Best showerheads

Some showerheads include built-in Bluetooth speakers, so you can listen to music while you shower.

Which showerhead is best?

Everyone knows that a showerhead is an essential component of a shower, but the right showerhead can turn bathing from a mundane routine task into an enjoyable experience. Everyone will have a different opinion on what constitutes a superior showerhead. Some people care more about aesthetics, while others are much more concerned with water pressure and spray settings. We’ve put together this brief overview to walk you through these options and other factors that you need to consider when choosing a showerhead.

What to know before you buy showerheads

Think about what you’re hoping to get out of your showerhead. If you just need something to help you stay clean, a basic showerhead will do. But if you use your daily shower as a way to unwind after a workout or at the end of a long day, you might appreciate special features like a gentle rainfall or a massage setting to ease sore muscles.

What to look for in quality showerheads

Settings

Some showerheads have a single spray setting, while others have multiple settings. You can adjust these by moving a lever or rotating the showerhead dial.

Water pressure

Low-flow showerheads use less water, which can help you save on your water bill, but the water pressure isn’t as high, so it might take longer to rinse the shampoo out of your hair.

Nozzle material

Nozzles made of metal tend to do a better job of resisting bacterial buildup than nozzles made of plastic, silicone, or other materials. However, metal nozzles are more prone to limestone buildup. If you live in an area with hard water, you might want to stay away from showerheads with metal nozzles.

Maneuverability

Most showerheads are fixed either to the ceiling or the wall. Some are handheld and include a bracket, so you can affix the showerhead to the wall when you don’t want to hold it.

Finish

Ideally, you want a finish that matches the rest of the fixtures in your bathroom. You won’t have any trouble if you’re interested in something that’s chrome or nickel, but if you have an unusual finish color, you might not have as many options.

Ease of installation

Installing a new showerhead is usually pretty straightforward. The manufacturer should include detailed directions outlining how to properly install and maintain the new showerhead

How much you can expect to spend on showerheads

A cheap showerhead might cost less than $20, while expensive ones can cost over $200. If you’re just interested in a basic but high-quality unit, you can expect to spend around $50-$75.

Showerheads FAQ

Q. Can I install a showerhead myself?

A. You don’t need a bunch of tools or technical know-how in order to install a typical showerhead. Just follow the included directions. If you don’t feel confident in your ability to install it yourself, you can seek help from a plumber, but for most people, it isn’t worth the expense.

Q. I want higher water pressure from my showerhead. What do I do?

A. Depending on the output of your existing showerhead, you might be able to purchase one with higher water pressure. However, you may have trouble finding a showerhead with more output than 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM) due to federal laws. If you can’t purchase a more powerful showerhead, you can always try removing the flow regulator. The manufacturer might include instructions on how to do this, or you can look them up online.

What are the best showerheads to buy?

Top showerhead

Moen Velocity Two-Function Rainshower Head

Our take: It’s pricey, but the quality construction is worth paying extra for if you want a showerhead that lasts.

What we like: This two-setting showerhead delivers outstanding water pressure and is available in three stylish finishes. It’s backed by Moen’s limited lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: You could have a hard time justifying spending this much on a showerhead if money is tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top showerhead for money

Speakman Icon Anystream Showerhead

Our take: It’s hard to improve on this showerhead’s versatility, especially within this price range.

What we like: This showerhead has an impressive 48 settings, so you can choose exactly the stream you want. Water pressure is consistent, and there are six finishes to choose from.

What we dislike: This is a low-flow showerhead, but you can remove the flow regulator if you want stronger pressure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hansgrohe Raindance Downpour AIR Showerhead

Our take: Consider this model if you’re after a large, elegant showerhead that offers consistent water pressure without using too much water.

What we like: This innovative showerhead injects air to help add some power to the low-flow design without using more water. There are three spraying modes and two finishes to choose from.

What we dislike: Those who aren’t used to low-flow showerheads may still be disappointed with this showerhead’s water pressure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kailey Fralick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.