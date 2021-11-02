Best earwax removal kit

Earwax is actually an accumulation of skin cells from the auditory canal and only is called “wax” because of its texture.

Which earwax removal kits are best?

Earwax is a good thing. The body produces it to protect the delicate inner parts of the ear. However, too much earwax can lead to hearing loss or ear pain. It can even make it difficult for a doctor to see inside the ear.

Traditional cotton swabs typically cannot remove excess wax and, if handled incorrectly, can make matters worse by pushing wax deeper into the ear canal. Earwax removal kits are a safe and convenient way to do the job.

There are different types of kits available, but for overall effectiveness and ease of use, the top choice is the Squip Kyrosol Earwax Removal Kit.

What to know before you buy an earwax removal kit

What are your overall symptoms?

Excess ear wax usually causes fullness in the ear, which can lead to temporary hearing loss. An earache or tinnitus (ringing in the ear) can also occur. Using an earwax removal kit for these symptoms is appropriate. However, if you have additional symptoms consistent with an ear infection, such as severe pain, fever, dizziness and fluid leaking from the ear, consult your healthcare professional before using an earwax removal kit.

Which type of earwax removal kits is best for you?

The simplest earwax removal kits use ear drops for softening hard wax. Different ingredients are used for this purpose. Most doctors and pharmacists recommend drops with carbamide peroxide, although hydrogen peroxide also works well. Administering softening drops takes patience since multiple applications are often required.

Irrigation-style kits gently introduce water into the ear canal to help flush out wax. This is done with special care to ensure that the eardrum is not damaged. This kind of kit can also be used in conjunction with softening drops.

Another type of earwax removal kit includes multiple tools that extract wax without pushing the wax further into the ear canal. These tools come in different shapes and are typically made from either reusable steel that can be sanitized or disposable plastic. It is important to closely follow the instructions. These tools take a steady and patient hand, but can be very effective.

Are there any risks in using earwax removal kits?

The biggest risk is unintentionally pushing wax further toward the eardrum, creating more pressure in the inner ear. If you think you are pushing the wax further into your ear, stop and consider other options. You also should use distilled water since tap water can have harmful bacteria in it.

What to look for in quality earwax removal kits

Stainless steel

The tools used for removing earwax should be made from stainless steel to ensure that they won’t break and can be easily sanitized. There are plastic tools available that are disposable after one use, but you can’t surpass the quality and durability of stainless steel.

Clear instructions

While you want to be careful anytime you are working on your ear, the process should also be simple. Make sure that the instructions are clear and easy to follow so you don’t make your condition worse. Check the manufacturer’s website for video demonstrations on how to use their product correctly. If you have any questions, contact the manufacturer or your pharmacist.

Natural ingredients

Some products boast all-natural ingredients. It is personal preference as to whether this is important to you. Most doctors recommend drops with some form of peroxide in them, but all-natural ingredients can also soften earwax if you follow the directions.

How much you can expect to spend on earwax removal kits

Depending on the type of earwax removal kit, the cost can range from as little as $4-$20 for a drop-based kit and up to $50 for an irrigation system. Handheld units typically cost between $6-$15.

Earwax removal kits FAQ

Can I prevent earwax from building up?

A. While cotton swabs keep the outside of your ears clean, never use them to clean wax from your ear canal, as you could push it further inside. Getting older, being born with narrow ear canals or excess ear hair, and even some medical conditions can cause extra wax buildup. Talk to your doctor about the best preventive measures.

Are there reasons I shouldn’t use an earwax removal kit?

A. If you recently had ear surgery or have a perforated eardrum, an earwax removal kit is not recommended. If you have acute ear pain or any ear discharge, it is best to consult a healthcare professional for advice before using an earwax removal kit.

What are the best earwax removal kits to buy?

Top earwax removal kit

Squip Kyrosol Earwax Removal Kit

What you need to know: This earwax removal kit has all the tools necessary to ensure that the process is completed correctly.

What you’ll love: Using patented technology, the all-natural ear drops soften earwax for effective removal. The kit includes an ear-washing syringe, ear plugs, glycerin drops, storage sleeve and detailed instructions.

What you should consider: The kit requires that the user lies down for at least 30 minutes for the solution to be effective.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top earwax removal kit for the money

Similasan Earwax Removal Kit

What you need to know: This earwax removal kit uses natural ingredients that won’t cause skin irritation.

What you’ll love: Packaged with a latex-free bulb syringe, this kit is very easy to use. The drop formula is free of peroxide and uses a homeopathic formula that works with the body to reduce earwax build-up.

What you should consider: Some users found the enclosed dropper cumbersome to handle.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Debrox Earwax Removal Kit

What you need to know: This well-known brand of earwax removal kit has a reputation for fast results.

What you’ll love: This earwax removal kit comes with a bulb syringe and carbamide peroxide drops that quickly break up excess wax. Some users have excellent results just using the drops alone.

What you should consider: To fully remove all the wax, several days of reapplication may be necessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

