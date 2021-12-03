Best throat coat tea

Adding honey to throat coat tea can offer even more relief from a sore throat. If you’re giving a child throat coat tea, check with a pediatrician before using honey, as their stomach may not be able to tolerate it.

Which throat coat teas are best?

Legend has it that 5,000 years ago, a Chinese emperor discovered tea after some leaves fell into his pot of boiling water. Today, people across the world use tea’s natural medicinal properties for all sorts of ailments.

If you want to alleviate sore throat symptoms associated with the common cold, a nasty cough, the flu or strep throat, drinking hot tea is the best natural remedy. And Yogi Purely Peppermint is one of the best throat coat teas available.

What to know before you buy throat coat tea

What is throat coat tea?

A throat coat tea refers to any tea possessing properties that alleviate symptoms associated with a sore throat, such as dryness, pain and congestion. There are plenty of throat coat teas available, both caffeinated and caffeine-free. Tea comes from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis tea plant. Over time, tea manufacturers identified and produced five types of caffeinated teas including white tea, green tea, oolong tea, black tea and pu-erh tea (Chinese black tea). Herbal teas usually come from plants or herbs and do not usually contain caffeine.

Why buy throat coat tea?

It’s great to have throat coat tea on hand in case you get a cold, a sore throat or experience vocal fatigue consistently. Most of these teas contain antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which help fight infections, relax throat muscles and relieve congestion. Some throat coat teas even reduce anxiety and can help you sleep.

How do you brew throat coat tea?

Start by boiling a kettle or pot of water on your stovetop. Once the water reaches a boil, let it sit for two to three minutes. This lowers the water temperature to ensure you don’t bruise the tea leaves while they steep. While your kettle cools down a bit, take out your favorite mug and put in your favorite tea. Next, pour the water into the cup and let it steep for three to five minutes. Finally, sip and enjoy. Feel free to sweeten with honey, which can also help soothe a sore throat.

What to look for in a quality throat coat tea

Type of tea

Certain teas and herbal teas are better than others, especially if you want to treat an aggravated throat. For example, some throat coat herbal teas contain chamomile, which can help you sleep. Other throat coat herbal teas contain small amounts of menthol, which eases a sore throat.

Caffeine content

It’s important to lessen your caffeine intake when you are sick. So opt for decaf or herbal tea if you’re fighting a cold. If you have throat coat tea in the morning before work, you may be able to have a little caffeine to start your day. However, if possible, choose throat coat teas without any caffeine.

Possible allergens

If you are allergic to specific plants or herbs, check the ingredients list before making a purchase. You can find the ingredients on the tea box or online by scrolling down to the product overview and scanning the nutrition information.

How much you can expect to spend on a throat coat tea

Throat coat tea varies in price, but you can usually find it for $3-$12. The most budget-friendly way is to purchase throat coat tea in bulk. Once you find a flavor you like, consider a bulk order to lessen the price per cup.

Throat coat tea FAQ

Can throat coat tea keep me from getting sick?

A. While a throat coat tea cannot prevent you from getting sick, it can help alleviate symptoms and allow you to recover more quickly. It can also keep your voice in good health if you talk throughout the day for your job.

Can I drink throat coat tea when I’m not sick?

A. Yes, you can drink throat coat tea whenever you wish. Many professional speakers drink it regularly to keep their voices in good shape. And since most of them contain relaxing ingredients as well, throat coat teas are great to sip on as you wind down before bed.

What’s the best throat coat tea to buy?

Top throat coat tea

Yogi Purely Peppermint

What you need to know: As the name suggests, this caffeine-free herbal tea contains only the highest-quality peppermint.

What you’ll love: Peppermint contains menthol, which relaxes the muscles in the throat, reduces inflammation, relieves congestion and alleviates dryness and pain. And since it doesn’t have caffeine, you can drink it anytime.

What you should consider: Those who do not enjoy a robust minty flavor should steer clear.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top throat coat tea for the money

Celestial Seasonings Honey Vanilla Chamomile

What you need to know: Chamomile is a caffeine-free herbal tea and can help reduce anxiety.

What you’ll love: Since it promotes healthy sleep, it’s best to drink it at night. Chamomile tea is a natural lubricant, too. If you drink it before bed, it may lessen coughing to allow for a restful night’s sleep.

What you should consider: Drinking this herbal tea during the day may cause slight drowsiness.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth Checking Out

Traditional Medicinals Original Throat Coat

What you need to know: This is one of the most popular throat coat teas available. It features slippery elm, which helps lubricate the throat and calm irritation.

What you’ll love: It’s caffeine-free, so you can drink it any time of day. It’s also USDA organic, GMO-free and kosher.

What you should consider: It has a very prominent licorice flavor. If you do not like licorice, this may not be the best option for you.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

