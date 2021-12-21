Best waterproof winter gloves

In 2018, archeologists uncovered a pair of leather boxing gloves under the floor of an ancient Roman fort in England. These gloves date back to at least 120 A.D.

Which waterproof winter gloves are best?

This season, it’s best to keep your hands warm with the right pair of waterproof winter gloves. There are plenty of different options to choose from and a variety of features that may be surprising. It’s best to keep your hands fully functioning without sacrificing any protection from the wind, rain and snow. For sub-zero protection while still being able to use a touchscreen phone or tablet, the Balhvit -30°F Waterproof Winter Gloves for Men & Women is most certainly the top choice.

What to know before you buy waterproof winter gloves

Size and adjustability

Waterproof winter gloves should fit snugly to increase grip, maintain functionality, and decrease any chance of heat escaping. While some gloves come equipped with zippers, elastic cuffs and adjustable bands, it’s best to look at a size chart to determine which size is well suited for your uniquely sized hands.

Packability

Chances are, you won’t be needing your gloves all year long and you won’t be wearing them when your car warms up or you step into a heated interior. This is why it’s important to consider the packability of your gloves so that they’re easy to stow away when not in use, whether that be in your pockets, backpack, in your closet or car.

Weather conditions

It’s important to have a general idea of what weather conditions you will be using your waterproof winter gloves in the most. If you’re dealing with sub-zero temperatures, it may be best to look for a thicker, more insulated glove. If it’s just a fall chill with some rain, then this isn’t as necessary and a thinner, more functional glove may be right for you.

What to look for in quality waterproof winter gloves

Functionality

If you’re out in the cold, rain and snow, but still want to answer your phone, text or take pictures, an important aspect to look for would be conductive materials in your waterproof winter gloves. If you’re planning on shoveling snow or working with your hands, it may be best to look for a thinner glove for more mobility.

Material

Durable nylon, 3M insulate and polyester are all great options to look out for when deciding on your gloves. They provide protection from wind and rain while maintaining flexibility. Other interior materials to look out for would be fleece lining for added warmth and comfort. Leather is also a great option that will extend the life of your waterproof winter gloves.

Insulation

This feature has the perk of added warmth and protection for your hands. However, it does add some bulk, which can limit functionality. With modern technology, materials have become even thinner without sacrificing warmth, but it’s best to consider the intensity of the conditions and the activities you plan on using your gloves for.

How much you can expect to spend on waterproof winter gloves

Waterproof gloves are priced quite competitively and should typically be anywhere around $15-$30.

Waterproof winter gloves FAQ

Are waterproof winter gloves unisex?

A. Most waterproof winter gloves are unisex and come in different sizes for a snug fit. Some are even equipped with adjustable straps, elastic cuffs and zippers to make adjustments.

What’s the difference between waterproof and water-resistant?

A. The technical definition of water-resistant is that it’s able to resist the penetration of water to a certain degree, but not entirely. Waterproof technically means that it’s impermeable to water, no matter how much time it spends in water.

What are the best waterproof winter gloves to buy?

Top waterproof winter gloves

Balhvit -30°F Waterproof Winter Gloves for Men & Women

What you need to know: These waterproof winter gloves feature 3M insulation, making them great for anyone looking to keep their hands warm in extremely cold conditions.

What you’ll love: Despite how capable these gloves are, they are extremely flexible and packable. They feature conductive leather, which allows you to access your touchscreen phone, text and take pictures, all without taking them off. Plus, they are lined with high-quality polar fleece. Zipper and elastic cuffs make for a custom fit.

What you should consider: Some reviews state that they don’t provide warmth in sub-zero temperatures and tear apart over time. Small buttons on a touchscreen phone may prove difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof winter gloves for the money

Carhartt W.P. Waterproof Insulated Gloves

What you need to know: From a reputable brand with loads of history, this glove is great for anyone looking to get some work done in cold and wet conditions.

What you’ll love: Hook-and-loop closure allows for adjustments and proper fit. Its durable polytex shell and FastDry technology lining wicks away sweat, snow and moisture. It has a waterproof insert with a reinforced polyurethane palm. Easily wash by hand with water and mild detergent.

What you should consider: A little on the bulkier side, so not as packable. Also, you won’t be able to use a touchscreen device, such as a phone, without taking them off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OZERO Winter Thermal Gloves

What you need to know: Constructed of waterproof TPU, these gloves are for anyone looking for form and functionality while keeping their hands warm and dry.

What you’ll love: Great for touchscreen functionality and equipped with silica gel particles for perfect grip, these gloves keep your hands warm without any bulk. They have elastic cuffs for a snug fit and are constructed of a windproof fabric for a variety of harsh conditions.

What you should consider: There are some customer reviews that state that they do allow some moisture to get in and the stitching quality could use some improvement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

