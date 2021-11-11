Best tech to buy with a $25 Amazon gift card

You’ll be shocked to find out how useful having a portable charger on you can be.

Which tech is best to buy with a $25 Amazon gift card?

Gift cards are the greatest thing to happen to electronics since the power outlet — they let us shop for ourselves and pick out the exact gadgets we want.

And now that the holidays are over, it’s the perfect time to take stock of any gift cards you received and find the best deals in electronics gear around.

You might be shopping because you didn’t get something that was on your wish list or because you’re looking for accessories and peripherals for an electronic you did receive.

Here are a few of our favorite sub-$25 recommendations for how to best spend that Amazon gift card that’s burning a hole in your pocket. Who says useful gear has to be expensive?

Get a spare pair of headphones

Sometimes it’s difficult to know how much to pay for a good set of wireless headphones — it’s not hard to find a pair for under 10 bucks, but if you’re looking for audiophile-quality listening, you could end up paying a few hundred dollars.

In general, more expensive headphones are worth it, but we advise keeping an inexpensive spare pair around for times when critical listening isn’t required, like at the gym or at the office. These are our favorite “Plan B” options for wireless listening.

Top headphone mainly for phone calls

Skullcandy Jib Plus Wireless In-Ear Earbud

These are inexpensive but still bring plenty of features, like an integrated microphone, on-board volume controls, and six hours of battery life per charge. If you need a secondary set of headphones and you’re looking for a balance between price and features, this is the one to go with.

Top backup pair for running or exercising

Senso Bluetooth Headphones

These wireless headphones are waterproof and include ear hooks, so they’ll stay on your ears no matter how hard you work out. We love how lightweight they are, but the show-stealing feature here is the battery life: They can last up to eight hours on a single charge, which is well above what other headphones in the same price range offer.

Top backup earbuds

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector

These are exactly like your Apple AirPods, just with the inconvenience of a cord, so they’re not technically wireless. Compared to your Airpods, they’re also significantly more affordable, and considering that they’re made by Apple, you can rely on the quality design. These are great to keep in your desk at work in case you forget your AirPods at home.

Get a wireless security camera

Whether you want to keep an eye on your home when you’re away or just check in on your pets from time to time, a wireless security camera will make it easy to get a clear view from the comfort of your smartphone. And while there are dozens of pricey models, we think that budget security cameras are a worthwhile consideration, because they offer the same basic functionality for a fraction of the cost. Here are the best entry-level wireless security cameras.

Top stationary camera

Wyze Cam Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera

The Wyze cam is super simple to set up, includes options for expandable storage, and is also innocuous in appearance. Our favorite part: It works with Amazon’s Alexa, so you can check the video feed from Echo devices with screens, like the Echo Show.

Top camera that can pan across an entire room

TETHYS Wireless Security Camera

This camera sits on a fixed base but can rotate 360 degrees as well as swivel up and down, so your view is never limited. It’s even got a two-way speaker, so you can chat with anyone in the room, even when you’re away from home.

Top camera to use as a baby monitor

YI’s Home Security Surveillance System

This surveillance camera records in 1080p and can record to an SD card locally or in the cloud, but best of all, it’s got night vision and security alerts, so you’ll be notified the moment your child gets fussy and get a clear view of what’s going on, day or night.

Get a wireless charger

If your smartphone supports wireless charging, it never hurts to have an extra charger or two around — there’s really nothing more convenient than being able to lay your phone down and have it instantly start charging. If you’re looking to add more wireless charging spots to your home or office or if you’re trying out wireless charging for the first time, start with one of these.

Yootech Wireless Charging Stand

This particular wireless charger is built with a stand that makes it easy to see your screen from far away — and you can charge your phone horizontally or vertically. With the green light that indicates connection, you can ensure that your phone is indeed charging, giving you peace of mind.

Get a new case for your smartphone

Companies will try to convince you otherwise, but there’s no need to spend more than $25 on a case for your smartphone. Smartphone cases have evolved to the point where the majority of them do a solid job of keeping your phone free from scratches and dings, so if you’ve got a new phone or you’re looking to give your current phone a change of scenery, there are hundreds of good options. Here are our favorites for a few of the most popular smartphones around.

Kitoo iPhone 11 Pro Max Case

For those who opted for the iPhone 11 Pro, we recommend Kitoo’s military-grade, drop-tested case. It includes a kickstand and allows for wireless charging, so your phone is safe and easily usable.

Teelevo Wallet Case

If you’ve got Google’s current flagship phone, the Pixel 4, go for a Teelevo Wallet Case. It has a built-in kickstand and space for a few credit cards. If you travel a lot and need a case that’s good for watching movies on the plane or keeping your ID handy, this is the one to get.

Get a portable battery

You never know where you’ll be when your phone runs out of battery, so it’s best to always be prepared! Thankfully, carrying around a few extra charges is easy (and affordable) with the right portable battery. These make it easy for you to connect one or more devices and quickly charge up, no matter where you are. Here are the best battery bargains.

Anker PowerCore 5000

At just over four inches long, this portable power bank from a top brand will easily fit in any bag, coat pocket, or purse. It includes an internal 5000 mAh battery, which is about one and a half times the average smartphone battery.

Miady 2-Pack 10000 mAh Dual USB Portable Chargers

Each unit in this two-pack includes a 10,000 mAh battery, multiple ports, and best of all, a USB-C port. Portable batteries with USB-C ports can be hard to come by, so if you’ve got a mix of old and new devices, this is one of your best options.

