Best kids’ ski gloves

While waterproof gloves can protect your child’s hands from outside moisture, they should be breathable enough to allow sweat to escape.

Which kids’ ski glove is best?

While skiing can be a thrilling experience for your child, keeping them safe and comfortable as they enjoy this fun sport is important. One way to get this done is to equip them with the right gear, which includes a pair of ski gloves.

As with an adult pair, opt for kids’ ski gloves that can keep their hands comfortably warm while enhancing their grip on the ski poles. Our top pick is N’Ice Caps Kids Cold Weather Waterproof Winter Gloves.

What to know before you buy kids’ ski gloves

Insulation

The ideal kid ski gloves should have plenty of insulation. Either opt for a pair of gloves with synthetic insulation, or use down-insulated gloves. Synthetic insulation retains warmth even when the gloves are wet, whereas down insulation stops working once it gets wet. However, down gloves tend to be lighter than most synthetic insulated gloves except Thinsulate, which is a popular type of synthetic insulation that provides warmth without being bulky.

Grip

When choosing your child’s ski gloves, opt for one that enhances grip. Some kid gloves on the market feature a nonslip polyurethane leather design, which is embedded in the palm area of the gloves. This type of leather is abrasion-resistant and can withstand wear and tear. Proper-fitting gloves can make your child’s grip stronger. If you’re looking to buy a pair of gloves that have a snug fit, reference the manufacturer’s sizing chart and recommended age range.

Waterproofing

When choosing waterproof gloves, it is important to differentiate between waterproof and water-resistant gloves. Some mild waterproof gloves are made by spraying silicone or a PVC-based water treatment on the material; there are also options that are fabricated using a single layer or multiple layers of watertight material.

What to look for in a quality kids’ ski glove

Material

Always select options made with materials that are waterproof and breathable. Materials such as Gore-Tex and Omni-Tech provide excellent waterproofing while maintaining adequate breathability. If you want a slip-resistant pair of ski gloves, look for options made with material such as polyurethane leather.

Sizes

One of the benefits of getting the proper glove size for your child is a better fit. The first step to getting the sizing right is to measure your child’s hand circumference by wrapping a flexible tape around it. then find their size by referencing the size chart.

Cuff length

One way to keep the heat in and prevent snow, rain or cold air from getting into your child’s hand is to ensure the wrist cuffs of their ski gloves are long enough to be worn over the sleeves of their coat. Shorter cuffs are less bulky while allowing for more wrist mobility, but know that they may not keep heat in as well as the longer cuff gloves.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ ski glove

Expect to pay $15-$40 for a pair of kids’ ski gloves. The more expensive options often include features such as Thinsulate and adjustable toggles.

Kids’ ski glove FAQ

How do you prevent your child from losing their ski gloves?

A. Some ski gloves include clips or a piece of string that connects the gloves to the sleeves of your child’s jacket. You can also buy multiple pairs so you can simply replace the gloves if they lose a pair.

How long do kids’ ski gloves last?

A. While most gloves last up to two seasons, their longevity is also dependent on the frequency of your child’s skiing sessions. If they are skiing several times a week, it is likely the gloves may only last for a season.

What’s the best kids’ ski glove to buy?

Top kids’ ski glove

N’Ice Caps Kids Cold Weather Waterproof Winter Gloves

What you need to know: Designed to keep your child’s hands comfortably warm, these kids’ ski gloves are waterproof and snowproof.

What you’ll love: They include a 2.5-inch knitted cuff that can tuck underneath your child’s jacket to keep snow from getting in. These gloves are easy to put on and adjust.

What you should consider: Some parents mentioned that they aren’t totally waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ ski glove for the money

Tough Outdoors Kids Winter Gloves

What you need to know: Made with faux leather and nylon, these ski gloves are designed to keep your little ones’ hands warm and toasty when playing in the snow.

What you’ll love: They combine a waterproof nylon coating with a slip-resistant synthetic leather palm. They come in three colors and can be used for children ages 3 to 12 years. These gloves offer a customized fit due to their adjustable elastic cuff and wrist strap.

What you should consider: They may run too large for smaller children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lullaby Kids Cotton Kid’s Windproof Waterproof Snow Ski Gloves

What you need to know: These waterproof gloves come in three sizes and are designed for children ages 4 to 12 years.

What you’ll love: The gloves feature an anti-lost string. The elastic wrist design makes them easy to wear. They include a PU-reinforced palm for durability and excellent grip.

What you should consider: They are not machine washable, but you can clean by wiping them with a damp cloth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

