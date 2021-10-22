Best monocular telescope

Fog-proof telescopes refer to how the instrument is sealed, stopping moisture from entering its inner chamber. However, this does not guarantee your telescope will never mist up.

Which monocular telescope is best?

Nature is even more captivating when we can genuinely witness it. With inventions such as binoculars and monoculars, nature can be brought to our immediate attention in striking detail, often from a safe and reasonable distance.

Unlike their sibling binoculars, monoculars come with only a single magnifying lens, allowing a user to fulfill any pirate-themed dreams they may have. With the ability to see up to 1,000 feet in the palm of your hand, monoculars make an excellent product for those who love camping, birdwatching or long-distance sightseeing. Our top pick, the Bushnell Night Vision_Equinox Z2 Monocular, allows users to record what they are seeing.

What to know before you buy a monocular telescope

Types

Monoculars, like most binoculars, can come in varying types. Some monoculars work better for daytime, while others feature night-vision capabilities. Night vision monoculars can offer crisp displays with signature magnification optics, making them great for seeing the creatures of the night. Modern night vision monoculars can show incredible detail while coming in a relatively small package.

Magnification

Perhaps the most crucial aspect to consider, a monoculars magnification distance can vary depending on the model. There will be two numbers in a monocular’s specs to determine magnification, for example, “5×15.” The first number refers to the amount of magnification the monocular has. It is also important to note that as the magnification of monoculars increases, the heavier and bulkier the instrument will become.

Objective lens size

The objective lens size is the second number on a monocular’s specs, measured in millimeters. The larger this number, the more light will filter through the monocular lens. This allows for a crisper and sharper view.

What to look for in a quality monocular telescope

Coatings

There may be different coatings on the lens of the monocular. Coatings are light filters that can help improve brightness or image clarity by cutting out reflections or increasing contrast. Monoculars may be uncoated, coated, fully coated or multi-coated. Additionally, the tint of the coating may turn the lens of your monoculars red or blue-green, depending on the type of tint utilized.

Eye relief

Eye relief is essential for those who use monoculars for extended periods and refers to the distance a person’s eye can be from the eyepiece. Also referred to as the exit pupil, this feature, on average, is around 14mm or greater.

Durability

Because of the technology these instruments utilize, they must handle the harsh environments where they are most used. Most quality monoculars will have a solid exterior made of quality plastic or metal and feel hefty without being too cumbersome. Many of these models will also have shockproof and fog proof construction, making them even more durable.

How much you can expect to spend on a monocular telescope

The price of monocular telescopes will increase as the durability and features of the telescope also increases. Inexpensive monocular telescopes will cost under $30. They do not have the quality or durability of trusted telescope brands, but they will be able to magnify distances to a degree. Mid-range monocular telescopes can cost $30-$150 and come with several quality features, including multiple magnification settings and other features like night-vision capabilities. The most expensive monocular telescopes will cost more than $150 and may guarantee features like night vision or other tactical capabilities.

Monocular telescope FAQ

What is the best way to care for a monocular telescope?

A. To avoid scratching the lens, make sure you always secure the lens cap on the monocular telescope when it is not in use. To clean it, use camera-cleaning products or microfiber cloths and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Are monoculars better than binoculars?

A. This comes down to a matter of preference. Monoculars tend to be cheaper because they are easier to make and may get stronger magnification in some models. However, binoculars still are the more popular option for many.

What is the best monocular telescope to buy?

Top monocular telescope

Bushnell Night Vision_Equinox Z2 Monocular

What you need to know: The Bushnell monocular has night vision and connectivity features that allow users to stream and record while the instrument is in use.

What you’ll love: It features a 50mm lens with 6x magnification. Additionally, it can grant pristine night vision up to 1,000 feet away in clear 1080p quality.

What you should consider: This is larger than most other monoculars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top monocular telescope for the money

Vortex Optics Solo Monocular 8×25

What you need to know: The Vortex monocular is a perfect telescope for camping and other outdoor activities thanks to its minimalist design and quality construction against harsh weather.

What you’ll love: It features a 25mm lens and up to 8x magnification. It has a fully rubberized body with a nitrogen-filled interior sealed with o-rings to prevent fogging.

What you should consider: Users have reported that it does not have a large field of view.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bushnell Night Vision_Equinox Z Monocular

What you need to know: The Bushnell monocular comes from a popular brand and has impressive features such as night vision.

What you’ll love: It features waterproof construction and 6x magnification settings. It also comes with video capabilities, allowing you to enjoy your favorite sights from up to 1,000 feet away.

What you should consider: This is a relatively expensive model, and users have reported difficulty focusing on night vision.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

