How to get rid of a headache

Migraines are common complaints among the general population. Approximately 18 million women and 6 million men in the U.S. suffer from migraines.

Headaches, including migraines, can be mild, irritating or even a downright nuisance. For an unlucky few, headaches and migraines can be debilitating. However, most people don’t know there is a range of supplements that may prevent, get rid of or help manage the symptoms of headaches and migraines.

There also are a range of relaxation techniques to help prevent or manage the onset and duration of almost all types of headaches. Whether you suffer from chronic or infrequent headaches, it’s a good idea to learn what supplements might work for your headaches.

Supplementation and nutrition can be specifically geared toward taking migraines and headaches away for good. Always consult a doctor before you start on any new dietary regime and try to get to the root of the issue so you know the right supplement to take. This is because almost any type of headache can be attributed to a core issue that you may or may not realize you have.

Magnesium

Research published by the National Institutes of Health suggests that an intake of magnesium can relieve the symptoms of and prevent migraines and headaches.

This treatment option for headaches could work for tension headaches, migraines and cluster headaches. Magnesium helps muscles relax, enhances hormonal regulation and even decreases anxiety and depression, any or all of which can be the root causes or contributing factors when it comes to headaches. Magnesium also is an option for headaches triggered by menopausal symptoms.

Cinnamon bark

Cinnamon bark may help reduce the frequency and severity of headaches. This is because cinnamon can help regulate blood sugar levels. Blood sugar regulation aids the body’s natural flow and decreases the risk of headaches caused by fluctuating blood sugar levels. Cinnamon also contains salicylates. When combined with blood sugar regulation, this natural pain reliever may lead to a marked reduction in the severity and frequency of headaches.

Vitamin B2

The jury is out from a scientific perspective on exactly why vitamin B2 is so good for headaches, but a review of the research shows a correlation is there. However, the metabolic effect vitamin B2 has on cells may affect the frequency and duration of headaches. It is thought that the reduction of migraines will only appear after a month or more of use.

Some of the research also suggests that reducing and preventing headaches by taking vitamin B2 is a method with little to no side effects in comparison with other methods. The overall health benefits of supplementing with B2 also make this option a top pick to try.

Feverfew

Feverfew primarily is used to reduce inflammation in the body. The anti-inflammatory properties of feverfew help to treat migraines and associated symptoms. It also may prevent migraines in some people. Feverfew also may aid with the nausea or vomiting headaches can cause. It’s worth noting that the research on feverfew and headaches has produced relatively inconclusive findings so far.

Again, it is thought that feverfew must be taken for at least a month before the full effects of this natural anti-inflammatory are found to work. Sufferers of tension headaches are the group most likely to benefit from continual feverfew supplementation.

Relaxation techniques are thought to have excellent results not only for headaches, but also on a user’s overall health and well-being. This is because relaxation techniques can naturally destress and relax the body, leading to an overall reduction in tension headaches and migraines in general.

Many people don’t realize that stress and an unhealthy, hectic lifestyle or even using the computer or staring at phones for long enough can lead to a variety of circumstances that can cause headaches.

Mindfulness

Mindfulness meditation can be a great way to ease tension headaches and bring an enhanced sense of well-being and relaxation to your mind and body. The more frequently you engage in mindfulness meditation exercises, the more effective the method should be. Some mindfulness programs suggest doing meditation at least three times per week, but also say you can achieve optimal results quickly by doing meditations once per day.

Essential oils

Essential oils such as lavender and peppermint open up your airways, clear sinuses and may relieve tension headaches and migraines. The properties contained within the oil make their immediate effects even more impressive when you consider that many advocates say essential oils improve your sleep duration and quality, too. Learn more about the best essential oils to buy for headaches in the full guide from Best Reviews.

The Wim Hof method

The Wim Hoff method of breathing and cold exposure is a much-talked-about way of possibly getting rid of headaches for good. Moreover, many advocates say the method is a particularly good long-term strategy for sufferers of migraines due to its supposed ability to allow you to control your autonomic nervous system.

Now Foods Magnesium Supplement 400mg

This all-rounder magnesium supplement supports nervous system function and enzyme production in the body. You only need to take one capsule per day, making it easy to fit into your regular routines.

”Practicing Mindfulness: 75 Essential Meditations”

Whether you’re a complete beginner or a mindfulness expert who is looking for some new meditation variations, this book is packed with tips and guided sessions so you can practice mindfulness regularly on your own.

Radha Beauty Aromatherapy 18 Essential Oils

This kit is packed with essential oils including lavender and peppermint to help you destress, relax and manage your tension headaches on an ongoing basis.

