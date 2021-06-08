The buddy system is a must whenever you are snorkeling. Partner up with someone who will be responsible for your safety. In return, you will be responsible for their safety.

Full-face snorkel masks for 2021

A snorkel allows you to breathe underwater so you can explore and appreciate the beauty and wonder that fill aquatic life. However, without a quality snorkel mask, you won’t be able to experience the full impact of underwater worlds as you will be fussing with trivialities such as leaks and fogging.

Our favorite snorkel mask is the Ocean Reef Aria Quick Release Snorkeling Mask. This model has many features, such as an anti-fog lens and a quick release system. Check out the best full-face snorkel masks of 2021.

What to know before you buy a snorkel mask

What is a snorkel mask?

Air is brought in through the snorkel and expunged through a vent in the mask upon exhaling. The idea is this provides a more natural way for inexperienced snorkelers to enjoy the activity because the breathing process is less alien.

Benefits of a full-face snorkel mask

There are many benefits to wearing a full-face snorkel mask. As previously noted, it is suitable for beginners because it makes breathing with your face in the water feel a little more normal.

A swimmer can even breathe through their nose when using a snorkel mask. No discomfort arises from keeping the mouth clenched on a snorkel mouthpiece, and often, this type of mask will not fog as readily. Additionally, the larger mask increases a snorkeler’s peripheral vision, allowing them to see more.

Dangers of CO2 buildup when using a snorkel mask

In areas where snorkeling is prevalent, there is an alarming rate of somewhat inexplicable casualties in otherwise healthy individuals. Initial speculation cited the potential for CO2 build-up in a full-face mask, which could make snorkelers disoriented to the point where they eventually pass out and drown.

What to look for in a quality snorkel mask

Unrestricted breathing

Although it is impossible to accurately gauge how easy it will be to breathe while wearing a snorkel mask in the water, it is vital to purchase a model that allows you to breathe without restrictions. If you do not feel comfortable or safe when breathing through a snorkel mask or experience even mild dizziness, it is not the one for you.

A good fit

Snorkel masks are available in different sizes because everyone has a slightly different face shape. The best snorkel mask will form a tight seal when worn so no water can leak into the mask around the unit’s skirt, which is the flexible area around the lens that is usually made of silicone.

Adjustability

Even if you purchase a snorkel mask that’s a good fit for your face, you will need to adjust the tightness of the mask for comfort. Look for a mask that has a range of adjustability that aligns aligned with your comfort.

Good visibility

The purpose of wearing a snorkel mask is so you can see underwater. You will want a mask that offers clear visibility along with anti-fogging capabilities to have the best experience.

How much you can expect to spend on a snorkel mask

You can purchase an affordable snorkel mask for under $20, while a high-end model may cost over $100. Because of the risks involved with snorkeling, it is better to err on the side of caution and spend a little more on the features that will help keep you safe. In general, you can find these models starting at around $40.

Snorkel mask FAQ

How do I keep my snorkel mask from fogging up?

A. Since a clean mask is less prone to fogging up, the best prevention is to keep your mask clean. Use toothpaste (not gel) and a toothbrush (never your fingers as they contain oils) to clean your mask regularly. Rinse in hot water. Immediately before snorkeling, use a mild mix of baby shampoo and water to swirl around the inside of the mask (again, no fingers) and rinse once. Alternatively, you can use saliva instead of baby shampoo.

How do I clear the water out of my snorkel mask?

A. The key to clearing the water from a snorkel mask is not panicking. A mask that only covers your eyes and nose can be quickly cleared underwater by tilting your head back and exhaling through your nose while keeping the top edge of the mask sealed against your forehead. You cannot effectively clear a full-face snorkel mask while underwater. To clear a full-face snorkel mask, you will have to tread water, so your head is fully above the water, and pull the bottom edge of the mask away from your face to let the water drain.

What’s the best full-face snorkel mask to buy?

Top snorkel mask

Ocean Reef Aria Quick Release Snorkeling Mask

What you need to know: This is a higher-end mask that achieves a comfortable, watertight seal, allowing for an enjoyable snorkeling experience.

What you’ll love: The quick-release system on this mask makes it easy to remove, while the wide lens offers a full 180-degree panoramic view.

What you should consider: A few individuals stated the mask made them feel dizzy while using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top snorkel mask for the money

DIVELUX Snorkel Mask

What you need to know: For individuals looking for value, this quality snorkel mask is available at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This mask offers many of the same features found in higher-priced models. It is leak-proof, provides a panoramic view and allows you to breathe naturally while snorkeling.

What you should consider: This model can be a little challenging to disassemble for travel or storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WildHorn Outfitters Seaview Full Face Snorkel Mask

What you need to know: This snorkel mask employs a two-chamber, four-intake airflow system to help ensure there is no buildup of CO2.

What you’ll love: The patent-pending tube design on this model offers less restriction when breathing. The camera mount on this mask has been upgraded to swivel, and it has been repositioned, so it is underwater whenever you are.

What you should consider: It is crucial to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for sizing to reduce fogging concerns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.