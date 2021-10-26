Best hammock camping chair

A hammock camping chair is a hybrid invention that infuses the swinging comfort of a hammock with the adjustable recline of a chair.

Which hammock camping chairs are best?

Hammock camping chairs allow for simple luxury and provide relaxation while adventuring. Hammock chairs are designed to swing like a hammock with adjustable reclining options. The best models feature auto-recline, cup holders and headrests. In pursuit of the perfect hammock camping chair, consider its size, weight, durability and added features that will allow for maximum comfort and relaxation. If you are looking for a compact, sturdy, and comfortable hammock chair with the best accessories, the Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Camping Chair is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a hammock camping chair

Size

For packing and comfort purposes, consider the size of the hammock camping chair before you purchase it. Users should make sure that the dimensions listed on the website description correlate with their size as well as where they plan to pack the item. Some chairs will pack and fold down to be a small size while others only slightly compact. A hammock camping chair that measures up to your height and weight while being small enough to fit easily in your car is the ideal option.

Weight

Before purchasing a hammock camping chair, consider how much the chair weighs and how much weight the chair can hold.

The weight of the chair is important because it will determine how transportable it is and if you can easily carry it on the go. Hammock camping chairs range in weight but are rarely too heavy to be able to hike with to a campsite. Most will come with their own carry-on bag and will be easy to transport from place to place.

Your weight is an important statistic to note when buying a hammock. Many hammock camping chairs will feature a certain weight limit in their description. This will be the maximum weight that the chair can handle before it is damaged or collapsed.

Durability

When purchasing a good hammock camping chair, make sure that the item is made with durable material and a sturdy frame. Look for one that is tightly stitched with strong, waterproof fabric. The material of the chair should feature some form of a mesh that allows it to be breathable without compromising its ability to hold a substantial amount of weight. The best hammock camping chairs will also feature a sturdy frame that allows for optimal swinging and reclining. If the frame is sturdy, users will feel safer and more balanced when using the chair, regardless of their height or weight.

What to look for in a quality hammock camping chair

Head and armrest

For extra comfort when looking to relax in a hammock camping chair, consider a model that features a headrest and comfortable armrests. Many models will feature headrests, but few go the extra mile to provide added comfort when resting your arms. The more padding behind the head and under the arms, the more likely you will be able to fully immerse in relaxation when using this chair. Headrests also double as a support mechanism for your neck while swinging and reclining.

Accessories

Accessories that will come with a quality hammock camping chair include a mesh waterproof bag to transport the item and a cup holder.

Carrying bag: A good carrying bag for a hammock camping chair will protect the chair from rain and weather conditions while in use and in storage. The bag should feature a strap and be easy to carry.

A good carrying bag for a hammock camping chair will protect the chair from rain and weather conditions while in use and in storage. The bag should feature a strap and be easy to carry. Cup holder: A quality hammock camping chair will feature a cup holder so that users can drink while relaxing in the chair. The best hammock camping chairs will allow for the drink to sit securely in the cup holder without spilling while the user swings and reclines.

How much you can expect to spend on a hammock camping chair

A good hammock camping chair will cost anywhere from $65–$220. Chairs of the best quality will feature a sturdy frame, durable material and a smooth swing with a recline feature.

Hammock camping chair FAQ

Where can I use a hammock camping chair?

A. Aside from camping, hammock chairs are also great to use at the beach. The unique reclining and swinging features make these chairs perfect to set up when stargazing or planning to sit and watch a particular scene for an extended period of time.

Why should I take my height into account before purchasing a hammock camping chair?

A. Users should look at the dimensions on the product description before purchasing because they may be too tall or short to find comfort when using the chair. If a user is too tall for a chair, the chair will be off-balance and they will find it hard to swing. If a user is too short, their legs can uncomfortably dangle over the edge without being able to touch the ground. This can cut off the circulation if sitting in this position for an extended period of time.

What are the best hammock camping chairs to buy?

Top hammock camping chair

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Camping Chair

What you need to know: This luxury camping chair can be placed on any surface and will still swing properly.

What you’ll love: This item is very lightweight and is easily transportable. It features a comfortable headrest and a smooth swing. This chair can also recline while swinging for maximum relaxation.

What you should consider: This product only comes in one color and can fit up to 300 pounds.

Where to buy: Backcountry and Amazon

Top hammock camping chair for the money

Rio Foldable Hammock Chair Lounger

What you need to know: This lightweight chair is durable and easy to transport. The armrests are padded for added comfort when lounging and the seat sits deep so that users can relax.

What you’ll love: This item features a cup holder, headrest and a sturdy rust-resistant frame that allows the user to feel as though they are in a hammock.

What you should consider: This chair does not auto-recline or swing and can be less comfortable for those under 5 ft tall as their legs will likely not be able to reach the ground.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

King Camp Folding Hammock Camping Chair

What you need to know: This reclining hammock camping chair features a sturdy frame for added support while reclining and swinging. It is lightweight and easily transportable.

What you’ll love: This hammock chair features mesh inserts for breathability while swinging. It allows for the user to lay at any angle, providing comfort with a headrest and a cup holder for convenience.

What you should consider: Some users have found this chair difficult to stay stable in and to set up.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.