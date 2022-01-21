Bio bidet vs. Tushy bidet

While it’s still less popular in the U.S. than overseas, the bidet is older than toilet paper and the modern variety was based closely on an American design.

Which Bio or Tushy bidet is best?

The bidet is more popular than ever after gaining significant ground across the USA over the past year or so. If you’re new to this hygienic bathroom appliance, you might be surprised to learn that there are a few distinct types to choose from. Traditional standalone models take up as much space as an extra toilet, but there are additional styles such as attachment nozzles and toilet seats with premium bidets built in.

Tushy and Bio Bidet are two of today’s most reputable bidet manufacturers, and they both offer a variety of models that differ strikingly between the two lines.

Bio Bidet

If you’ve spent any time traveling in parts of the world where bidets are common, you may have noticed that they range from basic to highly complex. Bio Bidet’s top offerings combine premium craftsmanship and a comprehensive feature set at a price that won’t completely break the bank.

Bio Bidet pros

At the top of its lineup, Bio Bidet makes some of the most advanced bidets on the planet. Its best in-seat bidets sport both posterior and feminine wash as well as oscillating, adjustable spray with instant hot water.

Of its two flagship models, the BB-2000 Bliss offers more comprehensive controls and is the perfect choice for anyone with a little experience using a bidet. The Discovery DLS, on the other hand, is a highly refined option with convenient features such as a one-button cleaning and drying program.

While both are great choices, there’s no shortage of alternatives. As you move down through the lineup, you’ll notice that prices start to drop quickly, even though the less expensive models offer many of the same great features found at the top of the range.

If you don’t have the space or electrical outlet required for one of the full-featured electronic models, Bio Bidet also offers some highly efficient manual bidets that operate using simple water pressure. They offer several straightforward bidet attachments that you clip between the toilet and seat and connect to the water source. All of these manual offerings cost less than $100 and require little in the way of installation.

Bio Bidet cons

There are no significant cons to Bio Bidet’s products. Its bidet seats are bulkier than a standard toilet seat, but that mostly just means the seat will be a tiny bit taller. The company’s manual bidets have no advanced features, but that’s to be expected with that style of bidet.

What are the best models from Bio Bidet to buy?

Bio Bidet Discovery DLS

This is the most streamlined bidet seat on the market and one of the best choices for the appliance’s newest fans who want the most convenient bathroom experience possible. This one’s fully automated, with an automatic seat opening mechanism and two-step nozzle cleaning system that finishes off with a round of ultraviolet sterilization.

Sold by Bio Bidet and Amazon

Bio Bidet Bliss BB-2000

The comprehensive control and feature set make this one of the most effective bidet seats on the planet. Despite its wealth of features, such as instant hot water and customizable jets, it’s considerably less expensive than similarly equipped models from other high-end manufacturers.

Sold by Bio Bidet and Amazon

Bio Bidet BB-270 Duo Attachment

This is one of the few manual options with an input for warm water, so if you’re looking for luxury but don’t have an available electrical outlet, it’s worth considering. A pair of offset nozzles make this a good choice for both men and women.

Sold by Bio Bidet and Amazon

Tushy bidets

Tushy takes a very different approach from Bio Bidet when designing and selling its bidets. Instead of a bunch of high-tech in-seat models with novel and fancy features, Tushy goes to great lengths to normalize using a bidet in the first place. So it doesn’t have nearly as many variations, instead offering a range of unassuming products that fit with any decor and can make your bathroom experience both comfortable and eco-friendly.

Tushy bidet pros

Tushy’s bidets are made from premium materials and should complement nearly anyone’s bathroom. You can trust that both of its main offerings are highly refined and built to last for years.

Tushy bidet cons

Tushy products look great and work even better. The only real drawbacks are somewhat limited selection and relatively high prices.

What are the best Tushy bidets to buy?

Tushy Classic 3.0

Like most Tushy products, the Classic 3.0 is as streamlined as possible, and in fact looks nicer than most other manufacturers’ manual models. Its setup process is as quick and straightforward as can be.

Sold by Tushy and Amazon

Tushy Ace Electric

The Ace combines Tushy’s most refined design elements with the automatic bidet features most users find important. The controls offer plenty of customization without being overly complicated and the whole unit is as compact as any other in-seat bidet.

Sold by Tushy

Should you get a bidet from Tushy or Bio Bidet?

If aesthetics are especially important to you, you might find that Tushy’s manual and in-seat bidets both look better than much of the competition. If you’re most concerned with your bidet’s performance and cost-effectiveness, though, Bio Bidet is the right choice. It has considerably more versions to choose from, making it much more likely you’ll find a Bio Bidet offering that fits your needs and budget.

