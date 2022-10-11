If you hate waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping, the Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect time to cross some names off your shopping list. It’s a great opportunity to shop for tech-minded loved ones because you can find excellent deals on TVs, computers and other sought-after electronics.

This year, we’ve noticed Amazon offering significant discounts on the top model of Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV, Apple Watch Series 8 and smart home devices like this Google Nest Thermostat. We’ve gathered the most exciting electronics deals available during Prime Early Access Sale, so whether you’re shopping for tablets and computers, home theater items, home security products, smart home devices, or wearables and other tech items, you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

BestReviews will be updating this roundup with fresh deals through the duration of the Prime Early Access Sale. We recommend checking back as we add more worthwhile bargains.

Updated: October 11, 8:36 a.m. PT

Lightning deals (to be filled day-of)

Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K The Frame TV: 22%

One of the biggest TVs available, this immersive Smart TV boasts vivid color, stunning detail and an anti-glare display.

This Lightning Deal is available until 11:45am PT

Tablets, laptops and other computer accessories

Fire HD 10 tablet: 50% off

This feature-packed 10-inch tablet is perfect for surfing the web, checking email, streaming your favorite videos and listening to music and podcasts. It has an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage.

Sold by Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch Retina Display: 20% off

This 13-inch high-performing laptop offers the perfect combination of power and versatility, making it one of the top-rated Macbook computers on the market. It’s one of the pricier laptops, though, so the discounted price makes it a can’t-miss deal. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Sold by Amazon

AOC C24G1A 24-Inch Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor: 31% off

This 24-inch gaming monitor can bring the action and details of any game to life. It offers bright, vivid color and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate that will please any gamer you know.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router: 10% off

This dual-band wireless router provides steady, reliable Wi-Fi connections throughout your house. It is easy to set up and can support multiple devices to keep everyone happy. It has three external antennas for long range Wi-Fi and can reach speeds of up to 1300Mbps on 5GHz.

Sold by Amazon

Ziqian 1080P Webcam: 37% off

Whether for video conferencing, FaceTime chats or recording videos for YouTube, this 1080p webcam provides clear, high-quality images that are sure to impress. It’s easy to connect to most computers and devices, and records at 30 frames per second.

Sold by Amazon

Anker PowerCast M300: 20% off

Make sure your video calls, video conferences and other audio recordings sound as clear as possible with this high-end USB microphone. It’s easy to set up and user-friendly, even for those new to working with a standalone microphone.

Sold by Amazon

New Periphio Auxia Desktop Computer Speakers: 33% off

These computer speakers provide sharp, premium sound when listening to music or streaming your favorite movies and TV shows. They connect directly to your desktop or laptop computer through USB and are compatible with most models. It has 21 RGB lighting modes.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link AC1900 WiFi Extender: 13% off

If your wireless router isn’t providing the coverage you want for your home, this dual-band Wi-Fi extender can amplify the signal to fill in the gaps. It offers a simple set-up and can help increase Wi-Fi speed throughout the house. It provides simultaneous connections of 600Mbps on 2.4GHz and 1300Mbps on 5GHz.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: 51% off

This bundle is great for kids as it includes the Fire 7-inch tablet, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a kid-proof case with a built-in stand. The Kids+ subscription gives you access to thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills.

Sold by Amazon

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: 29% off

This gaming laptop is the perfect gadget to play video games wherever you are. It has a 14-inch display, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of hard drive space, and uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. The processor is AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-Core.

Sold by Amazon

Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse: 46% off

Stay ahead of the competition with this gaming mouse. It has seven buttons for quick actions, high-speed tracking from 16,000 DPI down to 1 DPI, and customizable lighting options.

Sold by Amazon

EMeet 1080p Webcam: 22% off

This webcam has a maximum resolution of 1080p, making your video calls and virtual meetings clear and professional. It has a four-layer anti-glare lens and a privacy cover for when the webcam isn’t used. It has two built-in noise-reduction microphones.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics USB Plug-n-Play Computer Speakers: 36% off

Turn up the sound on any computer or laptop with these desktop speakers. The USB-powered gadgets have blue indicator lights and in-line volume control with a bottom radiator for powerful bass when turned on.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: 34% off

With a long-life battery, light frame and adjustable light, the latest Kindle provides convenience for any casual or avid reader. The Paperwhite is waterproof and free from ads, and comes with a colorful fabric cover and adapter.

Sold by Amazon

Asus Chromebook Flip: 35% off

This versatile Chromebook features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen with thin bezels for an impressive display. The flexible hinge lets it be used as a tablet as well. The lightweight frame and 10-hour battery life offer convenient use for school or work.

Sold by Amazon

Asus TUF Gaming F17 Laptop: 15% off

For dedicated gamers, this laptop features a powerful graphics card, 16 gigabytes of RAM and 8-core, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Durable construction and dust-resistant fans provide longevity, while the 17.3-inch display and thin bezels offer an immersive viewing experience.

Sold by Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i: 35% off

This light, compact Chromebook doubles as a tablet with its touchscreen display and convertible hinge for convenient use. A 10-hour battery and capable processor make this Chromebook suitable for school, work and streaming content.

