Time for a new laptop, TV? We found 16 deals at Black Friday prices on sale now

Sometimes, last year’s tech is better suited to your individual needs than the latest model. If this is the case, you can often find even bigger savings on the previous year’s top items.

If you’re frustrated with your laptop because it just can’t seem to keep pace with your daily needs, it’s probably time to purchase a new one. The same goes for your TV. If it’s no longer providing you with an exciting entertainment experience, an upgrade is what you want. Luckily, right now is an ideal time to buy tech, because many of the best products are drastically reduced for the holidays.

To help you navigate your way to the best electronic products at the best prices, we’ve put together this list of 16 items you can get on sale right now. These devices range from Roombas to QLED TVs, so you’ll be able to find money-saving deals on any piece of tech you desire.

Top electronic deals of the day

Sony X90J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED TV: $1,598 at Amazon (was $2,599.99)

If you’re looking for a revolutionary TV, this model has a processor that understands how humans see and hear, so it can offer a robust entertainment experience. The precision-controlled backlighting produces vibrant colors with deep blacks. This TV is also designed to work with the PS5, offering input lag as low as 8.5ms for better gaming.

Available at Amazon

TCL 5-Series QLED Roku Smart TV: $999 at Amazon (was $1,499.99)

This 75-inch TV has Dolby Vision HDR and quantum dot technology to give you the most lifelike picture possible. The Roku streaming platform provides access to thousands of streaming channels, and Auto Game mode will be automatically engaged whenever a game console is detected, so the TV can deliver smooth gaming action.

Available at Amazon

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series: $997.99 at Amazon (was $1,399.99)

If it’s time to upgrade your TV, you want to get a model that’s advanced enough to offer an exceptional viewing experience. Samsung’s QLED TV has an impressive billion stay-true shades of color, taking you beyond HDTV. With built-in Alexa, you can control your TV with your voice or use your TV to control the other smart devices in your home.

Available at Amazon

HP ENVY Laptop – 17t-ch100: $799.99 at HP (was $1,199.99)

The HP Envy is a 17-inch, high-performance laptop that gives you the freedom to create with a vibrancy that keeps you inspired. It features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA graphics. The fingerprint reader, privacy camera and mute button are all appreciated features.

Available at HP

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $778.99 at Amazon (was $1,029.99)

If you want a laptop that’s versatile enough to adapt to however you like to work, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is the device you should be looking at. You can use it to work, create or play. The slim, lightweight design and all-day battery life make it the ideal on-the-go device for a wide variety of applications.

Available at Amazon

Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-74B9: $599.99 at Acer (was $779.99)

The Aspire 5 laptop is a sleek, unassuming device that excels in performance. While affordable, it still has an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The backlit keyboard makes it possible to work in any environment, and the fingerprint reader keeps your information secure while still offering the user quick access.

Available at Acer

More electronic deals to check out

