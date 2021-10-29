Best outdoor swing chair

A swing chair is a versatile piece of furniture for lounging outdoors, and you can hang it from a tree branch or from a specially designed frame.

Which outdoor swing chairs are best?

Outdoor swing chairs are the ideal companion for relaxing and lounging in the comfort of your own garden, terrace, deck or patio area. They are available in various designs for one or two people and you can match them to your other outdoor furniture.

When choosing the best swing chair for the outdoors, it’s important to think about your needs in terms of location, durability and comfort. Primarily, outdoor swing chairs should be made from weather-resistant materials that can withstand rain and other moisture as well as sunlight.

The Outsunny Modern Outdoor Relax Swinging Chair is an excellent example for two people. It has two independently adjustable chairs and a durable steel frame that supports up to 242 pounds. Alternatively, there are many other swing chairs that may suit your outdoor area more appropriately.

What to know before you buy an outdoor swing chair

Location

Outdoor swing chairs can be quite large, therefore it’s imperative to consider your intended location for the one you’re thinking of purchasing. Some chairs come with a frame to hang them from, whereas others are designed for mounting from the ceiling or from a tree branch. In this case, be sure the mounting point is sturdy enough to hold the weight of the chair and its occupants.

Size

Swing chairs are available in many designs and sizes. Compact models are often frameless and are oval or shaped like an egg. Larger swing chairs can often seat two adults and may have a heavy-duty frame that incorporates footrests, cupholders and a canopy.

Material

The materials used for the frame and furnishing need to be weather resistant. Frames are commonly made from steel and should be powder coated to prevent corrosion. Certain types of wood are naturally weather resistant, such as teak and cedar, and are a good choice for outdoor furniture, but can be expensive.

If the seat has padding or cushions, then they need to be made of durable fabric. Canvas is a hard-wearing material and comfortable, but you should treat it to make it waterproof. Man-made fibers, such as acrylic or polypropylene, are water and UV resistant and prevent mold or mildew.

What to look for in a quality outdoor swing chair

Adjustability

At a minimum, swing chairs should be adjustable in height for various hanging locations. A chair with a frame may also feature an adjustable back, arm or footrests, as well as an adjustable or removable canopy. Some have a swing mechanism that you can deactivate, which makes the chair stationary when necessary.

Comfort

The most basic swing chairs don’t include cushions or padding and can quickly become uncomfortable. If you plan on relaxing for longer periods, then a chair with a padded seat and backrest is preferable. Some also have multiple cushions, adjustable head pillows, reclining backrests or foot and armrests.

Storage

In the winter, many people prefer to move their outdoor furniture into storage. A swing chair with a foldable frame allows you to stow it away. Alternatively, some chairs can be disassembled and stored piece by piece.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor swing chair

Swing chair prices vary considerably depending on their design and materials. A single chair without a frame or cushions is typically under $150, whereas a wooden chair for two people with high-quality furnishings can be over $1,000.

Outdoor swing chair FAQ

How much weight can a swing chair hold?

A. This depends on the construction and mounting hardware. Chairs with a single rope for hanging have a low capacity of 150 to 200 pounds. Larger chairs with chains for hanging or a dedicated frame are much stronger and can hold up to 500 pounds.

Can I match an outdoor swing chair to my existing furniture?

A. Most certainly. It’s a good idea to check with the manufacturer of your existing furniture and see if they make a matching swing chair. If not, then the vast array of materials, fabrics and finishes available means you should be able to find a chair to complement any style you need.

Can I leave my outdoor swing chair outside year-round?

A. If the chair is made from weather-resistant materials, then potentially yes. However, you should remove the cushions and store them inside to prevent mold and mildew. Some companies supply rain covers to protect chairs from the elements, however, these can increase the overall cost.

What’s the best outdoor swing chair to buy?

Top outdoor swing chair

Outsunny Modern Outdoor Relax Swinging Chair

What you need to know: Designed to comfortably seat two adults, this swing set has two independent chairs with cushions and built-in handrails.

What you’ll love: It has a durable steel frame that supports up to 242 pounds. The chair features twin cupholders and removable sun canopies.

What you should consider: It’s only available in black and gray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor swing chair for the money

Best Choice Hanging Chaise Lounge Swing Chair

What you need to know: This budget-friendly lounger has a 265-pound weight capacity and is available in six eye-catching designs.

What you’ll love: It has comfortable, 2-inch padding and a removable headrest. The chair features a powder-coated steel frame to protect it from the elements and it incorporates an adjustable sunshade.

What you should consider: The hanging gear is unprotected and prone to rust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

BYER OF MAINE Globo Royal Double Chair

What you need to know: This elegant seat for two is made from weatherproofed spruce and it has comfortable, deep cushions.

What you’ll love: It’s upholstered with agora fabric, which is soft and durable while being UV, moisture and stain resistant.

What you should consider: You must purchase the matching stand separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