Sold by Amazon

10 discounts that caught our eye

Smart TVs and home theater accessories

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV: 16% off

This 55-inch smart TV lets you stream directly from your favorite services, including Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. It offers excellent 4K resolution too, so you get clear, vivid images that make movies and TV shows even more exciting.

Sold by Amazon

Pokitter Wi-Fi Projector Native 1080p: 29% off

Enjoy your favorite movies on a big screen with this portable 1080p projector. It can project on nearly any wall or projection screen and provides sharp, high-quality images. It has a brightness of 9,000 lumens and projects a 120-inch image.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with Built-in Virtual Surround: 52% off

This premium 5.1 surround sound soundbar instantly improves the audio from your TV’s built-in speakers to make movie nights more fun. It is easy to install and can be mounted to the wall to help save space in your home theater setup. It comes with a 10-inch subwoofer and has built-in Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device: 50% off

If you don’t have a smart TV, this streaming device lets you stream from services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more. It is easy to connect to most HDMI-compatible televisions and allows for Alexa voice searches to find your favorite movies and TV shows.

Sold by Amazon

Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers: 34% off

Turn your TV room into a true home theater with these premium surround sound speakers. They offer powerful, distortion-free sound and take all the guesswork out of knowing which speakers will work well together. Each speaker features a 0.75 tweeter and a 5.25-inch dynamic balance driver.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Nebula Capsule II Smart Portable Projector: 28% off

Watch as many films as you want while on the go with this portable projector. It has 200 lumens brightness and projects a 100-inch image at 720p resolution. The projector operates on Android TV, so you can download your favorite streaming apps.

Sold by Amazon

LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch 4K Smart TV: 40% off

The leader in OLED technology, this LG 4K Smart TV boasts an impressive display with individually lit pixels for a faithful, vivid picture. This TV is suited for all content, as a high refresh rate supports live sports and gaming, and its AI processor automatically adapts light and sound to optimize what you’re watching.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series: 22% off

This mid-size 4K TV provides terrific value for those who want to enjoy casual viewing at home. The Omni Series by Amazon improves the display from its standard Fire TVs with more vivid, detailed images. Alexa is also enhanced, as you can use your voice to not only control the TV, but monitor other smart home devices as well.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 9.1.2ch Sound System: 31% off

This comprehensive sound system will transform your home into a theater with nine channels of faithful immersive audio. It includes a subwoofer, two rear speakers and two up-firing channels so sound comes from every direction. Samsung’s technology optimizes audio based on your room; if you’ve a compatible TV, Q-Symphony will incorporate its speaker as well.

Sold by Amazon

10 discounts that caught our eye

Home security electronics

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) with Ring Video Doorbell: 42% off

This video doorbell lets you know who’s at your door without opening it. The connected app sends alerts to your smartphone, tablet or other device when the bell is rung, so you can check what’s going on at home even when you’re out.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Alarm 14-piece kit: 30% off

This comprehensive security system can give you peace of mind that your home is safe and secure day and night. It is easy to install and use and comes with one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender.

Sold by Amazon

Blink Outdoor wireless HD security camera: 44% off

Keep an eye on what’s going on at your home with this high-quality wireless security camera. It doesn’t take much time to set up and has a connected app that lets you monitor your home when you’re away.

Sold by Amazon

Beams MB360XT 200 Lumen Security Lights: 20% off

This security lighting features motion-detection sensors that automatically illuminate the lights when someone passes by. It can light your front or back yard and help you feel safer from intruders at night. It has 200 lumens of brightness and a motion detection range of 30 feet.

Sold by Amazon

Toeeson Door And Window Alarm: 46% off

Ensure that you know when a door or window in opened in your house with this security bundle. The 120-decibel alarm is loud enough to hear from 750 feet away and installation is easy with adhesive tape.

Sold by Amazon

Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro: 33% off

This home security camera provides detailed 2K coverage in every direction for peace of mind. AI tracking locks on and follows movement while sensors adjust brightness based on conditions. Floodlights can also turn on at night to discourage those around.

Sold by Amazon

5 discounts that caught our eye

At 54% off, these indoor Blink Mini security cameras alert you to any movement in your home.

With powerful floodlights, this Blink Outdoor security camera captures movement in your yard at 1080p resolution. Snatch it up now and save $55.

Available for 29% off, this Eufy Security Bundle comes with two eufyCam 2C cameras that record video at 1080p resolution and has a large enough battery to last 180 days.

Keep your family safe with this SimpliSafe Eight-Piece Wireless Home Security System, which is now 40% off.

Screwing into a light bulb socket, this Woolink Wi-Fi Security Camera has a 3-megapixel camera to record video at 1080p resolution. It’s available at a 56% discount.

