Which ice climbing tools are best?

Why not stick to just climbing rocks? Because climbing up ice offers a unique thrill. It’s more thrilling because the ever-changing layout of the ice and the slippery surface makes each run uniquely challenging, requiring more specialized climbing methods. There is a need for different tactics and techniques for ice climbing and more specialized tools. Knowing when, where, and how to use these tools is critical for getting yourself up everything from glaciers to frozen waterfalls. Since they’re responsible for preventing you from falling, you want to invest in quality ice climbing tools that won’t break.

The 8 best ice climbing tools

Singing Rock Bandit Ice Hammer

What you need to know: These ice axes are built to easily switch out parts, making them adaptable and suitable for use in a wide range of situations and climbs.

What you’ll love: The curved shaft of the ice axe makes hooking easy by providing a better grip angle. The weight of the head makes penetration into deep ice possible without a hard swing.

What you should consider: These tools are quality-made and have an affordable price point, perfect for beginners and advanced mountaineers alike. Since it is a modular design, make sure that you attach the appropriate axe or hammerhead for each situation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Banores Stainless Crampons

What you need to know: These spikes dig into ice for excellent traction and don’t fall apart easily, thanks to tough rubber uppers that wrap snugly around your shoe. The way it’s constructed keeps the metal and the rubber separated so that it won’t tear.

What you’ll love: The chains on the bottoms of most crampons break often, but these are tougher than normal, so you won’t have to buy a new pair every year.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the chain can pull through the rubber if placed under enough stress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

PETZL Laser Speed Light Ice Screw Anchor

What you need to know: The Laser Speed Light ice screw serves as an attachment point for carabiners. It’s sturdy yet light, making it easier to position and apply pressure.

What you’ll love: The angle of this screw’s teeth have a sharper edge. They cut easier because they’re narrower and the hooks only require a half-turn. These anchors are easier to place and far more secure than average.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that it has a large crank, which can be a problem in a narrow space. You might have issues fitting it into a narrow gap, but it will cut deeply into the ice wherever you place it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

PETZL Removable Leash

What you need to know: This leash will keep you from losing your ice axe when you need it most. The snug fit around your wrist has a rope that goes through the hole in the head of your ice axe to keep it firmly attached to you.

What you’ll love: When you’re climbing, the last thing you want is to lose your ice axe. That would make getting down much more stressful. This leash prevents you from dropping it.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the wrist loops aren’t tight enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

PETZL Pick and Spike Protector

What you need to know: These protect the tips of your ice pick and spike. They’re simple protection for your tools, allowing you to maintain sharp edges on your ice tool without fear of harming your things or yourself.

What you’ll love: Not only will you keep the points well-honed, but you will prevent them from poking holes and tearing into the rest of your gear.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the pick protector works but that it doesn’t fit the adze well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Black Diamond Crampon Bag

What you need to know: These crampon bags are tough and won’t tear against the metal spikes. The mesh ceiling encourages fast air drying.

What you’ll love: Some loops help easily attach it to your backpack so that you can keep them with you for when you need them with peace of mind that they won’t tear into any of your other belongings.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the bag runs on the small side. There’s only one size available, so make sure the dimensions are large enough to fit your crampons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Xben Outdoor Climbing Rope

What you need to know: This rope is woven from 13 cores and has the strength and durability trusted by firefighters and parachuters. It’s UIAA rated and made from premium woven nylon.

What you’ll love: Each end of this rope has sewn-in hooks that make securing it simple, secure and easy. The slide rate is low, and the rope doesn’t stretch easily, making it good for climbing.

What you should consider: It has been reported to fray after extended use. Some customers have also reported that the core is stiff. You should inspect climbing ropes thoroughly before and after each use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Favofit Carabiner

What you need to know: These UIAA certified heavy-duty carabiners are the kind you trust to keep you safely connected to your rope. They have a twist-lock design and have a weight limit of 5620 lbs.

What you’ll love: They’re heavy-duty, rust-proof and can be used with one hand easily, so you won’t have to fumble around with it while you’re hanging on the edge of a cliff.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported a factory defect, a sharp edge on the inside of the locking mechanism. This could wear down the rope or possibly cut fingers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

