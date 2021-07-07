Best Skullcandy Bluetooth headphones

Using noise-canceling headphones without playing music can offer complete silence for sleeping.

What are the best Bluetooth headphones from Skullcandy?

Bluetooth headphones can be an extremely convenient option for anyone who wants to listen to music without having to deal with a cord. For users who are often moving around or out of the house, Bluetooth headphones offer better mobility and portability without compromising on sound.

Skullcandy is a brand of headphones that offers several different pairs at affordable price points for the average listener. However, finding the right pair even when looking at just one brand can be a difficult task.

Features of Skullcandy Bluetooth headphones

With so many different types of Skullcandy Bluetooth headphones on the market, knowing what the specific needs and situations the headphones will be used in can help make a more informed decision.

Earbuds, on-ear or over-ear headphones?

Earbuds, on-ear and over-ear headphones all come with different strengths and weaknesses. With earbuds being more portable and less expensive, they are a great option for working out or using on the go. Over-ear headphones offer better sound quality but usually cost more and are more difficult to take places. On-ear headphones are a middle ground between the two, being slightly smaller and less expensive than over-ear headphones, but usually slightly more than earbuds.

Sound quality and noise-canceling capabilities

Sound quality can make all the difference for any headphones user. Finding headphones with an equalized sound that does not distort a song can make a major impact on any buying decision.

Durability

For users who are outside or active in headphones, having a pair that is sweatproof, waterproof and weatherproof can help a pair last years longer before needing to be upgraded. Furthermore, headphones that can withstand natural wear and tear or high-impact falls make it easier to carry them around in a backpack or gym bag.

Battery life

Bluetooth headphones offer a lot more mobility, but without a strong battery life, they can only be used for a few hours at a time. The best Bluetooth headphones can offer over 30 hours or playtime without charging, while less expensive models can offer as little as 4 to 6 hours.

Bluetooth connectivity

The actual connectivity of the headphones will always be a large point of consideration. Ensuring there aren’t frequent drops in audio or random disconnects improves the overall quality of the pair. Some headphones can even be connected to multiple devices at the same time.

Best Skullcandy Bluetooth headphones

Best of the best Skullcandy Bluetooth earbuds

Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud

What you need to know: This is a high-quality pair of earbuds equipped with sweat, water and dust resistance, alongside full media controls on the earbuds themselves.

What you’ll love: The headphones offer three different equalization modes to match with music, movies or podcasts.

What you should consider: The earbuds only have 6 hours of battery life, though the rapid charge case can extend it to 30 total hours.

Best bang for your buck Skullcandy Bluetooth earbuds

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbud

What you need to know: These are affordable and lightweight earbuds with built-in water and sweat resistance for active use.

What you’ll love: The solid audio quality, alongside decent noise-isolation features, provides a strong listening experience.

What you should consider: This model only has 3.5 hours of listening time per charge with just 12 total hours of listening time when including the portable charging case as well.

Honorable mention

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud

What you need to know: These comfortable earbuds have strong sound quality and heavy bass without overwhelming a song.

What you’ll love: This model has a built-in microphone and touch controls to easily answer calls without needing to reach for a phone.

What you should consider: The battery life capacity declines with use, making the already short 5-hour playtime even shorter.

Best of the best Skullcandy Bluetooth on/over-ear headphones

Skullcandy Crusher ANC Personalized Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphone

What you need to know: With noise-canceling capabilities and top-of-the-line audio quality, these are the best headphones Skullcandy has to offer.

What you’ll love: They have up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, along with personalized sound adjustments for great all-day listening.

What you should consider: Some users report discomfort after long periods of use at a single time.

Best bang for your buck Skullcandy Bluetooth on/over-ear headphones

Skullcandy Cassette Wireless Over-Ear Headphone

What you need to know: These are incredibly affordable wireless headphones that still offer up to 22 hours of battery life.

What you’ll love: The collapsible design makes the headphones easy to carry around and take out in public.

What you should consider: Some users report durability issues with the headphones breaking after several months of use.

Honorable mentions

Skullcandy Venue Wireless ANC Over-Ear Headphone

What you need to know: This model is incredibly comfortable with great sound quality and noise-canceling technology that can play for up to 24 hours per charge.

What you’ll love: The headphones can connect to multiple devices at the same time to seamlessly transition from computer use to phone use.

What you should consider: The built-in mic can oftentimes sound muffled or poor quality when on a call.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphone

What you need to know: Noise-canceling, great sound quality and rapid charge features make these headphones great for any loud public area.

What you’ll love: The 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, alongside comfortable ear cups, make these headphones easy to wear all day without interruption.

What you should consider: Some users report noise-canceling issues when wearing the headphones in the wind.

