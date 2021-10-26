The Google Pixel 6 just hit shelves. Here’s what you need to know

What you need to know about the Google Pixel 6

Google’s Pixel Fall Launch event took place on Oct. 19 and now, the new device they showcased has finally been released. Google’s Pixel smartphones combine the Android operating system with the type of high-end camera you’d typically only expect from an Apple device. Now that the Google Pixel 6 has hit shelves, you may be wondering what sets it apart from the older Pixel models and its competitors.

Google Pixel 6 camera

As the name implies, Google Pixel smartphones are known for their cameras. The Google Pixel 6 has a 50 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide camera, but what does that mean? A megapixel is equal to 1 million pixels, meaning that a picture taken by a 50-megapixel camera will have 50 million pixels. The more pixels in the image, the higher the image resolution will be, and the Google Pixel 6’s 50 MP rear-facing camera is now one of the most impressive on the market.

Pixel count isn’t the only thing to take into account when it comes to a smartphone camera — you’ll want to consider the phone’s sensor size and editing capabilities as well. The Google Pixel 6 has a 1/1.3-inch main sensor that should capture about 150% more light than the Google Pixel 5, meaning your photos will have more color and detail even if it’s dark.

Google Pixel 6 features

The Pixel 6’s custom-made processor, Google Tensor, might be one of the most exciting features announced at the Pixel Fall Launch. Google has been working with artificial intelligence and machine learning for quite some time, and their proprietary tensor processing units are the fruits of their labors. Now, the Pixel 6 will feature its own tensor processing unit to set the phone further apart from its competitors. The Google Tensor processor promises to have the most accurate speech and face recognition of any Google device and live translations that convert text to a different language nearly instantaneously.

Google’s Magic Eraser feature certainly has photo-lovers talking, as it allows you to remove annoying background elements in no time flat. Thanks to Google’s AI-forward design, you can easily select trash, vehicles or even people from your photo’s background and simply remove them without affecting the rest of the scene.

Google Pixel 6 and accessories

Google Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6 may be Google’s best phone yet, especially for people who love taking photos. Additionally, the Google Pixel Pass gives users access to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Pass, Preferred Care and 200 GB of cloud storage for $45 a month. Between the Magic Eraser feature, the live translation feature and the enhanced facial recognition features, the Pixel 6’s AI capabilities truly set it apart from other smartphones.

Pixel Stand

The Pixel 6 is compatible with the same Pixel Stand that was released alongside the Pixel 3 device. The Pixel Stand’s design makes for a convenient viewing experience, whether you’re watching a slideshow of your photos or checking to see who is at your door with your Ring Doorbell. Some users were disappointed that this seems to be the only device that will quickly charge Google devices wirelessly. Still, if you’re buying a Google Pixel 6, you can’t go wrong with this capable wireless charger.

Google Pixel 6 Case

One of the only drawbacks to the Pixel 6’s unique camera design is that you’ll have to buy a proprietary case to fit it. Luckily, the Google Pixel 6 cases come in three different colors and promise to do an adequate job absorbing the shock from drops.

