Best owl caller

Which owl callers are best?

Turkey hunting requires patience, attention to detail and the right tools for the job. With their keen eyesight and social behavior, turkeys are experts at spotting threats before they ever have a chance to get close to them. A popular tactic employed by turkey hunters to help locate the birds is using an owl call.

The Hunters Specialties H.S. Strut Mega Hoot Owl Call uses an internal reed to produce a more aggressive, bird-like tone. It is made of brown, lightweight plastic to make it easy to carry. Loud and effective, you can use this call to locate turkeys or generate responses from other animals while spending time outdoors.

What to know before you buy an owl caller

How owl callers work

Owl callers, sometimes called “owl hooters,” are similar to deer calls and duck calls in that they work by vocalizing through them to mimic the sound of an animal. The caller itself changes the tone and quality of your voice by reverberating it inside of its hollow body. While some hunters can mimic owl calls without the help of a device, many prefer the accuracy and ease of use that a dedicated owl caller can provide.

How an owl caller can help you locate turkeys

Owl callers help hunters locate turkeys because the animals instinctively respond to the sound of these predatory birds. Best when used in the early morning or evening, a properly timed owl call can elicit the gobbles, chirps and clucks one needs to help determine where turkeys may be resting. Because turkeys have such sharp vision, they are challenging to sneak up on or hide from. Locating them with sound is more effective, allowing hunters to set up their blind out of the bird’s sight before calling them in.

Proper use

Like many animal calls, owl callers require patience and practice to use properly. Not only do you have to hold and position the caller in the right way, but you will also need to perform the call accurately. Turkeys are naturally careful animals, and their intelligence means that they can determine whether or not an owl call sounds legitimate. Venturing into the woods unprepared and performing an unconvincing owl call will likely cause your quarry to remain silent or move elsewhere out of an abundance of caution.

What to look for in a quality owl caller

Size

Select an owl caller that is thin and short enough to fit easily in a pocket or bag. If you hunt with a blind, using a long, cumbersome device can be frustrating in tight quarters. The more time you spend positioning yourself and your gear, the more time turkeys and other animals have to determine that you are to be avoided.

Looks

Most owl calls are available in discrete, neutral tones. Be sure to avoid any animal calls or gear with any brightly colored or reflective pieces. Deer hunters may be able to walk through the woods wearing an orange cap, but those in pursuit of birds need to pay special attention to their camouflage and appearances. A reflection or glimpse of a color that doesn’t belong in the woods is enough to pack turkeys.

Strap

Select an owl call with a strap that allows you to hang it from your neck or wrist. A dropped call can alert animals to your presence, and fumbling around looking for your call can do the same. While caution has to be taken to not accidentally knock your call against your bow or rifle, dropping a heavily camouflaged piece of gear into a pile of sticks and leaves in the woods can result in the disappearance of your device.

Ease of use

Some people have an easier time with one type of call than others. Some work more like a flute than a traditional animal caller, but all require practice to master. If possible, take the time to try out different call types to determine which one feels the most comfortable. The call that allows you to produce a convincing owl hoot the easiest will be the one that will yield the best results in the field.

Material

Owl callers are available in wood or plastic. Wood calls are often stained to give them a handcrafted look that many find pleasing to the eye. Plastic calls, however, are just as effective and are often less expensive. Ultimately, the owl caller that allows you to perform most comfortably is the one you should select.

How much you can expect to spend on an owl caller

Most owl callers will cost $15 or less. Premium models that are hand-crafted from wood can cost $50 or more.

Owl caller FAQ

Can I use an owl caller to locate owls?

A. Yes. Nature lovers can use owl callers to chat with resident owls from the comfort and safety of their yard. You don’t have to be a hunter to use an animal call to discover a greater awareness and appreciation of the wildlife that may be living right outside your front door.

Can owl callers mimic other animals?

A. Typically, no. Every animal has its own distinct call that is determined by its physiology. As a result, callers come in different shapes and sizes to mimic individual animals’ calls as closely as possible. If you are interested in calling and interacting with other types of wildlife, you will need additional animal calls to achieve success.

How can I clean my owl caller?

A. Owl callers can be cleaned by wiping them off with a damp cloth. Plastic models can be submerged and rinsed, but wood callers may require special care to prevent cracking or damage. Consult the manufacturer of your preferred call to determine the best way to clean it.

What are the best owl callers to buy?

Top owl caller

Hunters Specialties H.S. Strut Mega Hoot Owl Call

What you need to know: Affordable and effective, you can use this owl caller to chat with neighborhood owls or locate turkeys.

What you’ll love: Light, plastic construction makes this owl caller easy to carry. It uses an internal reed to produce sounds that are harder to achieve with other callers.

What you should consider: This call takes some getting used to, with some users not feeling that they can use it properly.

Top owl caller

Top owl caller for the money

Primos Hoot Flute Call

What you need to know: Small and made from tough plastic, this call can mimic different owl species.

What you’ll love: This owl caller has air holes in it that can be covered or opened with your fingers to achieve different pitches, allowing you to mimic different kinds of owls.

What you should consider: Users wish that this call was as loud as the manufacturer advertises.

Top owl caller for the money

Worth checking out

Woodhaven Custom Calls – The Real Owl

What you need to know: Made from wood and plastic, this owl caller looks and sounds great.

What you’ll love: This owl caller features a generous strap to prevent you from dropping it in the woods. Beautiful wood grain for the discerning outdoors person.

What you should consider: Very expensive compared to alternative callers.

Worth checking out

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews.

