patterns.

Filling

You have the option to use a duvet or comforter to fill your velvet duvet cover. However, if you use a duvet, it will often come in a neutral color that compliments any duvet cover. However, if you use a comforter, you will need to ensure that you do not buy a lighter duvet cover than the comforter, as darker colors and designs often show through.

What to look for in a quality velvet duvet cover

Durability

Velvets made from cotton, linen and synthetic fabrics are often easy to maintain. However, as a general rule, the more natural the fiber, the more durable the resulting material — with the exception of silk. So, if you are looking for velvet that combines durability with affordability, upland cotton is a great option.

Lustrous

The best velvet duvet cover should boast a luxuriously reflective surface. That means that its radiant pile fabric should pick up the light in different ways throughout the entire surface of the material. Many people mistake other pile fabrics such as velveteen or corduroy for velvet and expect them to exude the same properties, but that is not their purpose.

Machine washable

For many, the point of buying a velvet duvet cover is to ensure that your bedding is both stylish and easy to maintain. Since there are so many options available, it should be easy to find one you love that is machine washable.

How much you can expect to spend on a velvet duvet cover

The best velvet duvet covers range from $50-$100 for cotton and synthetic materials. If you want high-end velvets made from natural fabrics, you can expect to spend upward of $700 at specialty stores.

Velvet duvet cover FAQ

Will a velvet duvet cover get too hot at night?

A. This depends on what type of fabric your velvet duvet cover is made out of. In any case, the velvet will typically be warmer than other, non-plush duvet covers. If you often get hot at night, try breathable options, such as cotton or linen.

What is the best way to store your velvet duvet cover?

A. Roll your velvet duvet cover rather than fold it. Otherwise, you run the risk of bending the highly reflective pile fabric down along a folded seam.

What’s the best velvet duvet cover to buy?

Top velvet duvet cover

Boho Velvet Duvet Cover by The Linen Lovers

What you need to know: This is the best velvet duvet cover and a rare find, as it is made from 100 percent cotton and boasts a highly luxurious texture.

What you’ll love: This crushed velvet duvet cover set includes a 100 percent cotton duvet cover and two matching pillow shams. It is available in several colors, boasts four inner ties to secure your duvet or comforter and closes with a zipper. It is made in India.

What you should consider: The maker of this velvet duvet cover recommends you spot-clean it only.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top velvet duvet cover for the money

Velvet Duvet Cover Set by the PHF Store

What you need to know: This ultra-plush velvet duvet cover adds opulence to any space and is available in eight rich colors.

What you’ll love: The top is eye-catching velvet, while the bottom is made from soft microfiber. It is available in a twin, queen, king and California king. Secure your comforter or duvet with ties in each of the four inside corners and button closure. It is machine washable.

What you should consider: This is made from a synthetic fabric, so while it might be warm and cozy, it might not be very breathable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Velvet Duvet Cover by David’s Home Store

What you need to know: It is an affordable, easy-to-maintain, ultra-warm velvet duvet cover set with rich textures and colors.

What you’ll love: This lightweight crushed velvet duvet cover is available in a king or queen and includes two pillow shams. It is Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, so it is free of all harmful chemicals. Secure your duvet or comforter with four inner ties and button closure.

What you should consider: This duvet cover is only available in dark green or royal blue from its seller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

