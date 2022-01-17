Best fidget ring

A fidget ring is a relatively easy way to relieve anxiety or practice mindfulness in some situations.

Which fidget ring is best?

It can be hard to sit still, which can either cause or be a symptom of anxiety. A great way to address anxious fidgeting is finding a healthy outlet for it. Fidget spinners were popular for a while, but don’t work for everyone. Fidget rings are varied and more subtle, so they can be used without drawing attention or uncomfortable questions. The best fidget rings are the Mucal Fidget Rings.

What to know before you buy a fidget ring

Fidget devices’ purpose

A fidget device is meant to help alleviate anxiety, and they can be particularly useful for people who are neurodivergent or who struggle regularly with anxiety. Fidget devices offer something to refocus your mind and release nervous energy. Many people benefit from what is known as “stimming,” which is any repetitive behavior a person finds soothing. Using a fidget ring is an easy way to stim unobtrusively.

Mindfulness, too

If you often struggle to stay present, especially in important moments, a fidget ring could help here, too. Often when we’re trying to pay attention, our minds still wander. Maybe you have ADHD, or you’re worried about something unrelated. Using a fidget ring is a way to ground yourself by performing a small, repetitive physical action.

Not a magic cure

Although many find benefits in using fidget rings, they’re not a cure for anxiety or mental-health issues. Be realistic about what you’ll get out of such an item so you don’t end up being disappointed if it’s less effective than you’d hoped. Keep trying solutions until you find something that works for you.

What to look for in a quality fidget ring

Material

Not everyone has metal allergies, but if you know you do, be sure to check what the ring is made of. You don’t want to buy one, then find out it’s causing an uncomfortable reaction on your skin, especially true if you plan to wear it all the time. Aside from that, some people prefer certain materials over others for aesthetic reasons.

Fidget type

Fidget rings come in a huge variety of styles and types. Some have an exterior band with a texture you can spin. Some are simple rings with beads you can move around. There are other kinds as well. People fidget in different ways, so listen to your gut and try what seems most appealing.

Design

Some fidget rings have elaborate designs, while others are more minimalist. It comes down to aesthetic preference for most people, but you may find the design as important as the type in soothing anxiety. Look at lots of options and see what seems most appealing. You don’t have to be able to rationalize why one ring feels better than another — as long as it works for you, that’s the most important part.

How much you can expect to spend on a fidget ring

A fidget ring can cost $7-$16.

Fidget ring FAQ

How do I know what size ring to get?

A. You can either purchase a ring sizer, which will give you the most accurate idea, or you can take a piece of string and wrap it loosely around your finger, then measure that on a ruler.

Do fidget rings make noise?

A. It depends on the design and materials. It may also depend on how you fidget with it. Most fidget rings make little noise, so you should be fine using them in most places. What noise they make will be more noticeable in a very quiet setting, however, so be mindful if you decide to wear it while taking a test or in other hushed environments.

What are the best fidget rings to buy?

Top fidget ring

Mucal Fidget Rings Eight-Piece Set

What you need to know: With eight rings to choose from, this set is versatile and unobtrusive.

What you’ll love: Mucal’s set offers several stylistic options. Most of them have an outer piece that can be spun and the designs have different textures.

What you should consider: They might not work well for anyone with metal sensitivities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fidget ring for money

Mr. Pen Spiky Sensory Rings 10 Pack

What you need to know: These rings offer an unusual textural experience.

What you’ll love: Unlike most fidget rings, these are meant to massage your fingers while you fidget with them. They are made of stainless steel and have an anodized coating, so they should be safe if you have allergies.

What you should consider: They are too tight for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Magnetic Rings Fidget Toy Set Three Pieces

What you need to know: These rings can be used as a set by rolling them around each other.

What you’ll love: The magnets in these rings make it possible to roll them around without worrying about dropping any. This kind of fidgeting is perfect for those looking for something to keep their whole hand occupied. They are made of plastic.

What you should consider: Some have quality issues, with malfunctioning magnets and color that comes off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Eve Jones writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.