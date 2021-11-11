Best tablet accessory for gaming

Even if you don’t use your portable power bank for a while, give it a charge to maintain it and try to recharge it before it runs out of battery power completely.

All the gaming accessories you need to game on your tablet

Tablets often get left out of discussions by hardcore gamers, but tablets make great all-around gaming devices. Those truly wanting to turn their tablet into a gaming device will want to consider buying accessories like controllers, a stand to hold up the tablet, styluses for the touch screen and speakers to get better sound output. There are tons of peripherals and accessories available to enhance the experience. You don’t need to drop a lot of money on most of these accessories, and they don’t tend to take up a lot of space.

What kind of games can tablets play?

Tablets have more powerful processors than mobile devices, but they tend to lag behind consoles and PCs. For the most part, tablets can run most modern games, but with weaker tablets or high-performance games, the frame rate might drop, and/or you may need to run the game on a lower resolution. Tablets are amazing for a few specific kinds of gaming though.

Retro games can be played via emulators. This can be a great way to experience your old favorites without having to take out your old CRT TV and game cartridges.

Steam games can also be played on tablets. This can be done by streaming it from a PC or without a PC using the Steam Link service.

Popular multiplayer games like Fortnite run well on tablets, and a lot of people get portable tablets just to keep the multiplayer action alive wherever they go.

Games requiring a touch screen are great on tablets thanks to the larger screen and all the different styluses that are compatible with tablets.

Best controllers for gaming on tablets

Top controller for modern gaming

GameSir T4 pro-Wireless Game Controller

This snazzy-looking controller has different colors and boasts a true gaming aesthetic. It has universal compatibility with any device including smartphones, the Switch and tablets. This gamepad connects via Bluetooth 4.0 and contains a rechargeable battery ensuring you never need to stop a game no matter where you go.

Sold by Amazon

Top controller for retro gaming

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Controller Wireless Gamepad

This is 8Bitdo’s most advanced controller. It has a classic look, but it’s optimized with modern features. Connect to any device via Bluetooth. It comes with vibration and turbo buttons as well as a 1,000amAh battery pack. Choose between three editions of the controller representing different eras of gaming history including the SNES.

Sold by Amazon

Best sound-enhancing accessories for gaming on tablets

Top portable speaker for gaming on a tablet

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 12W Stereo Sound

Anker’s Soundcore 2 speaker amplifies the gaming experience with 12W of clear sound and enhanced bass thanks to Anker’s exclusive bass up technology. The waterproofing makes gaming possible even in inclement weather or on a camping trip. Game all day with great sound with the 5,200amAh battery that can last up to 24 hours without a charge.

Sold by Amazon

Top noise-canceling headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Enjoy your favorite games as loudly as you want to without disturbing anyone else. Use the Bose app to control all the headphone settings or have Alexa help out via voice command. Connect to your tablet via Bluetooth and play for up to 20 hours without worrying about charging the batteries.

Sold by Amazon

Best ergonomic accessories for gaming on tablets

Top arm clip tablet mount

Gooseneck Tablet Holder

Clamp onto any table or desk and position your tablet just how you want it. The clamp can orient your tablet horizontally and vertically. Position your tablet in your eyes so you don’t need to bend your neck. The one big concern is that this clamp doesn’t work well with games that require a touch screen since the wobble can loosen the tablet and potentially cause it to fall out of the holder.

Sold by Amazon

Top tablet stand

Tablet Stand Adjustable, Lamicall Tablet Stand

The simplistic design and adjustability make this the perfect way to optimize the position of your tablet. Adjust the angle and choose between a horizontal or vertical alignment, Let your tablet charge while playing with a conveniently placed hole on the bottom of the stand. This works well with viewing or touch screen intensive games. Just note that this stand is not compatible with tablets larger than 12 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Best comfort accessories for gaming on tablets

Top universal stylus for your tablet

MEKO Universal Stylus

Take your touch screen to the next level with these gorgeous rubber point styluses. Choose your favorite color. Replace the tips to extend the life of the stylus and be more eco-conscious. Game and draw in style on any tablet you own now or in the future.

Sold by Amazon

Top power bank for gaming on your tablet

Portable Charger Power Bank 26800mah

Charge your tablet multiple times without needing to recharge this mighty 26,800-mAh power bank. Charge your phone or another tablet at the same time since it comes with two different USB ports. It has a built in protection system to stop it from overheating and charges faster than most other ultrapowerful power banks on the market.

Sold by Amazon

Top blue light gaming glasses

J+S Vision Blue Light Shield Computer/Gaming Glasses — 0x Magnification

Blue light can make gaming a more exhausting experience than it needs to be, especially for people playing for long periods of time. The J+S Vision Blue Light glasses block out 90% of the blue light emitted by the screen on the tablet. Protect your eyes and enhance your concentration during long gaming sessions. These glasses come in multiple styles and designs to suit individual preferences.

Sold by Amazon

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

