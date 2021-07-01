The best laptops for NFT collectors and creators

On March 11, 2021, an NFT by the artist Beeple sold for a staggering $69 million at a Christie’s auction, making him one of the top three highest valued living artists.

Which laptop is best for NFTs?

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, give people a unique way to own digital assets that weren’t possible in the past. If you’re interested in collecting or creating NFTs, you’ve likely wondered which laptop is best for your newfound hobby.

With NFTs being such a new and disruptive technology, it’s challenging to know which devices are best suited for them. Luckily, it’s surprisingly easy to make the right decision after taking a moment to review what makes NFTs unique and comparing the top laptop models for NFTs.

What to know before you buy a laptop for NFTs

What is an NFT?

Non-fungible tokens are digital assets that are stored on the blockchain, just like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. NFTs have a unique identification code, much like a serial number, that makes them unique from other NFTs. Because they’re stored on the blockchain, you can easily see who the creators, buyers and sellers of NFTs are, meaning you’re able to avoid counterfeits easily once you learn what you’re doing.

NFTs can be still images, animated GIFs, videos, interactive games and nearly any other type of file you could imagine.

Do you need special software for NFTs?

NFT creators need to be able to run their creative software on their laptops. Since NFTs can be nearly any type of file, creators can use almost any creative software to produce them. For example, some NFT artists create still images on software like Adobe Photoshop, whereas others may use robust game creation software such as the Unreal Engine. Regardless of what type of NFTs you plan to create, you’ll need a laptop that can run the creative software you intend to use with ease.

The collecting aspect of NFTs doesn’t require you to install software on your laptop, but you’ll have to use web-based “wallets” to store your NFTs. Wallets give you a singular place to store your NFTs on the blockchain, and you can even store your cryptocurrencies alongside them.

How do you buy and sell NFTs?

NFTs can be bought and sold through NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea, Rarible, SuperRare, Hic Et Nunc and Atomic Hub.

Depending on the marketplace you choose, you’ll need a specific type of cryptocurrency to buy and sell. For example, OpenSea, Rarible and SuperRare are Ethereum-based marketplaces, meaning you have to have the Ethereum cryptocurrency to transact in most cases. On the other hand, to buy and sell on Hic Et Nunc, you would need to have Tezos, and for Atomic Hub, you’d need WAX (both are cryptocurrencies that are known for affordable transactions that are less harmful to the environment).

What to look for in a quality laptop for NFT creators and collectors

Plenty of RAM

Random-access memory is an essential consideration, whether you plan to create or simply collect NFTs.

RAM is sort of like your computer’s short-term memory — it stores data that needs to be accessed quickly so that your computer runs seamlessly. If your laptop doesn’t have enough RAM to run the many programs you’ll have open as you explore and create NFTs, your computer’s CPU will have to continuously pull new data and rewrite old data, causing your PC to lag.

Highly-responsive touchscreen

A quality touchscreen isn’t a must-have feature per se, but creators will love the freedom they have with a touchscreen laptop — especially those that double as tablets. Laptops like the Microsoft Surface 3 have more than enough RAM for you to switch between several software and websites and allow you the freedom to use its tablet mode to draw digital art comfortably.

Touchscreens offer an easy way to navigate NFT marketplaces with a swipe as well, as you’ll likely find yourself scrolling through pages with hundreds of images.

Good overall image quality

If you intend to buy a laptop for NFTs, it goes without saying you’ll want one that makes your digital assets look as gorgeous as possible. A pixel resolution of 1920×1080 matches an HD TV and is likely the minimum you’d want to consider. Many laptops are now built with 4K screens that will give you an even more crisp image.

Resolution isn’t the only consideration when it comes to image quality — you’ll benefit from getting a laptop that’s known for accurate, vivid colors and enough color contrast to make the images on your screen stand out.

How much can NFT fans expect to spend on a laptop?

Depending on the image quality and features you desire, you can expect to spend between $900-$2,400.

Laptop for NFT collectors and creators FAQ

Do gaming laptops make good laptops for NFTs?

A. In general, yes. Gaming laptops are typically built for speed, high-definition images and performance, making them ideal for NFT collectors and creators.

Do you need a lot of storage space for your NFTs?

A. Because NFTs are stored online on the blockchain, you don’t need a laptop with a ton of storage. Still, if you’re a creator, you’ll likely want plenty of storage for your work.

What’s the best laptop for NFTs?

Top laptop for NFTs

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

What you need to know: This powerful machine boasts a stunning 4K screen and a unique touchscreen that extends down to the lower half of the laptop.

What you’ll love: The highly responsive ScreenPad Plus gives creators more room than ever to work on their content. Unlike many other touchscreen laptops, the ASUS ZenBook Pro’s matte touchscreen doesn’t cause a noticeable glare. In addition, the 4K screen and vivid colors make for an excellent viewing experience.

What you should consider: Some users felt the keyboard was awkward. The second screen’s color is not as vivid as the main screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget laptop for NFTs

Microsoft Surface 3

What you need to know: This lightweight laptop offers HD resolution and a clean design at a lower price tag than many of its competitors.

What you’ll love: It runs quickly and doesn’t weigh very much. It flips into a tablet that’s easy to use for drawing. The bright HD screen makes for a great viewing experience.

What you should consider: Noticeable fingerprints are left on the device after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Apple MacBook Air

What you need to know: One of the most well-known and highly-rated laptops out there, and for good reason.

What you’ll love: The bright, LED-backlit screen produces vivid imagery that will make your NFTs look great. Boasts a 15-hour battery life. The mighty M1 processor is incredibly fast.

What you should consider: This laptop doesn’t have a touch screen and many users reported issues after using third-party accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

