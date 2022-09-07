What we learned at Apple’s “Far Out” Event

It’s that time of year again — time when Apple announces all the new tech that’s coming out before the holidays. While there has been much speculation in the weeks and months leading up to today’s news-making announcements, it’s only now that we know for certain what to expect. Here are the key takeaways from the September 2022 Apple Event.

What is an Apple Event?

An Apple Event is when the company announces soon-to-be-released products and upgrades via a video that can be streamed at apple.com or on the Apple TV app. The events usually last less than two hours and provide a concise rundown of everything that is expected to happen at Apple over the next few months. Typically, the company has three to four events each year: one in March, one in June, one in September and sometimes one in October.

What products and upgrades were featured at the Apple Event?

From new iPhones and Apple Watches to completely redesigned operating systems, here are the products and upgrades Apple talked about today.

Apple Watch Series 8

The first device Apple introduced at the Apple Event was the Apple Watch Series 8. This upgrade from the Series 7 has some incredible advances. The temperature sensors can be used to provide retrospective ovulation estimates and keep track of menstrual cycles to help monitor overall health. The new low-power mode gives the Apple Watch 8 up to 36 hours on a single charge. However, one of the revolutionary upgrades is Crash Detection. This enables your watch to detect if you have been in a serious motor vehicle accident by using a number of sensors and an algorithm. The watch then automatically alerts emergency services to get you help fast. The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 and will be available on September 16.

Apple Watch Series SE

The Series SE is the affordable family-oriented Apple Watch that comes with all the essential core features. It’s made from recycled aluminum and comes in new colors. It’s 20% faster than the previous generation and has a family setup, so kids who don’t have iPhones can still take advantage of important functionality that keeps them safe. Like other Apple Watches, the new Series SE tracks workouts and activities, monitors health, is swim-proof and has the new Crash Detection feature. The Apple Watch Series SE starts at $249 and will be available on September 16.

Apple Watch Ultra

If adventure is your thing, the only watch you should consider is the new Apple Watch Ultra. This incredible device is made with aerospace-grade titanium and features a large, easy-to-read screen. It was built to endure extreme temperatures and designed so you can operate it wearing gloves. The Ultra has a heavy-duty band so it won’t fall off, even during high-speed water activities. The Oceanic Plus app and underwater mode turn the watch into a certified dive computer. Backtrack is a remarkable feature that ensures you can’t get lost, no matter how far you stray off the beaten path. The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 and will be available on September 23.

AirPods Pro (Second Generation)

Apple has stepped up its earbud game with the H2 chip. Besides everything you’ve come to expect from this essential device, AirPods Pro now have an intelligent transparency mode that can still protect your ears from high-decibel sounds while letting you engage with your environment. They offer two times the noise cancellation of the previous generation and have personalized spatial audio that is dependent on a profile of your preferences so you can have the best sound for you. Additionally, an extra-small ear tip is included and the devices work via quick touch-control gestures — for instance, you can swipe to raise or lower the volume. The second generation AirPods Pro Ultra start at $249 and will be available on September 23.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max

Apple’s iPhone 14 takes advantage of the A15 Bionic chip to offer some incredible new advances. The new camera system has a photonic engine to function better in both bright and low light. The Action Mode gives your videos a smooth look without the need for extra equipment such as a gimbal. There’s no longer a physical SIM card, as this phone takes advantage of the safer, more versatile eSIM, which allows for multiple plans. However, one of the best features on the new iPhone is the Emergency SOS via satellite plan. This innovative idea uses satellites and software to make sure you can send out messages, even if there is no cell service. The plan is free for the first two years that you own your phone. The iPhone 14 (6.1-inch screen) starts at $799 and will be available on September 16. The iPhone 14 Max (6.7-inch screen) starts at $899 and will be available on October 7.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The new flagship of the iPhone line is the iPhone 14 Pro. This phone uses the most advanced chip currently available, the A16 Bionic chip. This chip gives the phone increased performance as well as increased battery life. The first thing you’ll notice about this new iPhone is it has a convenient always-on display. Additionally, the Dynamic Island feature makes it easier to see and track alerts while you’re engaged in other apps. The camera system has been completely redesigned to have more lenses and better resolution — you can capture images with four times more digital information and shoot in 48MP RAW format. The iPhone Pro and Pro Max also have all-day battery life and crash detection. The iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch screen) starts at $999 and will be available on September 16. The iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch screen) starts at $1,099 and will also be available on September 16.

