Which burnt-orange shower curtains are best?

Burnt orange is trending in interior design for its beautiful accenting qualities. Red like clay and warm like the sun, this natural color looks great in bathrooms, bringing the pristine and utilitarian porcelain whites back down to earth. One of the best ways to introduce a bit of burnt orange into your bathroom decor is with a shower curtain.

Whether you choose patterned or solid is up to your taste, but it’s high time you take advantage of this underused canvas in your home. The best burnt-orange shower curtain is Ebern Designs Dothan Sunset in Hot Desert Shower Curtain and Hooks.

What to know before you buy a burnt-orange shower curtain

Colors that go with burnt orange

Burnt orange is a lovely, dark orange with more brown than yellow. Slightly red, too, this deeper color feels rustic and earthy. You want to look for opposites to complement the warmth of burnt orange. Sage greens, beiges and ochres all look nice with this fiery color. You can also use deep, dark blues to counter-balance it. Lastly, darker browns and reds can also work with warm grays thrown in. When in doubt, think about fall palettes, as the image of turning leaves is the perfect inspiration when pairing this color.

Styling your burnt-orange shower curtain

Given its subdued cheerful vibe and red-clay earthiness, burnt orange is popular in boho and rustic decors. Burnt orange evokes images of crafted pottery and country living out in the desert. But you don’t need a nomadic design scheme to justify using this exciting color. Burnt orange can work wonderfully as an accent in mid-century modern decor, playing off of the natural woods and pastel palettes typically found in contemporary iterations of modernism.

Pattern vs. solid

Choosing between a patterned or solid-color shower curtain is a matter of personal taste. Both can be beautiful ways to introduce this rich color into your bathroom. If you don’t want to commit fully to burnt orange, patterns are a great way to tone down burnt orange and offset it with a complementary or base color.

On the other hand, solid colors provide saturated backdrops for further play and ornamentation. Use these to elevate other patterns, textures and materials in the room. Or color block your bathroom by painting the walls a deep blue or sage green.

What to look for in a quality burnt-orange shower curtain

Material

The three most common materials for shower curtains are cotton, polyester and vinyl. These each have unique properties that will affect their durability and feel:

Cotton : A premium fabric in the world of shower curtains, cotton offers thick, luxurious warmth. These are easy to clean and the most durable. But cotton is also more expensive than other options. It’s also not waterproof, so you will need a shower-curtain liner.

: A premium fabric in the world of shower curtains, cotton offers thick, luxurious warmth. These are easy to clean and the most durable. But cotton is also more expensive than other options. It’s also not waterproof, so you will need a shower-curtain liner. Polyester: Ranging from soft like cotton, to shiny like vinyl, this synthetic material is the best of both worlds, offering water resistance and durability. It’s cheaper than cotton, though certainly not as luscious. Polyester often doesn’t require a liner and can be washed.

Ranging from soft like cotton, to shiny like vinyl, this synthetic material is the best of both worlds, offering water resistance and durability. It’s cheaper than cotton, though certainly not as luscious. Polyester often doesn’t require a liner and can be washed. Vinyl: The cheapest of the three, vinyl is completely water-resistant. It’s the easiest to print on, offering the widest range of design options. It’s less durable however, so you will have to replace it once or twice a year.

Size

Choosing the right shower curtain size depends on your shower. While the typical shower curtain is a square 72 by 72 inches, if you have a walk-in or freestanding style tub, this will either be way too big or not big enough.

Smaller showers benefit from a narrow shower curtain, at about half the length. Tubs with more than one side exposed should use an extra-wide shower curtain of 108-180 inches depending on the number of sides. And if you have high ceilings, make sure to get an extra-long shower curtain, which adds another foot in length so you don’t spill water all over your floor.

Installation

Shower curtains are easy to install. They either use their built-in grommets or additional shower-curtain hooks. Grommets are the reinforced circular openings at the top of your shower curtain’s hem. If they’re large enough, you can slide them right onto your shower curtain rod. This is the easiest installation method but doesn’t offer the same ease of use once on the rod as hooks.

Shower curtain hooks, on the other hand, are a little fussier to install. These use rings to slide on your rod that then hook into the grommets on your curtain. Their design lets your curtain lie completely flat and makes them easier to pull back and forth.

How much you can expect to spend on a burnt-orange shower curtain

Shower curtain cost depends on the material and size. A vinyl shower curtain is usually $5-$25. Quality polyester ranges between $30-$60. And a premium cotton shower curtain can cost as much as $80-$120.

Burnt-orange shower curtain FAQ

How do I clean my shower curtain?

A. To get rid of mold and mildew, machine wash your polyester or cotton shower curtain once a month. For vinyl, you’ll want to use household cleaner in a well ventilated space.

Do I need a shower curtain liner?

A. Shower curtain liners are inexpensive vinyl barriers that help protect your shower curtain. Most polyester and vinyl curtains do not need them, but a liner can help boost their longevity. Cotton shower curtains need a liner as cotton is not waterproof.

What’s the best burnt-orange shower curtain to buy?

Top burnt-orange shower curtain

Ebern Designs Dothan Sunset in Hot Desert Shower Curtain + Hooks

What you need to know: Bring the brilliant heat of the desert into your bathroom with this gradient burnt-orange shower curtain.

What you’ll love: Transitioning from orange to white, Ebern Designs’ shower curtain offers a burst of color that won’t dominate the space. It’s made from polyester with reinforced grommets. The curtain comes with hooks for easy installation. You have your choice of four sizes.

What you should consider: The sizes offered may cover a few unique showers, but they’re by no means comprehensive, especially for extra-tall showers and freestanding tubs.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top burnt-orange shower curtain for the money

YoKii Mudcloth Fabric Shower Curtain Ethnic African-Inspired Big Arrow Boho Bathroom Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: Featuring a motif inspired by traditional designs found on the African continent, this shower curtain offers boho style on a budget.

What you’ll love: This hefty, polyester shower curtain comes in narrow and long sizes. The hem is weighted to prevent the shower curtain from flying around in a draft. You get 12 hooks with it.

What you should consider: This curtain is only printed on one side and doesn’t come in extra-wide sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Latitude Run Sanches 18-Piece Embroidery Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: With a tasteful, embroidered floral pattern in the top quarter panel, this practically solid-color shower curtain set is enough to deck out your entire bathroom in burnt orange.

What you’ll love: You not only get a shower curtain, but two matching bath mats and three matching towels. The curtain comes with rings for hanging and is made from water-resistant polyester. The towels are thin, so use this for decoration rather than as a fully functional bath set.

What you should consider: This set might be a little too much orange for those looking to add a singular accent to their bathroom.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews.

