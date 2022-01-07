Best coyote call

When attracting predators like coyotes, always be mindful that they might approach the sound from behind. Also be aware of your surroundings, as you don’t want to be the one who’s caught off-guard.

Which coyote call is best?

It isn’t easy to attract the game you want to hunt, especially if you don’t have the right gear or knowledge. Luckily, there are several things that can help you along the way. If you want to hunt coyotes, you’ll need specialized instruments.

A close relative to the wolf, coyotes are intelligent and versatile predators. They won’t be fooled by just any call, and you’ll usually just have one shot before they scatter. For maximum attraction, you can’t go wrong with the FoxPro Inferno Digital Predator Call.

What to know before you buy a coyote call

Electronic vs. manual caller

Coyote callers are available in different sizes and shapes, but the most important aspect to consider is the sound replication method. If you want the versatility to control the pitch and volume of your own calls, then a manual caller is best. For electronic callers, you often have a wider range of calls and they’re more accurate. Each one has its own advantages and disadvantages, so it comes down to personal preference.

Know the call you want to produce

Coyotes, or all hunted animals for that matter, don’t have a personal name that you can shout to get their attention. You must use different calls to attract them, and these can range from pups in distress to an injured rabbit. It’s important you know which call you want to produce. Some are used as an invitation call for breeding females, while others can be made to sound like a male asserting dominance over a territory.

Versatility and value for money

When hunting, the less equipment you have with you, the better. Unless you’re sitting in a hunting blind, you don’t want to carry all your gadgets, bags and accessories with you. The same goes for coyote calls or callers for other animals. To get the most value for money, look for a caller that can replicate the sounds of a variety of animals and not just one kind.

What to look for in a quality coyote call

Accurate sound replication

While it’s possible to achieve sounds sufficient to attract coyotes with a manual caller, things can go wrong. Almost all digital or electronic callers use accurate sound files to replicate the sound that attracts coyotes. A quality coyote caller produces authentic and accurate sounds every time and won’t leave the predators more confused than interested.

Easy to use

A coyote call can be tricky to get right. You’ll need to practice before going on the hunt, as the wrong sound won’t have the effect you’re after. A quality coyote call should be easy to use and have the ability for you to slightly change the sound depending on the conditions. But ease of use doesn’t only mean sound reproduction — it must also be small and robust enough to use at a moment’s notice. A bulky caller might cause you to fumble with your firearm and scare the coyote away.

Durable for all conditions

Your equipment is the most important aspect when going on a hunt, and it needs to be kept in the best shape possible. You might not regard callers in the same way as your rifle, but you should make sure they’re always clean. Depending on the system, a quality coyote call can be operated in all weather and terrains and should be made from durable materials.

How much you can expect to spend on a coyote call

The average price of a coyote caller depends on the model, the complexity of the call and the manufacturer. An easy-to-use and entry-level coyote call can retail for $10-$20. A more complex digital system can cost $180-$220.

Coyote call FAQ

Can you use non-coyote sounds to attract coyotes?

A. Yes, you absolutely can — and sometimes it’s necessary. Coyotes are very clever, and some have come to recognize the sounds produced by a human. To increase your chances and to prevent coyotes from learning the human-coyote sounds, you can attract them with bird sounds, like a crow call.

When is the best time to use coyote calls?

A. That depends on the hunt, but there are different times in the year when some calls will be more effective than others. Generally, vocal calls work the best in winter when the coyote breeding season starts. Using the right call can attract both female and male coyotes.

What are the best coyote calls to buy?

Top coyote call

FoxPro Inferno Digital Predator Call

What you need to know: This is the ultimate accessory for attracting coyotes and predators.

What you’ll love: If you want to attract coyotes and other predators, then you won’t need much more than the Inferno from FoxPro. The digital caller features a large speaker with a carry handle and remote control. It has 75 sounds but can hold up to 200 sound files. It uses four AA batteries, has a USB port, a 3.5-millimeter auxiliary jack and a tripod mount at the bottom.

What you should consider: It’s not waterproof, so it’s best to keep it out of the rain.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top coyote call for money

FoxPro Top Gun Howler Coyote Call

What you need to know: This call provides a simple and effective way for calling coyotes.

What you’ll love: This effective diaphragm mouth call for attracting coyotes has a red .004-millimeter split-cut latex reed at the top, and two .003-millimeter prophylactic reeds at the bottom. It can be used to reproduce a coyote’s howls, barks, yips, challenges and distress yells.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to master all the sounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Worth checking out

Flextone Double-Up Predator Call Combo

What you need to know: This offers a great combo pack for producing a wide range of coyote calls.

What you’ll love: This combo pack from Flextone includes the Coyote Rage Call and the Dying Rabbit Call. The former is easily used by controlling the exhaust bell for howls and barks. The latter is best for mimicking a rabbit in distress.

What you should consider: It might attract predators other than coyotes, too.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

