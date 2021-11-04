People age 50 and older use smartphones, wearable technology and smart home technology at about the same pace as younger adults.

Which smart tech is best for grandparents?

The older generation may have difficulty when it comes to acclimating to the smart technology their grandchildren use, but that doesn’t mean they can’t learn how these gadgets can make their lives a whole lot easier. If you’re looking for the best smart tech your grandparents are sure to enjoy and help accustom them to this new digital world, there are many products to choose from to achieve these goals.

Best smart tech for the grandparents to enjoy

TCL 40-Inch 1080-Pixel Smart LED Roku TV

This smart TV comes with popular streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, perfect for babysitting the grandkids. It also offers full HD resolution so all colors and details can be seen even with the worst of eyesight. In addition, smart TVs come with so many streaming options, so your movie choices are almost limitless.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle With a Built-in Front Light

For the grandparent who enjoys reading but would benefit from a lightweight and easy-to-transport device, Kindle is a solid choice. With a single battery charge, your Kindle will go for weeks, not wasting the time of the forgetful ones to reach their reading goals.

Sold by Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

A warm cup of tea in the morning and hot cocoa at night would be less than stellar without this smart tech gadget in your grandparents’ lives. By keeping their warm beverages at the perfect temperature at all times, they’ll be sure to use this often. A smartphone can even control this smart mug to set the temperature and customize presets to make relaxing with a warm beverage that much easier.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy 40-Milliliter Ultrasonic Diffuser & Humidifier

Being the elder of the family isn’t easy, and if anyone deserves a good night’s rest, it would be the grandparents. Indulge them with the essential oil diffuser and humidifier with smart tech capabilities to encourage a restful night’s sleep. By connecting it to a smartphone, they can control the settings by their voice and create scheduled times to relax.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Alarm Five Piece Kit

It’s easier to sleep at night knowing our loved ones are safe, so set your grandparents up with a home security system that’s right at their fingertips. Installation is super easy and requires no tools or professionals. This five-piece kit comes with a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad and range extender.

Sold by Home Depot

Echo Show

Stay connected with family through video calling on this Amazon Alexa Echo Show tablet. Connect with loved ones through Skype or through messaging on this easy-to-use tablet. Besides video calls, this tablet lets you watch movies, listen to music, cook along with the Food Network and display your photos. The HD screen and expansive stereo sound make this a smart tech item to please your grandparents.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

A step up from the Echo Show is an Apple iPad Pro. Beyond video calling, messaging, movies and music, the iPad offers an array of games to keep the grandchildren occupied and even more space to hold as many photos and videos as your heart desires. In addition, the multi-touch display makes this smart tech incredibly easy to navigate, and an all-day battery life keeps everyone entertained.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Roth writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.