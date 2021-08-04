Sinks & Vanities

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Japan 2020
Los Angeles traffic
Destination California
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
BestReviews
Top Stories
2 men found with fatal gunshot wounds in Long Beach; police search for killer
Unemployment claims down 14,000 to 385,000 as economy rebounds from coronavirus recession
Immigrant detentions soaring nationwide despite Biden’s campaign promises
Raging Dixie Fire destroys much of California Gold Rush town
Video
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Unemployment claims down 14,000 to 385,000 as economy rebounds from coronavirus recession
Top Stories
Tokyo posts record 5,042 coronavirus cases in one day as infections surge amid Games
Top Stories
Delta variant challenges China’s costly lockdown strategy of isolating cities
WHO leader calls for moratorium on vaccine booster shots to make doses available in low-income countries
California sees significant increase in COVID vaccinations as employers issue mandates
Video
China seals off city, punishes leaders amid worst coronavirus outbreak since start of pandemic
Shows
Morning News
30th Anniversary
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Sinks & Vanities
Best bathroom pedestal sinks
Most Popular
Raging Dixie Fire destroys much of California Gold Rush town
Video
‘Enough is enough’: L.A. lawmakers want to require proof of COVID vaccination for indoor dining, bars, gyms
Video
L.A. County to require COVID vaccinations for its employees
Video
Report: Suspect in fatal Corona theater shooting blames voices in head
Video
‘Unusual incident’: Body found on San Bernardino freeway
California Lottery: Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Pacoima market
’Speed was definitely a factor’: 3 killed, 2 seriously injured in violent Burbank crash
Video