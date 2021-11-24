HP printer vs. Canon printer vs. Epson printer

To save money on ink, many cartridges can be replaced with third-party options or conserved with lower ink settings on the printer.

Are HP, Canon or Epson printers best?

With more people working from home, the need for high-quality, basic office supplies is growing. As a result, more people are looking for a top-notch printer that is capable of handling all different types of printing needs. There are several major tech brands that sell high-quality printers, such as HP, Canon and Epson. Each of these brands offers multiple printer options that come with specific advantages and disadvantages worth considering.

HP printers have the largest selection of affordable options, Epson printers have high levels of durability and longevity and Canon printers have the highest overall picture and photo printing quality. All three brands have several models available on Amazon.

HP printer

HP has a vast number of different printers, including both inkjet and laser varieties. The printers are built to handle high volume and often come in smaller sizes to fit more easily in a home or apartment.

HP printer pros

One of the biggest advantages that HP printers have over Canon or Epson printers is its wide number of affordable options. HP printers have several options that cost between $100-$200. This allows for more prospective buyers to find a quality printer that stays within a reasonable budget.

Additionally, HP printers offer several quality printers as well that can produce color copies at a high volume without even jamming or breaking down. For those with a home office that requires significant printing, faxing and copying, HP has multiple options at comparable prices to Canon and Epson.

HP printer cons

While HP offers several affordable printers, all of its printers use very expensive ink cartridges. In fact, in comparison to Epson and Canon, HP printers have the most expensive ink per page. This will eventually reduce the initial savings from the lowered price of purchase over time.

Furthermore, while several HP printers maintain a high quality of printing, it lacks the same image printing. This is especially true for glossy photo printing.

Best HP printer products

The highest quality HP printer is the HP Smart Tank Plus 651 Wireless All-in-One Ink Tank Printer. This printer is capable of a Wi-Fi connection and can be accessed from a mobile phone, allowing users to print items while on the go.

A more affordable option from HP is the HP DeskJet 4155e All-in-One Wireless Color Printer. The printer can hold 60 sheets of paper in the back output along with an additional 25 pages for extra capacity.

Canon printer

Canon printers are another high-quality option for consumers with notably clear printing quality. Additionally, Canon printers offer a large number of products at different price points to match the needs and budget of any user.

Canon printer pros

Canon printers serve as the highest quality in actual image resolution and color clarity. For users that require printing of photographs or other color-intensive images, Canon printers are the best option to choose.

Additionally, Canon has the least expensive ink cartridges for color prints, making it both the most affordable for high-volume printing and the highest quality. This allows users to continue to print color images without sacrificing clarity for ink price.

Canon printer cons

The largest downside to Canon printers is the actual price of the printers themselves. While still comparable with both HP and Epson, many Canon printers of similar quality are usually slightly more expensive than its counterparts.

Furthermore, for users that are constantly switching between regular paper and glossy pages, many users of Canon models report difficulties navigating the controls on the printer to do so efficiently.

Best Canon printer products

One of the highest quality Canon printers available is the Canon PIXMA PRO-200 Wireless Professional Color Photo Printer. This printer provides high picture resolution and clarity, particularly for glossy photos, while also being equipped with professional print and layout software for an easier interface.

A more mid-range option from the company is the Canon TS6420 All-In-One Wireless Printer. This Canon comes with easy-to-understand controls and a QR code to help mobile printing options from a phone be more accessible.

Epson printers

Epson printers stand as a great middle-ground between price and quality that provides consistent, long-term results. Epson makes several different printer models, including ones built for offices as well as homes.

Epson printer pros

Epson printers stand as incredibly durable models with most functioning well for years without any major issues. The straightforward user interface and solid build allow for the printer to be easily accessible to many different types of buyers, even those without tech-savvy minds.

Additionally, Epson has comparable or just slightly worse printing quality compared to many Canon printers while costing less. Epson also has the most affordable ink for those who print exclusively in black text or greyscale. So, for buyers that do not need to print in color often, Epson is the most economical choice.

Epson printer cons

One of the biggest downsides to Epson printers is the lack of versatility that both HP and Canon have. Unlike those two companies, Epson no longer makes laser printers, drastically reducing the options for many users who prefer that type.

Best Epson printer products

One of the most powerful printers from Epson is the Epson EcoTank ET Series Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Supertank Printer. This printer has an ink tank instead of traditional cartridges that can last up to two years without replacement, making it cost less over time.

An economical choice from Epson is the Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Wireless Color Printer. This printer has all the basic functions needed for most everyday printing while also boasting a 100 sheet capacity.

Should you get a Canon, Epson or HP printer?

Each brand of printer offers several major advantages that may fit right for any individual buyer. HP has solid quality and affordable upfront prices, while Epson has durable products that will last for years.

However, the all-around printing quality of Canon printers and the relative affordability of the ink cartridges make them the best option in nearly all situations.

