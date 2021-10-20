Best wipe warmer

Wipe warmers can help your baby feel more relaxed and comfortable throughout every single diaper change.

Which wipe warmer is best?

Changing your baby’s diaper can be an unpleasant experience for both you and your baby, especially if the baby wipes are too cold or uncomfortable. Wipe warmers can help your baby feel more relaxed and comfortable throughout every single diaper change.

A wipe warmer is a small tabletop device that allows you to hold baby wipes and heat them at the same time. Some wipe warmers use radiant heat, while other warmers use water to develop steam heat.

The OXO Tot Perfect Pull Wipes Dispenser is the top pick for its easy-open one-push dispenser and non-slip feet that keep the dispenser in place for easy use.

What to know before you buy a wipe warmer

Reusable cloth wipes vs. disposable wipes

There are a couple of kinds of baby wipes that you can use to clean your baby during a diaper change, including reusable cloth wipes and disposable wipes. Most wipe warmers are meant for use with disposable baby wipes, so you might not be able to use a wipe warmer if you typically use reusable cloth wipes. Make sure that any wipe warmer you buy is compatible with your choice of wipe.

Radiant heat vs. steam heat

Most wipe warmers use either radiant heat or steam heat to warm up the wipes. If you choose steam heat, keep in mind that you need to fill a water reservoir from time to time. With radiant heat, you simply need to turn on the wipe warmer to warm up the wipes.

Wipe warmer capacity

It’s also important to consider the number of wipes that the wipe warmer can hold. There are some small and compact wipe warmers out there that can only hold 30 to 50 wipes, which works well if you plan to travel with your wipe warmer or if you want to save space in the nursery. But if space is not a concern, then you might want a wipe warmer that holds up to 100 baby wipes since you won’t need to refill the wipe warmer as often.

What to look for in a quality wipe warmer

Lighting

Many wipe warmers have a light, which is useful when you are changing your baby’s diaper at night. The warm glow of a wipe warmer light can be more pleasing than the harsh light coming from a tabletop lamp or overhead lamp in the middle of the night.

Portability

Some wipe warmers are lightweight and compact, which helps if you are planning on bringing the wipe warmer with you in your bag on a regular basis. If this is the case, look for a portable wipe warmer that weighs about 2.5 pounds or less. Just remember that these smaller wipe warmers don’t hold quite as many baby wipes, so you need to refill them more often.

Safety features

You will be using your wipe warmer around your baby, so you need to make sure it’s as safe as possible. Find a wipe warmer with safety features, like a model composed of BPA-free plastic or treated with antimicrobial additives to keep bacteria from growing on the wipes.

How much you can expect to spend on a wipe warmer

Wipe warmers differ in price, depending on the special features they provide and how many wipes they hold. The most basic wipe warmers go for $20-$30, while mid-range wipe warmers cost $30-$35 and high-end wipe warmers range in price from $35-$45.

Wipe warmer FAQ

Is a wipe warmer safe for your baby?

A. Wipe warmers use low-voltage electricity to warm the wipes to a comfortable and safe temperature. The devices are meant to take the chill out of the wipes rather than making the wipes hot.

How long does it usually take for a wipe warmer to warm up the wipes?

A. The amount of time it takes for the wipe warmer to warm up the wipes differs from one model to another. That being said, most wipe warmers are able to heat the wipes to a comfortable temperature in about two to three hours.

It’s also important to note that some wipe warmer models only heat up a portion of the wipes in the warmer, so you might need to wait longer for all of the wipes to warm if you need a large number of wipes in a short period of time.

Do you need to take disposable wipes out of the packaging before adding them to the wipe warmer?

A. Most wipe warmers need you to remove the wipes from their packaging or plastic container before adding them to the wipe warmer, but there are some models out there that allow you to add the wipes to the product while they are still in their original packaging. Make sure to check the instructions from the manufacturer to figure out the best way to use your wipe warmer.

What are the best wipe warmers to buy?

Top wipe warmer

OXO Tot Perfect Pull Wipes Dispenser

What you need to know: This compact and stylish OXO wipe warmer is perfect for toddlers who are potty training.

What you’ll love: This wipe warmer is dishwasher safe and available in a few different fun colors. It also features a transparent window that makes it easier to tell when the wipe warmer needs to be refilled.

What you should consider: Some users found that multiple wipes would come out at once.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Top wipe warmer for the money

Munchkin Warm Glow Wipe Warmer

What you need to know: This budget-friendly wipe warmer comes with a heating element built into the lid.

What you’ll love: It holds up to 100 standard-sized wipes with a built-in light that makes it simpler to change diapers late at night. The wipe warmer is also energy efficient and low voltage.

What you should consider: The heating unit of this product warms from the top, so the last wipes in the container might not be very warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer and Baby Wet Wipes Dispenser

What you need to know: This best-selling wipe warmer gives you moist wipes every time with a silicon seal design.

What you’ll love: This customer favorite comes with a detachable power cord for easy storage and a built-in light with an automatic 10-minute shutoff. The wipe warmer can hold up to a week’s worth of wipes from most brands.

What you should consider: The wipes in this wipe warmer don’t get quite as warm as compared to other warmers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