Smart home devices

Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker: 55% off

This top-rated smart speaker lets you listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks anywhere in your home. You can pair multiple speakers too, so you can enjoy the sharp, well-balanced audio in more than one room.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Echo Show 8 Smart Display: 46% off

With this smart display, you can make video calls, check your calendar, stream videos and play music. You can also use it to control other compatible smart home devices with voice commands.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Touchscreen Door Lock: 20% off

Get better control over your home’s security with this discounted smart lock with a built-in motorized deadbolt. It allows access to your home without a key, so you don’t have to worry about getting locked out. It even provides remote access, making it easy to let in a friend when you’re not home. You can program up to 30 customizable user codes and comes in two colors.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug: 48% off

Get greater control over any device you connect to this smart plug, so you can turn on lights, fans and more with your phone, tablet or other device. It also lets you schedule when devices in the plug will turn on.

Sold by Amazon

Google Nest Thermostat: 26% off

This smart thermostat from Google saves money on your heating and cooling bills as it automatically turns itself down when you leave the room. It lets you program schedules through the Google Home app, so you know your house will also be the right temperature.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: 30% off

This innovative new smart device tracks five elements, including temperature, humidity and carbon monoxide. Use the app or any Echo device to monitor readings and receive alerts for any important changes to air quality. Connecting to it Alexa lets other compatible devices, such as a dehumidifier or purifier, turn on or off when needed.

Sold by Amazon

5 discounts that caught our eye

Control multiple gadgets with the Kasa Smart Plug Mini bundle. The pack of four plugs is 23% off and compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistant.

Sync your home’s lighting to music or the sounds of a film with the Treatlife Smart Light Bulbs bundle, which is currently 10% off. It can change to 16 million colors and has a brightness of 800 lumens.

Control all your smart devices in your home with the Amazon Echo (4th Gen), now at a 40% discount.

This Sonoff NSPanel WiFi Smart Scene Wall Switch is the perfect way to see the weather and any messages while also controlling your thermostat. It’s now at a 20% discount.

Keep intruders out of your home with this Smonet Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock with Keypad. At 35% off, it’s a great deal to keep your family safe.

Wearables and miscellaneous electronics

Apple Watch Series 8: 13% off

Score this premium Apple smartwatch at a significant discount right now. It lets you track your fitness and health goals like a fitness tracker, but it does much more, including making calls, sending texts, using Siri, streaming music, controlling smart home devices and unlocking your phone.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds: 41% off

Keep cords from getting in your way while listening to your favorite music with these true wireless earbuds. They provide excellent sound quality through the 12-millimeter speakers and are comfortable enough to wear during workouts and other activities. It comes with a wireless charging case.

Sold by Amazon

Furrail Wireless Charging Station For iPhone: 17% off

Never worry about misplacing a charging cable again with this convenient, high-quality 3-in-1 wireless charger. It is built to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. It includes a 18W QC 3.0 adapter and charges devices at 10-watts.

Sold by Amazon

Sony Alpha a7 Full-Frame Digital camera: 40% off

This top-notch full-frame digital camera makes a perfect gift for anyone who isn’t pleased with the photo quality of their smartphone. It can also record high-quality videos, making it ideal for any occasion you want to remember. It has a maximum resolution of 24.3-megapixels and the hybrid autofocus is 30% faster than the previous Alpha model.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker: 44% off

Stay on top of your fitness and health journey with this comfortable fitness tracker. It can count steps, calories burned and more from your wrist. It’s durable enough to hold up during even the most challenging workouts too.

Sold by Amazon

Oivo VR Headset For Nintendo Switch: 10% off

This thrilling VR headset is a fabulous gift for anyone who enjoys gaming on their Nintendo Switch handheld console. It provides 360-degree views when you slot the Switch into the headset, and is compatible with many games including Zelda and Super Smash Bros.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker: 17% off

This wireless Bluetooth speaker lets you enjoy music, podcasts and more on the go. It is lightweight for easy carrying and allows you to stream audio from any Bluetooth-enabled device. It has an optomized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators. The battery lasts 20 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Wireless Charger: 20% off

Charge your mobile phones in record time with this wireless charger. It provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy phones, while iPhones get a boosted 5W charge. You can use the charger for phones in portrait or landscape mode, which also works through a phone case.

Sold by Amazon

Pimax Vision 8K X VR Headset: 21% off

This virtual reality headset transports you into an 8K resolution wonderland with a 200-degree field of view. It is powered by two full-sized native 4K LED panels that deliver crystal-clear visuals. The headset has built-in speakers with powerful bass.

Sold by Amazon

Ainope USB-C Car Charger: 39% off

This handy car charger comes at a low price and provides terrific value for its power. It offers super-fast charging to power up your smartphone in under an hour; you can use both ports simultaneously to charge two devices. It comes in three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Beats Fit Pro: 20% off

These high-end earbuds are suited for any occasion, whether walking outdoors or working out inside. They resist water and sweat, cancel out noise and fit comfortably and securely in your ear. Four stylish colors are available with a matching charging case that provides 24 hours of power.

Sold by Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4s Smartwatch: 43% off

This comprehensive smartwatch is designed for those who like to stay active. It tracks fitness routines, plays music and monitors a variety of health and energy levels. It automatically identifies your workout to track every detail while also offering preloaded exercises.

Sold by Amazon

5 discounts that caught our eye

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.