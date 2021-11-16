Best wedding veil

Which wedding veils are best?

Choosing a wedding veil is an important decision. The wedding veil enhances the wedding dress, taking it to the next level. There are so many choices when it comes to veils, from materials to length, it can be difficult to choose. Whether you’re looking for something simple or a pearl-embellished, floor-length veil like our top choice, the White Jasmine Bridal Pearl Wedding Veil With Comb, this list will help you compare.

What to know before you buy a wedding veil

Attachment

It is important to consider how the veil will be attached to your head. Most veils come with a comb that can be placed in the hair and secured with additional bobby pins if necessary. Alternatively, some veils use headbands or barrettes to affix the veil in the hair.

Fabric

Veils are made from a variety of different fabrics including tulle, lace, silk, chiffon, and organza. Some of these fabrics are opaque, while others are transparent. It is also common to see fabric with glitter, sparkles, or some other embellishments like pearls or beads.

Types of wedding veils

Birdcage veil: Birdcage veils are very short and cover only a portion of the face, like a small cage. They are generally made of netting or tulle and attached to a comb or a decorative barrette. This style was very popular in the 1940s and 1950s and lends itself well to informal or non-traditional weddings.

Bandeau veil : Bandeau veils, also known as Venetian veils, are very similar to birdcage veils. Instead of being positioned on top of the head, they are affixed behind both ears and run across the face, not necessarily over any portion of the hair.

: Bandeau veils, also known as Venetian veils, are very similar to birdcage veils. Instead of being positioned on top of the head, they are affixed behind both ears and run across the face, not necessarily over any portion of the hair. Juliet cap veil : Get ahold of your great-grandparents’ wedding photos and you’ll most likely see Great Grandma wearing a Juliet cap veil. These veils first gained popularity in the 16th century, named after Shakespeare’s Juliet, and resurfaced as a trend in the 1920s. The veil consists of lace or tulle gathered tightly over the head forming a cap, with a flowing veil on one or both sides, or the back.

: Get ahold of your great-grandparents’ wedding photos and you’ll most likely see Great Grandma wearing a Juliet cap veil. These veils first gained popularity in the 16th century, named after Shakespeare’s Juliet, and resurfaced as a trend in the 1920s. The veil consists of lace or tulle gathered tightly over the head forming a cap, with a flowing veil on one or both sides, or the back. Cape veil: One of the more modern styles of the veil is the cape veil. This veil attaches to or over the shoulders of the dress, draping elegantly in the back. This style is for the bride who wants to add a little drama to her look or prefers to skip the traditional veil but still wants a train.

One of the more modern styles of the veil is the cape veil. This veil attaches to or over the shoulders of the dress, draping elegantly in the back. This style is for the bride who wants to add a little drama to her look or prefers to skip the traditional veil but still wants a train. Drop veil : A drop veil consists of a singular piece of fabric that drapes over the head. It is designed to fit loosely and generally falls about elbow-length. If you plan on folding the veil back for the kiss and walk back down the aisle, be sure to fix it into place.

: A drop veil consists of a singular piece of fabric that drapes over the head. It is designed to fit loosely and generally falls about elbow-length. If you plan on folding the veil back for the kiss and walk back down the aisle, be sure to fix it into place. Mantilla veil: Mantilla veils are traditionally from Spain and Italy. These veils are circular with beautiful and intricate lace trim around the edge. These veils are draped slightly above the forehead and cover the shoulders of the bride, which is important in some religions.

What to look for in a quality wedding veil

Tiers

The fullness of the veil is dependent on the number of tiers. A single-tier is just one layer of fabric, like in most birdcage and mantilla veils. Two-tier wedding veils include a blusher, which is worn in front of the face. If you want a very fluffy veil, consider one with two to three layers.

Length

There are several common lengths of veils including shoulder, elbow, waist, hip, fingertip, and floor-length. Chapel-length refers to veils between 90-108 inches. The longest veils are called cathedral-length and measure between 108-120 inches long.

How much you can expect to spend on a wedding veil

The price of a wedding veil depends heavily on where you purchase it. An online or big-box retailer will often offer lower prices, whereas wedding dress stores or boutiques will offer more options but at a higher cost. You can expect to spend as low as $30, or as much as $600 for an embroidered cathedral veil. The factors that typically increase the cost are the length, design, and fabric.

Wedding veil FAQ

What is a blusher and do I need one?

A. A blusher refers to the portion of the veil that covers your face. Some styles of veils include a blusher, but if you prefer not to have one, you can simply fold it over and treat it as another tier.

What color veil should I choose?

A. One thing that you’ll learn when wedding dress shopping is the number of names for shades of white. Most dresses are not truly white, but a few shades darker in colors like eggshell, diamond white, or natural. You can also request a swatch of the fabric to compare to your dress. Remember that, due to the differences in fabric, you most likely won’t get an exact match; just try to aim for complementary colors.

What are the best wedding veils to buy?

Top wedding veil

White Jasmine Bridal Pearl Wedding Veil With Comb

What you need to know: Stunning elbow-length wedding veil with pearl accents throughout.

What you’ll love: This elegant off-white veil is made with tulle and delicate pearls in a variety of sizes. An attached low-profile, silver metal comb easily tucks into any hairdo. The veil arrives in a beautiful hand-packed gift box.

What you should consider: This veil is not available in cathedral length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wedding veil for the money

EllieHouse Two-Tier Lace Bridal Veil With Comb

What you need to know: Two-tier lace bridal veil with intricate lace detailing.

What you’ll love: A simple yet sophisticated fingertip-length veil with options in ivory and white. Additional optional embellishments include sequins, pearls, and crystals. This veil is a great base for adding extra DIY details.

What you should consider: Some users noticed the comb was attached incorrectly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nanchor Bridal Wedding Veil with Rhinestone Tulle

What you need to know: Simple, 15-inch veil with rhinestone detailing available in white and off-white.

What you’ll love: This versatile and sparkly veil is great for a courthouse or small weddings, bachelorette parties, First Communion, or even for a costume. The veil includes an attached comb to allow for easy positioning.

What you should consider: Some reviewers mentioned that the glue on the comb shows.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stefanie Hammond writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.