The first Kodak camera for the public was released in 1900 and it was called the Brownie. It cost only $1 and a roll of film was just 15 cents.

Which Kodak digital cameras are best?

There’s not a more recognizable name in cameras than Kodak. The company’s been producing high-grade cameras since the late 1800s. It’s always had a focus on bringing professional-grade equipment to the masses. Kodak is best known for its line of digital cameras that include innovative and fun ways to capture moments. From image stabilization to pocket printers, Kodak has a wide range of digital cameras for all your photography needs.

The best Kodak digital camera is the PIXPRO FZ53-RD due to its 16.1 megapixel image quality, 28-millimeter wide lens and updated features like its ability to automatically recognize faces, smiles and blinks.

What to know before you buy a Kodak digital camera

Megapixels

Megapixels are the tiny individual squares that make up an entire image. One megapixel equals one million pixels. So you can imagine how many pixels actually make up a single image. Most professional photographers who use digital cameras require more than 20 megapixels in their devices.

For the amateur photographer, or someone who just wants to capture a fun moment with friends or family, 12 megapixels suffices. This also gives you the option to print clear images if you should choose.

Lens width

Lens width is measured in millimeters. Anything above 21 millimeters is considered wide angle. This usually comes in the form of landscape mode, which you’ll most likely recognize from your smartphone settings. With 21 to 35 millimeters, you can capture wide angles for large group photos and beautiful vistas in nature. Any amateur digital camera should be able to reach this threshold.

Skill level

Some digital cameras can become quite complicated. This is mostly because of their advanced settings and adjustments that can put out optimum quality. When shopping for a digital camera, it’s important to keep in mind what you’re actually getting the camera for.

Most Kodak digital cameras are made for casual photographers. Their settings are simple to understand and quick to adjust. Look for cameras with built-in modes like landscape, auto, shutter priority, manual mode and beautification mode.

What to look for in a quality Kodak digital camera

Video recording

Video recording capabilities are almost a necessity for digital cameras today. If you’re going to spend money on a new camera, you want it to do everything your smartphone can do, and more.

Most digital cameras measure video recording in frames per second. Professional-grade cameras can reach hundreds and hundreds of fps. But for the casual photographer, you can make due with around 30 fps. Granted, this won’t produce movie-grade videos, but it will do for capturing on-the-fly moments.

Camera weight

With the ubiquity of smartphones in everyone’s purses and pockets, there’s really no need to add more weight to your daily belongings. High-grade digital cameras can weigh upward of 2 pounds, depending on which lens you have attached.

If you’re shopping for a daily-use digital camera from Kodak, you shouldn’t purchase anything that weighs much more than a pound. This is an ideal weight for a digital camera that you slip in your bag or even carry in your pocket.

Pocket printing

Speaking of pockets, some Kodak cameras have built-in printers, sometimes called pocket printers. These innovative devices allow you to take digital photos and instantly print the image. What’s more is that these images, in the case of Kodak’s Smile Instant Print Digital Camera, have a peelable sticky backside. This lets you stick the images to nearly any surface as soon as it’s printed.

These cameras don’t use ink like a traditional photo printer. Instead, they use Zink paper, which is small pieces of photo paper that themselves contain the ink. When an image is captured, the device mixes the ink on the paper to create the image you photographed.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kodak digital camera

There’s a small variance in the price of these cameras. Kodak digital cameras cost $85-$150.

Kodak digital camera FAQ

How do you replace your Kodak Zink paper?

A. When you run out of paper in your Kodak Smile camera, you can purchase more just like you’d purchase more film. Kodak sells Zink paper in packs of 20 and 50 sheets.

Can you print photos from Kodak digital cameras?

A. Some Kodak digital cameras do allow you to hook your device up to a computer to print the images. However, not every camera is designed the same, so be sure to check if your device can connect to a computer via USB.

What’s the best Kodak digital camera to buy?

Top Kodak digital camera

Kodak PIXPRO FZ53-RD Digital Camera

What you need to know: This convenient, portable camera shoots digital images in high definition at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The camera body comes in three colors (red, black and blue). It has seven camera modes including panoramic, landscape and beautification mode. The wide-angle lens expands to 28 millimeters.

What you should consider: The PIXPRO isn’t compatible with memory cards 32 gigabytes or higher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kodak digital camera for the money

Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera

What you need to know: This digital camera is no bigger than the phone in your pocket and can print sticky-backed photos instantly.

What you’ll love: Each 2-by-3-inch photo has a sticky back that easily peels off and you can stick to any surface. The lens has 10 megapixels and automatic focus for easy snaps. You can also remove red-eye with a click of a button. No ink is required.

What you should consider: You can’t print these photos from a PC.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom Digital Camera

What you need to know: This entry-level digital camera has solid features for easy photography and video projects.

What you’ll love: Video is easy to capture at 720p and photographs come in at 16 megapixels on the 24-millimeter wide lens. No need to worry about steadying the camera due to the built-in optical image stabilization technology. It also has a 3-inch screen on the back to quickly view and adjust your photos on the fly.

What you should consider: This camera isn’t compatible with a variety of SD cards, including micro SD.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

