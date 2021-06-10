Maps & Globes

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Traffic
Destination California
Video game news
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
Top Stories
Cannabis dispensary in Contra Costa County offering 1-cent products as COVID vaccine incentives
3 dead, including child, after shooting inside Florida supermarket
Thursday forecast: Get ready for heat
Video
4 dead, 9 injured after milk tanker truck crashes into 7 vehicles on Phoenix freeway: Officials
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
California leads nation with largest drop in spring college enrollment numbers
Top Stories
Why some people experience side effects like headache, fatigue and fever after COVID-19 vaccines
Top Stories
California workplace regulators withdraw controversial mask rules in effort to align with state guidance
Video
Fully vaccinated Californians can shed face masks in most settings starting June 15
Worker charged with grand theft for stealing 528 blank COVID vaccine cards from Pomona Fairplex site: DA
Biden admin to buy 500 million Pfizer vaccines to share globally, source says
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Maps & Globes
The best globes
Most Popular
I rode the Tesla of electric bikes and it completely changed the way I think about getting around town
Video
California workplace regulators withdraw controversial mask rules in effort to align with state guidance
Video
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to U.S. charges, admits to helping husband run criminal empire
Amber Alert: South L.A. 8-year-old found safe, woman in custody
Video
L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman targeted with recall campaign after 6 months on job
3 dead, including child, after shooting inside Florida supermarket
Fully vaccinated Californians can shed face masks in most settings starting June 15