Best mattress bag

A properly sealed mattress bag will keep your mattress safe from things that could snag, scratch or otherwise damage it, such as water, pests or dirt.

Which mattress bag is best?

If you’re planning on making a big move, chances are that you’ll need something to protect your furniture. One of the easiest things to overlook, but also the most easily damaged, is the mattress. With a high-quality, durable mattress storage bag, however, you can be sure that your mattress will make the trip without any problems. For unparalleled protection and support, check out the Nordic Elk Store Mattress Bag.

What to know before you buy a mattress bag

How to use a mattress bag

Once you have a mattress bag, the process of wrapping it around the mattress should be fairly intuitive. Before doing so, remove any linens or blankets that are still on the mattress. At this point, check the mattress for any problem areas like mold, stains, wet spots or infestations.

If the mattress looks good, start at one side and begin wrapping the mattress bag around it. If the mattress bag has a zipper or another way of sealing it, such as a vacuum seal, be sure to make use of that. Otherwise, you can apply some duct tape to secure the mattress effectively.

At this point, you should be ready to transport the mattress to wherever it needs to go.

General protection

Mattress storage bags do more than just protect mattresses from surfaces that could scratch or damage them. The bag can also protect the mattress from things like pollen or other allergens that may be in the air. This, in turn, helps keep the mattress clean and ensures you have a better night’s sleep.

A mattress bag can also prevent bugs or other pests from making their way onto the mattress during transit. For best results, make sure the bag itself is completely sealed before taking the mattress outside.

Waterproof properties

Most mattress bags are waterproof or, at the very least, water repellant. This is important because water can easily damage a mattress. If a mattress is exposed to moisture for too long, it could become a breeding ground for bacteria or mold. Once this occurs, it’s very difficult to fix or reverse.

With a waterproof, fully sealed mattress bag, you will have thorough protection against the elements. This can be particularly beneficial if you plan to move when it’s raining, snowing or during allergy season.

Another way to protect a mattress in the long term is with a mattress protector. For more information about mattress protectors, check out this article.

What to look for in a quality mattress bag

Material

Most mattress storage bags are made up of heavy-duty plastics such as polyethylene. These materials are weather- and water-resistant or waterproof. When they’re thick enough, they’re also highly durable and resistant to scratches, holes and general wear and tear. If you want something extremely reliable that will protect your mattress from any type of potential damage, look for a mattress bag that lists “heavy-grade” on the label.

Size

The size of the mattress bag is extremely important, since not all mattress bags will fit all mattresses. Mattress bags come in several different sizes, but they mainly follow the same sizing nomenclature as the mattresses themselves. You can find mattress bags in twin, full, queen and king sizes. For the most part, these bags will fit mattresses of the corresponding sizes.

There are a few exceptions to this rule though. If, for instance, you have a queen-sized mattress with sturdy springs and very little give, it may not fit in a standard queen-sized mattress bag. Instead, you may need to size up. Some thicker mattresses, like hybrid mattresses, may also not fit in the corresponding-size bag.

If the mattress storage bag is too small for the mattress, it may be difficult or impossible to wrap it properly. This does depend a little on the material of the mattress bag, since some bags are more elastic or flexible than others.

When in doubt, choose a larger sized bag. Alternatively, check the mattress bag for its size, measured in inches, to see if it’ll fit your mattress.

You may also need to get two separate mattress bags, one for the mattress itself and one for the box spring.

Special features

Some mattress bags come with special features. One such feature is the double zip seal, which provides extra protection against the elements.

Mattress bags may also feature a vacuum mechanism that allows you to connect a vacuum cleaner to the bag and suck out any excess air. This can be especially useful if your mattress consists of flexible or elastic materials since it temporarily reduces a mattress’ size to make it easier to store or move.

Some mattress bags come with adjustable straps or durable handles for easy transportation.

How much you can expect to spend on a mattress bag

A high-quality, plastic mattress bag will cost $10-$20 on average. Tarpaulin-type or canvas bags may cost $30-$50. Larger mattress bags are typically on the higher end, while smaller ones are a little less expensive.

Mattress bag FAQ

Should you buy a reusable mattress bag?

A. If you or someone you know plans to move around a lot, a reusable mattress bag could be well worth the money. Even if you don’t move a lot, it’s generally easy to fold up and store a mattress bag until you need it again.

What other ways can you protect furniture when moving?

A. When using a moving truck, get some heavy-duty straps or ropes to help keep your mattress and any other furniture in place. Wrap each piece of furniture individually to prevent them from scratching one another in transit or getting damaged by their surroundings.

What’s the best mattress bag to buy?

Top mattress bag

Nordic Elk Store Mattress Bag

What you need to know: This durable, polyethylene tarp mattress bag comes with eight sturdy handles for easy carrying of large mattresses.

What you’ll love: With several sizes to choose from, including California king, this reusable mattress bag is a convenient way to move a mattress without fear of damaging it. It comes with large zippers and is highly water resistant.

What you should consider: The zippered part is not entirely waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mattress bag for the money

Storage Logic Vacuum Seal Mattress Bag

What you need to know: This vacuum-sealed mattress bag comes in several sizes and offers an 80% compression ratio that works great with memory-foam mattresses.

What you’ll love: Entirely waterproof, the double zip seal is designed to fully protect any mattress from insects, moisture and dust. Made from high-grade materials, it is puncture resistant.

What you should consider: It’s not quite as durable as other, non-vacuum-sealed options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Linenspa Mattress Bag

What you need to know: Available in several sizes and thicknesses, this durable polyurethane mattress bag is an inexpensive option that offers maximum protection during difficult moves.

What you’ll love: This mattress bag is water resistant, which is particularly useful for transporting a mattress when it’s raining. Plus, the double adhesive closure is strong enough to prevent bugs, grime and moisture from getting in.

What you should consider: The bag may be larger than the listed size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

