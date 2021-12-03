Gaming chairs have a tendency to include features you might not want or use, but that contribute to a higher overall cost; save some money by only buying what you know you’ll use.

Which Ohaho gaming chairs are best?

PC gaming continues to grow evermore popular, but one of its biggest weaknesses is the fact that you have to sit at a desk rather than on a comfy couch. Not using a good gaming chair can wreak havoc on your back. Luckily Ohaho is there to help without costing you a fortune.

The best Ohaho gaming chair is the Ohaho RGB Lighting High Back Gaming Chair. This chair is ready-made to become the centerpiece of your gaming setup.

What to know before you buy an Ohaho gaming chair

Type of gaming chair

Ohaho gaming chairs fall into the “computer” gaming chair category. This means they’re built like standard office chairs, but have a few key aspects that set them apart. You can learn more about the difference in the FAQ section below, and more about different types of gaming chair at the above link.

Ergonomics and adjustability

The main reason to invest in an Ohaho gaming chair is the adjustable ergonomic comfort that comes from it. Using a non-ergonomic chair for long periods of time can cause a host of maladies like joint pain and bad posture, but the biggest is consistent back pain, even when away from the computer.

Ohaho gaming chairs provide tons of support for tailoring your chair to your exact needs, including adjustable head and neck rests, adjustable lumbar support (with some lumbar supports including vibration for massaging) and adjustable armrests and height.

What to look for in a quality Ohaho gaming chair

RGB

When it comes to anything PC gaming, one of the hottest trends is support for RGB, which stands for “red green blue.” However, RGB has become a catch-all term for lighting systems, usually customizable, which can be found in almost everything from keyboards to cases to, yes, Ohaho gaming chairs.

Vibration

Some Ohaho gaming chairs include a vibrating motor in their lumbar support pillow, powered via USB instead of a battery, which gives the effect of a mild massage while you play. It’s a particularly helpful feature for those who still have back pain from using poor-quality chairs.

Other gaming chairs can also include vibrations throughout the entire chair, which can in some cases match the actions of your game, but this feature typically isn’t found in Ohaho models.

Footrest

Some Ohaho gaming chairs include a footrest as one of their features. When combined with many Ohaho gaming chairs’ ability to lean back a full 90 degrees, it can make for a very comfortable way to take a break from an intense gaming session.

How much you can expect to spend on an Ohaho gaming chair

Ohaho gaming chairs are one of the more affordable gaming chairs available. Most Ohaho gaming chairs cost between $120-$200, with higher-cost chairs introducing more features to a “base” chair. Be cautious when shopping in the $160-$200 range, as some models will eliminate mid-range features to make room for a higher-tier feature without spiking the cost.

Ohaho gaming chair FAQ

Do Ohaho gaming chairs require assembly?

A. Yes, Ohaho gaming chairs are shipped in pieces and must be assembled. The box should include everything you need to piece the chair all together, though it is possible it might require you to use a screwdriver. The company does not offer expert installation options, so unless you pay (or cajole) a friend to do it for you, you’re on your own.

Can a Ohaho gaming chair be used as a regular office chair?

A. Absolutely. Ohaho gaming chairs and office chairs have all the same essential features, like increased comfort thanks to better ergonomics, adjustable arms and heights and lumbar support. The only real difference is that Ohaho gaming chairs have splashier designs than most standard office chairs, usually have much higher headrest and neck support and can include gaming-centric features like RGB support.

What’s the best Ohaho gaming chair to buy?

Top Ohaho gaming chair

Ohaho RGB Lighting High Back Gaming Chair

What you need to know: This RGB light-up Ohaho gaming chair is the perfect cherry on top of your RGB gaming setup.

What you’ll love: This RGB Ohaho gaming chair is powered via USB, which means no batteries to replace, and it can synchronize with the rest of your RGB gaming setup. This chair also has adjustable height, 360-degree swivel and full 90-degree recline capabilities.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that sections of the lightning wouldn’t function out of the box, though Ohaho did provide prompt customer service to replace defective chairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ohaho gaming chair for the money

Ohaho Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair

What you need to know: This is an excellent Ohaho gaming chair with massaging lumbar support for easing the pain of a long gaming session.

What you’ll love: This chair is available in six color options so you can showcase your personality while streaming. The 90-degree recline can also be restricted to only 10 or 20 degrees to allow you to rock in your chair without risk of falling backward.

What you should consider: Some of the color options are more expensive than others. Some users reported that an annoying squeak developed after a short amount of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ohaho Racing Style Gaming Chair

What you need to know: If you want a few more features but don’t care for RGB lighting, then this Ohaho gaming chair model is a great choice.

What you’ll love: This Ohaho chair is available in eight color options and includes a retractable footrest and retractable armrest in addition to a removable headrest and removable lumbar support. The lumbar support features the same massage ability as the Ohaho massage gaming chair.

What you should consider: Some users reported a complicated assembly process with hard-to-follow instructions and some disappointment at a lower level of support than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.