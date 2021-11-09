Best karambit knife

Which karambit knives are best?

Originally used for farming, the karambit knife has developed into a reliable self-defense tool and a tool around the house for everyday tasks. The knife has the look of a miniature scythe, or a tiger’s claw, which some claim is where its design originated from. The karambit knife has a unique curved build that can cause it to pierce objects deeper than the typical knife. If you’re looking for a karambit knife that’s stylish and ergonomic, the Fox 479 G10 is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a karambit knife

Fixed or foldable

Having a fixed or foldable karambit knife will depend on personal preference, but both types have their advantages. Foldable knives will be more portable and be able to be placed in your pocket. Fixed knives can be portable if you have a holster, and they’re more accessible for when you need a knife blade expeditiously.

Blade size

Common blade sizes for karambit knives include 3, 5, and 7.5 inches. Choosing a blade size will depend on what you need to use the karambit knife for. If you want something that’s easy to put in your pocket and easy to manage in your hand, then smaller sizes may be more suitable. However, if you plan on cutting larger objects, then larger blade sizes may be the better choice.

Pocket clip

If you want a karambit knife that can be carried around your waist, then you may want one with a pocket clip. However, a pocket clip can add weight to a knife, although it’s generally minimal. Just ensure that when using a pocket clip, the blade of the knife is securely closed or sealed away so you don’t accidentally harm yourself when reaching in your pocket.

What to look for in a quality karambit knife

Lock

A karambit knife can be extremely sharp, especially if it’s double-sided. And karambit knives often have a double-sided blade, so having a knife with a blade lock can allow you to carry a knife safely and only open it when the lock is opened. Some locks may consist of a button or switch of some sort, generally located in the area between the handle and the blade.

Thumb hole

Even though it’s called a thumb hole, many people place other fingers in the thumb hole when gripping a karambit knife. A thumb hole provides a better grip when holding the knife, and helps keep your fingers farther away from the blade. It may be best to practice how to safely hold and use the thumb hole before using the karambit knife.

Water-resistance

Water- and rust-resistance is crucial for your knife to stay in peak condition after multiple uses. Of course a karambit knife should be cleaned and polished when necessary, but having one that is resistant to water allows it to not be affected by moisture when in use or simply holding it.

How much you can expect to spend on a karambit knife

Karambit knives can range from $10-$300, where simple models will cost around $10-$50, and these knives may come in sets and be made with a less-durable stainless steel. For $50-$150, you’ll find midrange karambit knives that can handle various tasks and have unique opening styles and blade materials. High-end karambit knives will range from $150-$300 and you can expect these knives to have some of the newest features, such as a ceramic material that can shatter glass with ease when in emergencies.

Karambit knife FAQ

Is a karambit knife legal?

A. Karambit knives are generally legal. However, each state may have its own specific regulations surrounding these items. Some states may not allow you to order karambit knives online, so you can only purchase them in stores.

What is a karambit knife used for?

A. The karambit knife is useful for trimming plants in environments such as a garden. But its ergonomic build makes it easy to hold and highly accessible when needed for self-defense purposes.

What’s the best karambit knife to buy?

Top karambit knife

FOX 479 G10

What you need to know: Using Fox’s unique Emerson Wave design, the blade of this knife deploys easily for smooth and quick use. The blade has Teflon coating.

What you’ll love: The adjustable pocket clip allows you to place the knife on various sides of your waist. The corrosion-resistance keeps this knife staying in good condition when exposed to various elements.

What you should consider: The pocket clip can be sensitive to excessive force.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top karambit knife for the money

ALBATROSS EDC Cool

What you need to know: For its affordable price tag, this knife features a powerful spring-assisted blade that can deploy rapidly.

What you’ll love: It comes in various colors, like black, blue, multi and purple, that can match various styles you prefer. The knife comes with a pocket clip and nylon bag, making it highly accessible when on trips.

What you should consider: The notch of the blade can be sensitive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CRKT Provoke Kinematic EDC

What you need to know: Made with titanium materials, the blade of this knife is extremely sharp and strong, making various household tasks a breeze. It also comes in a serrated model and is available in various colors.

What you’ll love: It features a safety lock so that the blade stays safely in place when not in use. It is corrosion-resistant so it has an increased durability.

What you should consider: The price tag may be high for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

