Best Kate Spade earrings

Due to the delicate nature of jewelry, Kate Spade New York recommends storing your earrings in the company’s dust bags to keep them looking their best.

Which Kate Spade earrings are best?

It is easy to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a pair of designer earrings. Luckily, not all designers charge such high prices. Kate Spade New York, typically stylized as “kate spade new york,” is a company that encourages you to live colorfully and helps you to do exactly that by keeping its jewelry affordable.

With such an extensive variety of options, it can be difficult to choose just one pair of earrings. The top choice Kate Spade New York’s Disco Pansy Studs can be worn with almost any ensemble, as they offer a combination of fun and elegance.

What to know before you buy Kate Spade earrings

History

Kate Spade was an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine. She became frustrated when she couldn’t find a handbag that was both fashionable and utilitarian. In 1993, she launched her debut line of six handbags that fit the needs of many women, and a brand was born. Over the years, Kate Spade has branched out into clothing, shoes, jewelry, home décor, tech accessories, and more.

Types

While many may have fallen in love with Kate Spade bow earrings, the company has a diverse assortment of jewelry that encompasses a variety of styles, colors, and materials. Currently, Kate Spade offers stud earrings, huggie earrings, hoop earrings, and drop earrings.

Kate Spade stud earrings: Stud earrings feature a gem or a small ornament, such as a flower or a bow, that is mounted on a post that slips through the ear and is fastened by a fixture on the back.

Stud earrings feature a gem or a small ornament, such as a flower or a bow, that is mounted on a post that slips through the ear and is fastened by a fixture on the back. Kate Spade huggie earrings: Huggie earrings are small earrings that hug the earlobe when worn. These earrings have a curved section that clips into place to fasten.

Huggie earrings are small earrings that hug the earlobe when worn. These earrings have a curved section that clips into place to fasten. Kate Spade hoop earrings: Hoop earrings are larger than huggie earrings and have space between the ear and the bottom of the hoop. These earrings may employ a few different fastening methods.

Hoop earrings are larger than huggie earrings and have space between the ear and the bottom of the hoop. These earrings may employ a few different fastening methods. Kate Spade drop earrings: Drop earrings hang from the ear like a small chandelier and are somewhat fixed. Dangle earrings, a form of drop earrings, are free to swing about as you move your head. Most of these earrings hang simply from the ear by a small wire hook.

What to look for in a quality pair of Kate Spade earrings

Materials

Kate Spade earrings are made of a wide variety of materials, including plated metal, surgical steel, sterling silver, brass, enamel, resin, and more. If you have any sensitivities, make sure the earrings you are considering do not include materials that will cause irritation.

Color

One of the defining features of Kate Spade products is color. Besides the typical golds and silvers found in many other brands, you can get Kate Spade earrings in a wide variety of colors, ranging from vibrant emerald greens and ruby reds to pastel blues and soft purples.

Design

Kate Spade doesn’t offer just one style of earrings with minor alterations. You can find anything from hoops to hearts to horseshoes. If there is a theme you like, whether it is night birds or Minnie Mouse, Kate Spade most likely has something that will help you express who you are. Be sure to peruse the entire collection to find a pair of earrings that speaks to you.

How much you can expect to spend on Kate Spade earrings

If you are in the market for Kate Spade earrings, you can find a current pair of stud earrings for as low as $32, while older designs may be closer to $20. On the upper end of the price scale, some earrings can cost as much as $128.

Kate Spade earrings FAQ

Does Kate Spade have clip-on earrings?

A. While all of the earrings in the current line are designed for pierced ears, you may be able to find a few clip-on designs from older collections.

What kind of warranty do Kate Spade earrings have?

A. The company offers a one-year warranty on all jewelry for damage caused by manufacturing defects.

How do I know if a Kate Spade product is authentic?

A. The company does not respond to requests asking to authenticate any of its products. However, Kate Spade cautions buyers that if the price seems too good to be true, you are likely purchasing a counterfeit.

What are the best Kate Spade earrings to buy?

Top Kate Spade earrings

Kate Spade New York Disco Pansy Studs

What you need to know: This classy pair of white and gold flower stud earrings can add a splash of elegance to nearly any look.

What you’ll love: The three white petals of the flowers in these earrings are made of synthetic pearls. They feature a golden base with a sparkling centerpiece, and they are perfectly sized at just one-half of an inch in diameter.

What you should consider: Rarely, the petals can fall off of these earrings. However, they come with a one-year warranty to protect the buyer if that happens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Kate Spade earrings for the money

Kate Spade New York Multi Glitter Square Stud Earrings

What you need to know: If you are looking for an affordable pair of Kate Spade earrings, these glittery stud offerings are a solid option.

What you’ll love: These earrings are made with faceted resin to increase their sparkle. The resin features multicolored glitter flecks that can add flair to any ensemble. If multicolored is not your preference, these earrings are also available in black, blue, gold, navy, opal, rose gold, and silver.

What you should consider: Some individuals received a set that had one post bent. The good news is manufacturing defects are covered by the company’s warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Kate Spade New York Pearl Caviar statement earrings

What you need to know: These elegant, high-end chandelier earrings are part of the Kate Spade Pearl Caviar collection, but they still dazzle on their own.

What you’ll love: These large, colorful drop earrings are approximately 2.75 inches long. The cubic zirconium, glass and plastic pearl pieces are set in gold-plated metal. The earrings are fastened using titanium posts with signature spade clutch backs.

What you should consider: These larger earrings are priced significantly higher than other offerings.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

