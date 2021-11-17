Best extra-long shower curtain

Which extra-long shower curtains are best?

Updating your extra-long shower curtain can immediately make your bathroom look better, whether you need to replace it out of necessity or simply want to switch up your decor. There are many extra-long shower curtains on the market in a variety of lengths, materials, colors and prints. The N&Y Home Extra Long Waffle Weave Shower Curtain is a stellar choice for your bathroom update.

What to know before you buy an extra-long shower curtain

Different materials for shower curtains

There are several different materials for extra-long shower curtains, including fabric materials like polyester, nylon, cotton, hemp, linen and poly-cotton blends, as well as plastic materials like polyethylene and vinyl.

Find the right size shower curtain

Extra-long shower curtains tend to be about 84-96 inches long. If you need a shower curtain that’s extra wide as well, look for something that is about 86-108 inches wide.

Hanging method

Hooks are not your only option for hanging up your extra-long shower curtain. Some extra-long shower curtains come with grommets that can be directly hung on the shower rod.

What to look for in a quality extra-long shower curtain

Ease of cleaning

Mildew and soap scum can build up, so it’s crucial to find a fabric curtain that you can wash in the machine. Plastic shower curtains are also a great option because you can simply replace the shower curtain when it gets mildewy.

Color

Extra-long shower curtains come in almost every color, pattern and print you can imagine, so find a shower curtain in your favorite color or a fun print.

Billowing prevention

Many extra-long shower curtains come with suction cups, magnets or weights at the hem to prevent billowing.

How much you can expect to spend on an extra-long shower curtain

These types of shower curtains range in price from about $5-$70 per panel. The most basic curtains go for $5-$10 per panel, while midrange extra-long shower curtains cost about $10-$25. The most high-end extra-long shower curtains vary in price from about $25-$70.

Extra-long shower curtain FAQ

Can you use a standard bathtub shower curtain for your shower stall?

A. Standard bathtub shower curtains can work temporarily for shower stalls, but shower curtains that are actually for shower stalls are typically more narrow and measure about 54 inches wide by 72 to 78 inches long. If you already have a standard bathtub shower curtain you love, you can always trim and hem the sides to make it work for a shower stall if needed.

Should your shower curtain liner be the same size as the shower curtain?

A. The shower curtain liner and shower curtain should ideally be about the same size. But as long as they have the same number of eyelets, you can always trim a wider or longer shower curtain liner to fit the shower curtain if needed.

How do you get mildew out of your fabric shower curtain?

A. You can prevent mildew buildup on your fabric shower curtain with regular washing, but you shouldn’t worry if the mildew has already begun to grow on the hem or sides of your extra-long shower curtain. You can take a few simple steps to treat mildew stains.

First, you should remove the shower curtain and read the care instructions. If your shower curtain is machine-washable, then you can move onto the next step. If the shower curtain isn’t machine-washable, you should contact your manufacturer or follow the instructions on the label. Next, you should add one half cup of baking soda to one half cup of powdered laundry detergent.

You can then wash the shower curtain on warm with the delicate cycle. You can also throw in a couple towels if you have a larger washing machine. You should then add one cup of white vinegar before you run the rinse cycle. Finally, you can hang the extra-long shower curtain up to dry, and your shower curtain should be mildew-free.

What’s the best extra-long shower curtain to buy?

Top extra-long shower curtain

N&Y Home Extra Long Waffle Weave Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This shower curtain from N&Y Home comes in a set with a snap-in fabric liner.

What you’ll love: This is water-repellent and machine-washable with a heavyweight fabric and mesh top. The curtain also comes in four different color options, including white, black, grey and linen.

What you should consider: This shower curtain does not come with quite enough magnets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top extra-long shower curtain for the money

AmazonBasics Fabric Shower Curtain with Grommets and Hooks

What you need to know: This extra long shower curtain from AmazonBasics comes with hooks, grommets and 18 different color and print options, from basic white to blue squares to grey stripe and more.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive shower curtain is water-repellent and 100% polyester with white plastic hooks and metal grommets. The weighted hem of the extra-long shower curtain helps it stay in place.

What you should consider: Some consumers say that this curtain doesn’t feel like fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

YoKii Boho Fabric Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This extra long shower curtain from YoKii features 4-inch long fringe trims and a beautiful bohemian design.

What you’ll love: This YoKii extra long shower curtain keeps water inside with resin coating technology and comes with a cute white pom pom trim on the bottom of the curtain. The shower curtain also has a visible weighted hem.

What you should consider: This shower curtain is made from a fairly thin material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

