Which cellular trail cameras are best?

If you live on a sprawling farm or close to the woods, you might want to know what is out there. Animals can make strange sounds at night, and while you probably won’t catch a glimpse of Bigfoot, a trail camera will give you a good indication of the wildlife in your area.

These motion-activated cameras have built-in rechargeable batteries and attach to trees. As soon as something walks by, the camera automatically starts recording. When the camera detects no motion for a set period, it stops filming.

While there are several kinds of trail cameras, cellular models let you access the live video feed over a mobile phone’s data connection. You insert a SIM card into the camera, which provides constant access and uploads any footage to the cloud.

Regular trail cameras don’t have this feature. Instead, to retrieve their footage you must go into the woods, fetch the built-in memory cards and then view it on a computer.

Another great thing about cellular trail cameras is that you don’t need to use a regular network SIM card. Instead, most cellular cameras bundle a no-contract SIM card into your purchase and have ample data plans for uploading videos.

9 best cellular trail cameras

Spypoint Link-S-Dark with Six Foot Steel Reinforced Strap

This camera is packed with features, such as an integrated solar panel to charge the lithium battery and a high-speed trigger mechanism of only 0.07 seconds. It has a built-in hybrid flash for nighttime recording, which you can adjust according to the surroundings. The camera uses Verizon’s mobile signal and Spypoint’s photo transmission plans to view the footage through the Spypoint mobile app. It senses motion up to 100 feet away, and the flash can reach 80 feet.

Sold by Amazon

Browning Trail Cameras Defender Ridgeline Wireless Trail Camera

Great for nighttime, this camera features invisible infrared night illumination that won’t scare off animals. It’s camouflaged to blend in with fall or winter surroundings, and you affix it to a tree with the serrated backplate. The camera can connect to AT&T or Verizon’s mobile data network and includes SIM cards for each. It records video footage at 1080p HD resolution and captures still photos at 20 megapixels.

Sold by Amazon

Bushnell Cellucore 20 Trail Camera for Verizon with Low Glow

Compatible with Verizon’s mobile network, this trail camera comes with 30 days of free data, and there are no contracts. Based on your usage, data plans start at $10. The camera can take photos at 20-megapixel resolution and record video at 1080p. It has a trigger speed of one second and can sense motion up to 80 feet away.

Sold by Amazon

Reconyx HyperFire 2 Cellular IR Camera Verizon OD Green

This camera connects to Verizon’s LTE/4G network so you can access the footage through your mobile phone. The no-glow infrared flash won’t disturb animals and has a range of 150 feet. The camera captures video footage at 720p resolution with audio, while it can take still photos at 1080p resolution. It has two powerful antennas to remain connected, no matter the weather conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Spypoint Link-Micro-S LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera

If you need a smaller camera to monitor wildlife, this might be the best option. The lithium battery pack charges through the built-in solar panel, so you will have near limitless power. The camera has a 0.4 seconds trigger, the flash can reach up to 80 feet away and the motion detection activates when an animal moves within 70 feet of it. It is compatible with Verizon’s LTE network.

Sold by Amazon

Yellowstone AI4G LTE Wireless Cellular Trail Camera

This camera has a recording trigger of 0.4 seconds, then it immediately sends you the image. This is through Yellowstone AI’s mobile data plan, which ranges from $6-$44.99 per month. The camera, SIM card and data plan are pre-configured to work on both AT&T’s and T-Mobile’s data networks. The 12-megapixel camera takes still photos while recording video at 1080p resolution. It includes a no-glow night vision flash and has a built-in GPS.

Sold by Amazon

Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera

Available for either Verizon or AT&T, this camera has a 24-megapixel lens and an invisible flash that can reach up to 80 feet. The recording trigger is 0.75 seconds, and it includes audio in the footage. In addition, it has a built-in antenna to boost the mobile signal for stronger reception. A vital feature of this camera is that it uses SmartTag for species recognition.

Sold by Amazon

Creative XP Cellular Trail Camera

This camera comes with an LTE SimHero card compatible with AT&T or T-Mobile’s data networks. It also comes with a 32-gigabyte SD card that stores 500 images. The camera is powered through two rechargeable batteries, or you can buy a compatible solar panel charger. It has an infrared flash range of 65 feet, and the camera sensor records footage at 1080p resolution with a 0.35-second trigger and 110-degrees field of view.

Sold by Amazon

Tactacam Reveal XB Cellular Trail Camera

This camera is easy to set up through the mobile app because it has built-in Wi-Fi for faster connections. It can connect to AT&T or Verizon’s networks for live viewing or downloading footage. It has a no-glow infrared flash and a 24-megapixel camera. It records video at 720p resolution. The camera draws power from 12 AA batteries, but you can also connect a compatible solar panel. It is completely waterproof and attaches to a tree through two durable straps.

Sold by Amazon

